Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is a significant holding for me, though I haven't written about it often as it gets a significant amount of press here on Seeking Alpha.

Knowing this, I'm going to skip over many of the often covered aspects of this investment, so this article will not contain much of the following:

Discussion of headline financial metrics like DCF coverage, leverage, etc.

Discussion of their current valuation vs. peers

General background on the company, including maps of their assets

Speculation on ET's capital allocation strategy, including distribution increases and unit repurchases

My opinion of Kelsey Warren or the most recent delay or fine on ME2/ME2X

It's not that these are unimportant, in fact, they're critical to the investment thesis (except for the last one.) But because they're so well known and so well covered, they're priced into the shares. (Yes, we all know Warren has a seemingly insatiable thirst for M&A and the units are discounted because of it.)

Here are the reasons I believe ET has a very good chance at a 50%+ total return this year, and a runway of 20%+ returns for several years after.

Massive underperformance and the resulting shareholder turnover

It hasn't been a good decade for ET unitholders. Since the high north of $35 in 2015, the units have gone down in a fairly orderly fashion. You can draw a Line of Best Fit from January 2014 to today.

Data by YCharts

You wouldn't believe ET has grown its cash flow and earnings solidly over the same period. With price action like this over such a long timeframe, you'd expect earnings and cash flow to be going in reverse, but it isn't.

There are many valid reasons for the bad performance; the above mentioned never ending M&A, as well as concerns about leverage, disclosure, and governance.

But it's really been a multiple compression story. ET units traded at a very high multiple in 2015, and today it doesn't. But as a result, there were lots of unitholders that were badly underwater and sitting on big tax losses.

Except for the few lucky folks that bought the dead bottoms in 2016 or 2020, almost everyone who bought in the last eight years is underwater, even factoring in distributions. What does this invariably lead to? Tax loss selling.

YChart that I annotated..

Look at how regular the pattern is. The last five years shows a selloff towards the back half of each year, ending somewhere in mid December, followed by a strong late December and January.

2021 had the units up 50% on the year but we still saw the same pattern. My guess is that there was still a large amount of underwater unit holders from the past five years that didn't need the tax loss in 2020. But in 2021 with the S&P500 up 27%, they could now use the loss to offset other gains and sold.

Data by YCharts

Why else would units have declined from over $11 in June to $8 at year end? Crude and natural gas prices were significantly higher, they had two more quarters of debt paydown and project completions. I see no fundamental reason why ET should be trading lower than it was on June 1st, while other MLP's like MPLX (MPLX) are up 16%.

I believe this is a purely technical move between tax loss selling and Enable Midstream's previous owners divesting shares, and I expect ET to reclaim last years highs quickly.

Headwinds from Crude Spreads and Legacy Contract Renewals could abate in 2022

Short term technical issues aside, there is a core fundamental issue holding back units from significantly appreciating: lower crude spreads and lower contract renewals. I believe these are the biggest fundamental negatives for ET, even bigger than debt levels.

These negatives been in the ET Investor Deck since they added this slide in early 2020.

ET Investor Presentation January 2022

They're often glossed over with very little color provided in the earnings calls, which is concerning considering how important they are. ET claims it does not break out project-level EBITDA for competitive reasons, yet some others in the space do so.

But I think there's a strong chance these stop being headwinds this year. If ET guides to improvement here for 2022, I expect shares to move higher quickly.

Crude spreads

Crude oil is priced differently depending on what grade of crude it is (light or heavy, sweet or sour, etc.) and where it is. When we see WTI quoted, that's the price for a light and sweet crude in Cushing, Oklahoma. The same oil priced near the gulf coast carries a premium to WTI prices, since oil has to be moved there to be refined. (Here is an excellent primer on crude spreads from Alerian.)

Early in the shale revolution there was more production than there was takeaway (pipeline) capacity. This resulted in substantial profits for folks like ET that owned the pipelines. But today, between the industry building additional capacity and COVID-19 hitting demand, these differentials have narrowed significantly, though it's likely these bottomed a few quarters ago.

EIA

While it likely has bottomed, I have tempered expectations for improved spreads in 2022. Permian production is rising again, but much of this is due to completions of existing "DUC" inventory, and not all new drilling. There are significant challenges in both labor and materials currently, but if oil prices stay this high, they will be resolved in time. We're also seeing positive commentary from producers like Exxon that signaled another 25% of production growth from the Permian in 2022, on top of 25% growth in 2021.

But any improvement in spreads in 2022 will bring welcome relief for ET, which has been facing this headwind for several years.

Legacy Contract Renewals

To me, this is the worst of the two negatives, though they're closely related.

Before an expensive hard asset like a pipeline is built, most companies seek contractual commitments ("take or pay" contracts, typically) from producers for a significant period of time. This fact is what has lulled many investors into believing that these pipelines are just a "toll road" that aren't impacted by commodities pricing.

Nonsense.

Pipelines are absolutely impacted by commodities pricing. They're just exposed to the intermediate and long term price instead of the short term. Not only that, but they're also exposed to the economics of the basin they serve.

Investors need to understand this. These pipes aren't annuities, and tariff rates can drop significantly.

10 years ago, if you built key NG takeaway capacity in the Marcellus, you're doing great. If you built in the Fayetteville or Barnett, not so much.

EIA

The contracts aren't bulletproof either since there is counterparty risk. If the economics of a basin get bad enough that a producer goes bankrupt, the take-or-pay contract will get thrown out and renegotiated at a far lower rate. Even if the situation isn't that dire and the economics of a basin just weaken, many pipeline companies will decide to "blend and extend" by renegotiating the contracts lower immediately in return for a longer term. ET has done this many times in the past few years.

So the key question is: Why is 2022 going to be the year this reverses? It's really about supply and demand.

Supply: The deafening chorus of shareholders seeking capital returns over growth, coupled with a current oversupply and extreme political opposition against new pipelines, I believe we're entering a long period of limited growth in domestic energy infrastructure. This is not a very controversial take and many share this view.

Demand: $5 Natural Gas and $88 WTI Crude, both the highest we've seen since 2014, I believe are going to shift future expectations for production volumes higher. Knowing the takeaway capacity is going to grow far slower in the future could lead to more favorable renewal rates. There was some evidence already from the last conference call that future expectations are turning higher

Tom Long: To reduce volatility within our earnings and protect us from falling basis differentials like we saw from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, we have strategically taken steps to lock in additional volumes under fee-based long-term contracts, which are exceeding current differentials.

Most in the energy industry are feeling more optimistic now than they were in the past few years. Hopefully that will translate into better long term renewal rates from ET. This is what I'll be looking for most closely when they report year end results.

Conclusion

Too much ink has been spilled about whether ET is going to use its substantial cash flow to increase distributions, pay down debt, or repurchase units. I favor a balanced approach, but I'm mostly a believer of the Modigliani-Miller Theorem: that the market value of a company is primarily a function of the present value of its future earnings and underlying assets and is largely independent of its capital structure.

As soon as the market believes ET's assets will hold or increase their value, as evidenced by stable or increasing spreads and contract renewal rates, units will soar.

The rest is mostly noise. Especially whatever the latest immaterial fine the politicians in southeastern PA levy against ET as construction wraps up on ME2 and ME2X.