jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve been bullish on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) for some time, but have also tried to make clear that I view this as an extremely risky play on potentially class-leading drugs for hematologic oncology. So far, that bullishness has not been rewarded at all, as disappointing clinical updates have led investors to abandon ship.

There’s no arguing that the lack of clinical responses in the studies of luxeptinib has been very disappointing, and even if a new formulation of the drug can unlock the potential seen in pre-clinical studies, this is absolutely a “show me” story. While there’s an argument that recently-acquired drug HM43239 (or “’239”) is getting unfairly overlooked as investors have bailed out, the reality is that biotech sentiment has turned sour and early-stage oncology plays are among the riskiest in the sector.

I wouldn’t fault anybody for taking their losses here and moving on, or at least stepping to the side until there are more data in hand. While it’s certainly true that getting in “at the ground floor” can lead to the best returns, there should still be plenty of upside for those investors who buy in further down the clinical investment timeline. Moreover, appealing as it might be to identify those ground floor opportunities, all too often in early-stage small-cap biotechs investors find that a sinkhole opens up below that ground floor.

Is Luxeptinib Still The Leading Asset?

This past American Society of Hematology (or ASH) meeting in December didn’t provide the hoped-for positive news for Aptose investors, and that includes the updates on luxeptinib – what has until recently been widely considered the lead asset in the portfolio.

While the company had completed five dosing cohorts in B-cell malignancies at cut-off and also recently completed the 750mg cohort, there haven’t been any confirmed responses to support the argument that this is an efficacious drug. Two-thirds of patients (10 of 15) have seen “anti-tumor response”, including a patient in the 450mg cohort with a 47% reduction, but investors are long past the point of being patient with “indications of efficacy” in place of partial or complete responses. There was likewise really nothing new of substance in the AML study, with management having completed three cohorts and currently enrolling the 900mg cohort.

A key question remains as to whether enough of the drug is getting into patients’ bloodstreams where it can do good, and the reality is that the pill burden of luxeptinib is already too high with patients in the 900mg cohorts taking six pills twice a day.

Management has developed a new formulation (G3) that they believe could increase patient exposure by 30x, and they intend to get this formulation into the clinic if 2022 if bench testing supports the move. Maybe this will be the key to unlocking the pre-clinical promise of the drug, but it wouldn’t be the first oncology drug to sport excellent pre-clinical credentials only to flame out in real-world testing.

With these disappointments, I’m reducing my market share estimates for luxeptinib and stretching out the timelines. Switching to the G3 isn’t exactly going back to square one, but there just isn’t enough real-world evidence of meaningful efficacy yet, and there are a lot of rival compounds in the clinic.

Introducing ‘239

Around the time of third quarter earnings, Aptose management announced that it had reached an agreement with Korea’s Hanmi Pharmaceuticals to in-license HM43239, a mutation-agnostic FTL3/SYK inhibitor for AML. Aptose agreed to pay $12.5M upfront ($5M in cash and $7.5M in stock) and up to $407.5M in development milestones, as well as tiered royalties on future sales.

Hanmi was already underway with clinical development, and Aptose took over development at the start of this year (2022). At the ASH update, management had data on 34 patients, with a 25% composite complete response rate at the 80mg dose and one partial response (one of four patients) at the 120mg dose. Of the five responders at the 80mg dose, four have advanced to stem cell transplants. I’d also note that within a subgroup of FLT3 mutant AML patients the drug produced a 37.5% composite complete response rate (three of eight).

Management is expanding the 120mg and 160mg cohorts, and thus far the side effect profile has been quite mild.

Had Aptose been able to show similar results in the luxeptinib program, I think we’d be looking at a much different stock price and sentiment story. These are encouraging data, and you could well make the argument that ‘239 is now the lead asset at Aptose. Investors should expect to hear more about the development plans (including possible Phase II study design) in 2022.

Farewell To APTO-253

Shortly after ASH, Aptose management announced that it was discontinuing the development of APTO-253. Once the company’s lead asset, APTO-253 has shown no confirmed clinical responses in relatively limited human testing in hematologic oncology. While management left the door open to pursuing development again at a later date, and there are valid reasons to explore MYC inhibition as a treatment pathway, it’s tough to get too sentimental about a drug that hasn’t shown the efficacy to argue for continued development.

The Outlook For APTO Stock

In response to the above events, I’m taking APTO-253 out of my model (it was previously around $0.70/share of my fair value estimate). I’m also revising my expectations for luxeptinib – stretching out the time to launch and peak revenue to account for the lack of progress seen so far (and ahead of the new formulation), as well as reducing market share assumptions and the odds of success (from 15% to 10%, which is still above the average success rate for Phase I drugs).

For ‘239, I’m modeling the drug on the basis of a 10% chance of success and 20% share in a collection of AML patient sub-groups. As with any experimental drug, addressable market, market share, and success assumptions can and will change as more data come in.

Factoring all of that in, my fair value moves from $7.40 to $3.90/share, with about 70% of that value still coming from luxeptinib. I’m sure some readers will argue that I’m being too conservative with ‘239 and/or too bullish on luxeptinib, but time will tell.

The Bottom Line

I bought Aptose with full understanding that this was a high-risk play; less than 10% of drugs that enter Phase I testing in oncology make it to market. So far there’s nothing to show for that other than paper losses, but I’m still willing to stick it out and see what further development of luxeptinib and ‘239 reveals. This could well end up being a total loss, and I advise only investors with very high risk tolerance to consider the name, but I still view it as an interesting speculation despite these setbacks.