ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATSAF) CEO Andrew Hider on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCPK:ATSAF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stewart McCuaig - Vice President and General Counsel

Andrew Hider - Chief Executive Officer

Ryan McLeod - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Mark Neville - Scotiabank

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Justin Keywood - Stifel GMP

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ATS Automation Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. This call is being recorded on February 2, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now turn the call over to Stewart McCuaig, Vice President and General Counsel at ATS.

Stewart McCuaig

Thanks operator, and good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS; and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer. We note that our remarks today are accompanied by a slide deck displayed on the screen in the webcast, and which is also available, including for those joining by phone at atsautomation.com.

We caution that the statements made on the webcast and call may contain forward-looking information and our cautionary statement regarding such information, including the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements and the material factors or assumptions applied in making the statements are detailed on slide two of the slide deck.

Now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, Stewart. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us. We're pleased to report another strong quarter for ATS, featuring order bookings, order backlog and revenue records and adjusted EBIT margin expansion.

Although, the pandemic and supply chain disruptions created a challenging and fluid business environment, organic revenue growth was robust. Newly acquired businesses performed to plan, and we completed two acquisitions. SP Industries expands our capabilities and offerings throughout the life cycle of pharmaceutical development. DF enhances our offerings and aseptic fill finish. Today, I will update you on our business and then Ryan will provide his financial report.

Starting with our value drivers. Q3 revenues were $547 million, up 48% from Q3 last year driven by a combination of acquired businesses and strength across our core operations. Organically, revenues grew 22% year-over-year, a positive result that was augmented by the pandemic impact on Q3 revenues in the prior year.

Q3 order bookings were a record $671 million, up 54% year-over-year. CFT, BioDot and SP contributed approximately two-thirds of order bookings growth versus last year. Bookings were strong across most market verticals, with large customer awards in consumer products and transportation. Our adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter was 12.9%, representing margin expansion of over 100 basis points from Q3 of last year.

Moving to our outlook. Our backlog grew to a record $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter, providing us with a solid base of business and good revenue visibility. The pandemic situation remains fluid, and we continue to work with our customers and employees to manage the challenges, including newly imposed travel restrictions in certain jurisdictions and supply chain interruptions. Despite the challenges, our teams have done an excellent job to ensure customer needs are met.

By market, conditions remain positive in Life Sciences with good activity in our key sectors of medical devices, pharma and radiopharma. Today, our funnel is comprised of more traditional non-COVID related opportunities. In EV, we continue to see robust activity levels with rapid growth in the battery assembly market. We won several mandates during the quarter, including a large award from a repeat customer. As our customers experience new complexities from evolving battery technologies, our long track record and proven expertise into battery assembly and test space position ATS as a trusted partner.

In food and beverage, our order funnel remains strong with opportunities in food processing leading the way. In consumer, we're seeing continued activity in warehouse automation. In energy, the market for automated tools and related services for nuclear refurbishment is expanding. The decommissioning market also continues to evolve, and we see prospects in both North America and globally. There are also emerging opportunities in isotope production and small modular reactor markets, as well as grid batteries.

On services, order bookings grew both year-over-year and sequentially. Utilization and expansion of our regional service network coupled with the use of digital support tools have improved our ability to support our customers. In turn, our customers continue to embrace our digital services platform. We see opportunities to expand our aftermarket services footprint and add to our digital capabilities.

Operationally, we faced a challenging business environment resulting from global supply chain issues and the pandemic. We've experienced some supplier lead time extensions. And our team has completed several related problem solving events. These challenges are likely to persist in the near term.

To summarize our outlook, this quarter included record order bookings, record order backlog, and a robust funnel. We're encouraged by recent activity levels. However, global supply chain and labor market dynamics represented challenge and uncertainty. The situation is actively monitored and countermeasures implemented wherever possible.

Moving to the ABM, our continuous improvement playbook. This was another busy quarter with continued emphasis on improving our value drivers, both operationally and commercially. Our linear motion business held a Kaizen to remove waste from a critical assembly process. The Kaizen resulted in a 50% reduction in floor space, lower inventory requirements, and a 20% improvement in cycle time.

