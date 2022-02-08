JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Back on Sept. 28, 2021, with the share price at $123.28, I published article, "Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD): No Hurry To Buy." Since then the share price has declined by $8.83 (7.16%) to $114.85. Time to take another look. It's worth repeating some of what I said in that previous article, because it is as true today as it was then (I have just updated figures where applicable).

I have to ask myself what's there not to like about Expeditors International of Washington? The company grew EPS by an average 12.8% for the three years ended December 2019. Based on SA analysts' consensus estimates, EPS is projected to grow by 14.1% on average per year from 2019 to 2023. The company has no debt and a cash balance of $1,820 million at the end of Q3 2021. Shareholders investing in the company over the last six years have mostly achieved double-digit returns. Notwithstanding this, my detailed projections show the past rapid growth in share price that has driven these returns is likely to limit future share price growth and thus shareholder returns. Another concern is the company's approach to distributions to shareholders. While many companies categorize share repurchases as a form of distribution to shareholders, this is not necessarily the case. In the case of Expeditors share repurchases in FY 2020 and first nine months of 2021 merely offset the value of shares issued to staff as stock compensation. The value of shares issued to staff during the last 4.75 years is an estimated $1,366 million compared to $751 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Dividend yield is currently 1.01% so further share price growth is required to provide meaningful returns.

I went on to say,

I find I have to remain neutral on Expeditors at the current share price. However, there may be an opportunity to buy at a lower price in the months ahead. I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, including Expeditors, as I believe a market correction is overdue.

Current view:

The share price has come down and I lean towards the more optimistic SA analysts' estimates of EPS out to 2023. The other driver of share price is P/E multiple expansion which is influenced by EPS growth rate but also by general sentiment towards a company. I believe sentiment towards the company is quite favorable. This belief is reinforced by SA Quant Buy rating per Fig. 1 below.

Figure 1

EXPD ratings (Seeking Alpha Premium)

On balance, I would regard Expeditors as definitely a hold, and quite possibly a buy. Expeditors has beaten analysts EPS estimates for the last seven quarters and Q4 2021 earnings release is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2022. How the company performs against estimate might be pivotal to share price direction. My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for Share Market Mispricing of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Feb. 01, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023, which has EPS estimates from nine analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Feb. 01, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 6.4.% (line 50). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Table 2 provides comparative data for Expeditors, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Feb. 01, 2022, and holding through the end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $14.42 from the present $114.45 to $128.87 at the end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Expeditors, the P/E ratio at buy date needs to increase by 32.4% through the end of 2023 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Requiring an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Expeditors, the share price needs to increase by $50.85 from $78.02 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $128.87 at the end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $128.87, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Expeditors, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $78.02*(1+14.12%)^4 = $132.33 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $132.33*(1-2.6%) = $128.87 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $54.31 ($132.33 minus $78.02) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $3.46 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($132.33 minus $128.87) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo (Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020)

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Expeditors' Projected Returns Based on Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through the End of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Expeditors

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Feb. 01, 2022, and holding through the end of year 2022 to 2025 (where estimates are available). There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Expeditors' P/E ratio is presently 16.93. For many companies, the current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For Expeditors, the present P/E ratio is below the range of historical P/E ratios. This appears to be due to present elevated EPS rather than any negative sentiment towards the company. The company has benefited from supply chain disruption as customers look to it for solutions, so the present elevated EPS might not be sustainable if and when supply chain disruption comes to an end. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Expeditors shares today would be prepared to hold through the end of 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Expeditors. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 21 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q1 2017 to Q4 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q1 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Expeditors, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 16.93, based on the current multiple, in place of Expeditor's historical median of 23.01. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns if the multiple remained at current level through the end of 2023. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are nine analysts covering Expeditors through the end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 9.7 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is very high, suggesting a high degree of uncertainty, and thus increased unreliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show estimated returns, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels applied to SA analysts' consensus, high and low EPS estimates. Table 3 shows if the P/E ratio were to remain at present level of 16.93 through end of 2023 returns would be negative in all cases. This is because even the high EPS estimate for 2023 of $6.55 is below current Q3 2021 TTM EPS of $6.76. The P/E ratio will need to increase above the current level and/or EPS will need to increase above current elevated level to achieve positive returns buying at the current share price and holding through end of 2023. Table 3 shows if the P/E ratio increased to the historical average, return between negative (3.2)% and positive 14.7% average per year through the end of 2023 would be possible. The negative (3.2)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 14.7% on their high EPS estimates, with a 7.5% return based on consensus estimates. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review of Historical Performance for Expeditors

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Expeditors shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Expeditors were excellent, with double-digit returns ranging from 15.3% to 27.6%, for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The investor showing a 27.6% return purchased shares at a dip in price in Q2 2020 at the onset of the COVID pandemic. It can be seen from Table 4, the share price has shown considerable increase over the last six years, accompanied by considerable volatility. The rates of return shown in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Feb. 01, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Expeditors' "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Expeditors Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Over the 4.75 years end of 2016 to Q3 2021, Expeditors has increased net assets used in operations by $727 million and cash net of debt by $846 million. These increases were funded by an increase in shareholders' equity of $1,573 million. Outstanding shares decreased by 10.5 million from 179.9 million to 169.4 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $1,573 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Expeditors Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to some extent with Expeditors.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q3 2021