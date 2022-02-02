Tharakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Memory is the diary we all carry about with us.”― Oscar Wilde

Today, we take a long look at drug giant Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The stock was bid up late last spring thanks to the controversial approval of its drug, Aduhelm to treat Alzheimer's. Unfortunately for the company, the drug has not gotten the reception in the marketplace that leadership had hoped for. The stock is down more than 40% over the past three quarters as a result. Have the shares reached oversold levels? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

BIIB - One Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview

Biogen is based in Cambridge, MA. The company has developed and markets numerous products on the market. These include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis or MS, SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. The stock currently trades for just under $225.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $33 billion.

Recent Events:

Biogen - Financial Performance (January Company Presentation)

The company reported third quarter results on October 20th. Revenues fell nearly 18% on a year-over-year to just under $2.8 billion. The major portion of this sales decline was driven ty TECFIDERA, a drug for MS that is now facing generic competition.

Biogen - 3Q Sales Snapshot (MS) (October Company Presentation)

TECFIDERA had accounted for approximately a quarter of Biogen's overall sales and revenues have eroded by more than half due to the entry of competitors.

Aduhelm - Profile (January Company Presentation)

The stock got a big spike up late in spring after its drug Aduhelm was approved by the FDA as the first approved treatment for Alzheimer's, a devastating disease that takes such a high toll on the elderly and their loved ones.

However, it soon became apparent that Aduhelm was not going to instantly reach blockbuster status as one would expect with approval for this indication. That was foreshadowed as the FDA's own Adcomm Panel had voted 8-1 against recommendation for approval. Several members resigned in protest soon after FDA approval as well.

So it is not that surprising that insurers have not been keen to provide coverage for Aduhelm given its limited impact on Alzheimer's. Even Medicare has proposed a rule limiting access to Aduhelm which followed an "evidence-based process" meant to ensure the product is "appropriate for a Medicare population."

in Mid-December, Biogen's marketing partner in Europe announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on the marketing application for Aduhelm there. Japan's authorities have also recently rejected Aduhelm's marketing application there. This lack of market acceptance has forced Biogen to cut the annual price in half from its $56,000 annual sticker. In the second and third quarters of 2021, Aduhelm sales totaled only $2.3 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The analyst community is very mixed on Biogen's prospects at the moment. So far in 2022, 10 analyst firms including Jefferies and Needham have reissued or assigned Buy ratings on BIIB. Price targets proffered within these analyst calls range from $270 to $360 a share. 10 analyst firms including JPMorgan and Barclays have reiterated or downgraded to Hold ratings so far in the New Year. Price targets put out by these pessimists range from $192 to $258 a share.

There has been no insider selling or buying since June of last year when two officers sold nearly $5 million worth of shares on June 7th when the stock spiked to $440 a share. Only approximately two percent of the outstanding float is currently short.

Biogen - Balance Sheet (January Company Presentation)

The company ended the third quarter of 2021 with nearly $4 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just over $7 billion in debt. Biogen had $2.6 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. The company recently agreed to sell its stake in Samsung Bioepis which should net it approximately $2.25 billion via two payments ($1 billion and $1.25 billion) that will add to its cash position. Late last year, the company announced it plans to implement a range of cost-containment measures as Aduhelm revenue has been less than expected and generics for multiple sclerosis therapies have hurt its top line. It expects some $500 million in annual savings from these measures when completed, and more details should come out this quarter.

Verdict

Biogen - Pipeline (January Company Presentation)

Analysts expect just under $19.00 a share in earnings according to the current consensus on an approximate five percent decline in revenues in FY2022. That would be a very slight profit decrease from FY2021. This puts the valuation of BIIB at around 12 times earnings. This is a discount to the overall market. However, this valuation is a premium to Gilead Sciences (GILD) which is expected to see a 10% revenue decline in FY2022. GILD goes for eight times this year's profits and also sports an over four percent yield. Biogen does not provide a dividend payout. Both stocks sell for just over three times FY2021 revenues.

Biogen - 2022 Pipeline Milestones (January Company Presentation)

Given this, I am not buying the dip in Biogen until the company looks like it is on the verge of growing revenues again. This could be accomplished by some combination of the following:

1) Better than expected sales growth from Aduhelm, which looks doubtful at the moment.

2) Major contributions from its pipeline, probably not until 2023 at the earliest

3) Significant revenues accrued from acquisition[s]. One possibility given strength of Biogen's balance sheet. However, impossible to project until they occur.

Biogen - Pipeline Timelines (January Company Presentation)

Therefore, we are currently passing on making any investment recommendation on this drug giant, despite the over 40% pullback in its stock.

Remembering is easy. It's forgetting that's hard.”― Brodi Ashton

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.