A Life Sciences division held a Kaizen on their spare parts order processing. Through collaborative efforts, they were able to improve efficiency by 50%. Our services business held a joint Kaizen with a customer to define requirements for a turnkey training, execution and spare parts management program. These joint efforts are a great way to provide value to our customers while also strengthening our relationships.

We continued to employ our global virtual ABM boot camps on the back of similar successful events in proceeding quarters. The camp runs over a six-week period and combine self-paced learning and real-time discussions with ABM leaders. This modified virtual format enables us to continue scaling our training and demonstrates how businesses across ATS use the ABM to drive tangible results.

On M&A, acquisitions and strategic core markets continue to be an important compliment to ATS' organic growth. During the quarter, we closed two acquisitions, SP being the largest in ATS history. SP is a designer and manufacture of high-grade biopharm processing equipment, life sciences equipment and lab apparatus products. SP expands our life sciences capabilities and offerings through the addition of its aseptic and non-aseptic lyo portfolio. Notably the combination of ATS and SP will allow us to better support the needs of our customers throughout the life cycle of pharmaceutical development and production.

After deploying capital to these latest acquisitions, our balance sheet remains strong. We will continue to cultivate and evaluate acquisition opportunities consistent with our proven strategy. Of course, timing of acquisitions will be variable, and our approach to deploying our balance sheet will be disciplined and strategic as will the integrations that follow.

Of note, we continue to make progress in the integration of previous acquisitions, including CFT, which was acquired last March, BioDot acquired in June and NCC, which joined in September. At BioDot, administrative tasks associated with the integration are largely complete. And our efforts are focused on continuing to deploy the ABM playbook. At CFT, we continue you to rollout the ATS business model, focused on opportunities to further synergies in our supply chains and cost structures and completed several ABM activities. These included standard work events, a raw material problem solving event, and a communication Kaizen, which drove increased awareness and engagement across the business. At ATS, our innovation activities are ongoing as they form part of our expand strategy.

In the past quarter, we have completed a number of projects and initiatives that have resulted in the launch of a new high speed debug camera, GMP testing, and certification of our SuperTrak pharma product and the development of a new energy management software program that will enable customers to track and reduce their carbon footprint.

We're pleased that our acquired company are also innovators. At the recent Chicago Process Expo, Our NCC business won the innovation award for the sanitary design of the NCC side drive conveying system. We have filed the patent for this system, which is multiple applications, including raw and package food products. Congratulations to the whole NCC team, well done.

In summary, the results of the quarter and year-to-date demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business and portfolio offerings. Record order booking activity reflects the alignment we have with our customers in providing best-in-class solutions.

Going forward, we are unwavering in our commitment to protecting and engaging our employees, serving our customers well and creating value for our shareholders. We will execute on these priorities through the application of the ABM playbook, with the goal of driving continuous improvement in our performance. Our record order backlog provides good revenue visibility, while the healthy balance sheet enables pursuit of organic growth and strategic M&A opportunities. Our objective is to build a great ATS business, and we're making progress every day towards our collective goal.

Now, I will turn the call over to Ryan. Ryan, over to you.

Ryan McLeod

Thank you, Andrew and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This morning, I will provide an overview of our Q3 operating results that featured growth and revenues both year-over-year and sequentially, adjusted EBIT margin expansion and record order bookings and backlog. I will then review our balance sheet, which we have deployed strategically to expand our customer capabilities and earnings potential.

Starting with operating results. Bookings were $671 million, up 54% compared to Q3 last year. Organic growth in booking was 18%, partially offset by a 5% headwind from foreign exchange translation. Organic growth came from transportation as a result of new and follow on work in EV, energy markets due to follow on work and consumer products due to a large customer program won during the quarter. Acquisitions contributed 41% growth in order bookings, with the majority coming in food and beverage due to several new programs booked by our CFT businesses. On a trailing 12 month basis, our book-to-bill ratio was 1.15 to 1, positioning us well for continued organic revenue growth.

Moving to revenues. Our Q3 top line increased 48% over Q3 last year. Organic growth was 22% due to higher order backlog entering the quarter, as well as year-over-year growth in service and parts revenues. Foreign exchange was a 5% headwind compared to Q3 last year. Acquired companies added 31% to revenue growth, with CFT and SP as primary contributors.

Due to seasonality and as expected, CFT revenues were lower in comparison to Q2. Going forward, CFT is well-positioned with a healthy order backlog following a very strong order bookings result in Q3.

Our Q3 ending backlog of $1.5 billion was 50% higher than Q3 last year. Looking forward, our revenue conversion for Q4 is estimated to be in the 35% to 40% range of order backlog. As a reminder, this estimate is based on revenue expectations for both the execution of projects from backlog and work that will be booked and billed within the quarter.

Moving to margins. Q3 gross margin included $5.1 million of cost related to the fair value adjustment of inventories acquired through acquisition activity. Excluding this adjustment, Q3's adjusted gross margin was 29.8%, 200 basis points higher than the comparable period a year ago. Higher gross margin reflected operating efficiencies from strong project execution, improvements in the cost structure of our core business through previous reorganizations, increased service revenues and other continuous improvement efforts achieved by deploying our ABM.

Disruptions in supply chain have led to increase lead times and in some cases increases in cost in our supply base. To date, this has not had a material impact on our profitability. Our teams have implemented countermeasures, including advancing order timing and securing alternative sources of supply to mitigate inflationary pressures and lengthening lead times. Even with these countermeasures, supply chain pressures remain dynamic and will continue to present a challenge to our mitigation efforts going forward.

Moving to SG&A. Expenses were $43.6 million higher than Q3 last year. This year's costs included $16.7 million of acquisition related amortization and $6.3 million of acquisition related transaction costs. Excluding these items in both periods, Q3's SG&A was $79.9 million, $25.9 million higher than last year, reflecting incremental SG&A costs from acquired companies, primarily CFT, BioDot and SP. Third quarter stock compensation expense was $12.7 million, up from $4.9 million last year.

Q3 adjusted earnings from operations were $70.4 million or 12.9% compared to $43.8 million or 11.8% last year. The increase in margin reflected efficiency gains made in our cost structure through effectively implemented reorganizations, improved program execution and increased after sale service revenues compared to a year ago. Excluding acquisitions, our core business operated with a 14.3% adjusted earnings from operations margin, up 250 basis points over Q3 last year.

Adjusted earnings margins from our required businesses were 7.4%. As expected, we saw a sequential reduction in earnings at BioDot as business volumes normalized following a period of higher demand for COVID related products. As expected, CFT operated at a low single digit EBIT margin in the third quarter. Actions to improve the cost structure of the business and drive savings through supply chain synergies are underway and on track. In the quarter, supply chain savings were partially offset by increased cost of materials, such as stainless steel. We are confident that the ongoing deployment of the ABM at CFT, including core tools such as daily visual management, problem solving and Kaizen events will drive improvements in the business.

As previously announced, we also took action to reorganize certain CFT subsidiaries, including closing two facilities and consolidating product lines. These actions will drive cost efficiencies in line with our plan and bring focus to areas with a stronger value proposition. Restructuring costs of $4.2 million were incurred in the third quarter.

Integration of SP and DF are in the early stages. Our teams are working to achieve identified synergies between our pharma businesses, including ATS Life Sciences, Comecer, and now with the addition of SP and DF. Q3 adjusted EPS was $0.52 per share compared to $0.30 per share last year. The increase is primarily attributable to growth in revenues and improved operating margins.

Moving to the balance sheet. In Q3, we generated cash from operations of $82.1 million, up from $78.9 million last year on growth and revenues and operating margins. Our non-cash working capital as a percentage of revenue remained low at 6.3% in Q3, up slightly from 6% in Q2 and well within our target of maintaining working capital as a percentage of revenues below 15%. We invested $11.3 million in CapEx and intangible assets in Q3 compared to $7 million in Q3 last year higher investments, primarily related to the expansion and improvement of facilities and investments in IT.

On leverage, our December net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.1, as we drew on our revolving credit facility to fund the acquisition of SP in Q3. As we have said previously, we are willing to temporarily increase our leverage for the right opportunities. On a pro forma basis, including the trailing 12-month EBITDA contributions of acquired businesses, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was approximately 2.6 to 1.

We ended the quarter with $200 million of cash and availability on our credit facilities of approximately $171 million. Going forward, we're focused on maintaining our strong balance sheet and flexibility in our financing to continue supporting our growth strategies.

In summary, strong growth continued in Q3, including record quarterly revenues, bookings and backlog, and we pursued margin expansion with good results. These accomplishments reflected organic growth, on plan contributions from our newly acquired businesses and the ongoing application of our ABM playbook. Our global teams have demonstrated strong performance in challenging business conditions, as we continue to deliver value to our customers and shareholders.

Now we will open the call to questions from our analysts. Operator, could you please provide instructions? Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from Cherilyn Radbourne, TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning. Andrew, as we think about your M&A agenda after a very busy 12 months, can you give us a sense of how much white space is left in life sciences for you and where your areas of focus will be going forward?

Andrew Hider

Yeah. Good morning, Cherilyn. So, we're going to walk through. First, really pleased with the progress we've made here. And as we've continue to build out our focus on key markets, key areas, we've also increased what we view as the potential. And so, our funnel was healthy and remains healthy in this space. And there are multiple areas we like as you're well aware. One is in Life Sciences. And even with the addition of SP, not only do we view biopharma as having additional opportunity, when we look at their life sciences equipment space, it opens up new niche markets that we view have potential for ATS in the future.

A couple items to highlight. Our balance sheet remains strong. But secondly, the cultivation activity that we do today oftentimes will payoff two years from now. So when we look at our strategic layout and our strategic structure, we're constantly focused on how to ensure that we build those relationships. We put us in a position that when an available to target becomes available, ATS can win. And as you're well aware, we look at niche applications that are leaders in their spaces, leaders in technology that we can bring together and really provide solutions for our customers.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Great. That's great color. And then for Ryan, your backlog conversion has been above guidance for the last several quarters, and I was hoping you could help us understand that, is that because there are now certain short cycle revenues that aren't factored into the backlog conversion, or is the company just continuing to exceed its own expectations for backlog conversion?

Ryan McLeod

Yeah. Good morning, Cherilyn. So, I'll start. This is something that we do look at every quarter and we base the estimate on what is in our backlog or expectations. And specifically to your question, we have added faster turning businesses. So, SP is as an example, is a quick returning business. Their projects are generally shorter cycle than the core ATS business. They also have the labware and glassware business, which is a faster turning business.

In this quarter, we were a bit higher than that 35% to 40% range. Just over half of that -- just over 1% was related to SP which was not part of our business when we provided that range last quarter. So, in the short-term, we are dealing with supply chain headwinds. There's been an uptick in employee absenteeism related to COVID. And so that's led us to keep that rate in that 35% to 40% range. Over time, again, to your question, given the addition of more products, technologies, growth in services, we may see this rate increase, but in today's environment, our outlook is in that 35% to 40% range.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thank you. That's all for me.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Mark Neville with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mark Neville

Hey, good morning guys. Excuse me. Yeah, another great quarter. I guess, just on these supply chain presses, again, you're calling us out longer lead times labor, et cetera. I guess, I'm just curious sort of incrementally have things gotten materially worse, or not. Because again, we're not really seeing it in the numbers and just trying to sort of gauge what it means for the next quarter.

Andrew Hider

Yeah. Good morning, Mark. I'll start then Ryan feel free to jump in if there's areas you want to add. So to start, we have -- and I'll just walk through this quickly. We've really launched our view of the ABM around this and it's something we call daily visual management. Effectively, what you're doing is you're looking at every business, every site, every area on a daily basis and better green -- do you have an issue or not? And if you have an issue, how do you then resolve that issue and drive? And so, we know from -- not only from a regional, from a site specific area at mild level [ph] across the enterprise, I can pull it weekly. I can pull it daily if needed. What's going on in our supply chain and what do we really need to drive to assess? And so, quite candidly, it has gotten worse. And quite candidly, it is a challenge today -- one that we're planning for the remainder of the calendar year. Now, there is different opinions on when that will -- call it, come back to normal, but our view has been tactically, how do we drive impact here? How do we minimize the impact? Additionally, how do we set ourselves up for success in the long-term?

And so what candidly, it has increased. Our team continues to perform. It is an area that we are very focused on and we're identifying short-term and mid-term countermeasures on a daily basis to ensure that we stay ahead of any challenges, whether it's supply chain or general inflation.

Mark Neville

That's helpful. And I guess follow up sort of on Cherilyn's questions around backlog conversion. Again, like this -- your guidance would sort of capture these supply chain issues. And again, sort of anything that you might book and burn in the quarter, because again, does feel like structurally the business has become sort of a higher or conversion businesses with recent M&A.

Ryan McLeod

Yeah. So, again, it's -- that's a fair comment. And I won't rehash the whole discussion. But as I said, as we add more products, technology services, and SP is a shorter cycle business, and it has more products, I do expect that the rate will continue to increase, but -- yeah. In today's environment, it's -- as Andrew just said, it's very dynamic. There's headwinds in supply chain. There's headwinds still related to COVID and the resurgence there. So, we're being prudent in this and I think you that's appropriate.

Mark Neville

Okay. If I can ask second question on M&A. I guess two-part question. I think, sequentially contribution was down quarter-over-quarter, and I'm guessing that's BioDot?

And then second question on M&A, and you've got that base shelf [ph] perspective. Maybe just some comments on sort of your thoughts around having that available. Thanks guys.

Andrew Hider

Yeah. So, on BioDot, yes. Correct. It is -- it was down in revenues and that was expected as I said my prepared comments. That business had quite a strong COVID tailwind related to a couple of products that they offer. And we did expect that to normalize. It did happen in the quarter and the business is really, I'd stay, in line with expectations. But the reality is, it's still ahead of our expectations in terms of its performance. So, we're very pleased there.

Your second question, I think, was on the base shelf filing. So, we really look at this as a tool and what has helped us be successful in M&A over the past couple years is having flexibility in the ability to get a deal done in particular without financing conditions. And from a seller's perspective, that takes a lot of risk, the process. And so, as we're looking forward, we've talked about our growth strategy, M&A is a big part of that. We want to have -- continue to have financial flexibility and having this base shelf in place is an important part of that flexibility going forward.

Mark Neville

Got it. Thanks guys

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Ocampo with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Ocampo

Good morning, everyone. Ryan, last quarter, you provided, I guess, organic operating margins for the base business. Since there's a lot of moving parts in the quarter, as it relates to acquisitions as well as supply chain issues. I was just wondering where your base operating margins are right now.

Ryan McLeod

Yeah. So, I did mention this in my prepared remarks, but we are in the mid-14% range. So, 14.3%. We were actually down slightly. We were 14.4% in the prior sequential quarter. And the headwind there was related to stock comp. It was about a 30 to 40 basis point impact on our core margins, our gross margin and in operating margins, we're both ahead excluding stock comp. And then the acquisitions, we're in the high single digit range, 7.5%.

And I talked through the different components there, but just to reiterate. So CFT has historically been at a low single digit EBIT margin, and they continue to be in line there. So, we've made progress some of the day one costs that we expected have come out. We've had some early wins in supply chain. Now, again, there's other areas in supply chain, for example, commodity. And I mentioned stainless steel. They're a large consumer of that. And that's an area where we do have more of a challenged to offset those cost increases. So, they're performing to plan. The restructuring we announced will further help with their cost and operating efficiencies.

The other big piece of our acquisition margins with BioDot and I talked about that's been a very strong performer for us, really driven by some of those COVID tailwinds. And we did see that, as I said, normalized in the quarter. And so, their margins are still accretive to our overall margins. But they did come down relative to Q2.

David Ocampo

And you guys did note that product sales is becoming a bigger piece of your business here in the release. But I was just curious what's the split now between internal equipment versus third-party equipment that you guys are using for, I guess, the entirety of your sales?

Ryan McLeod

So, it hasn't really changed. It's still in that -- it's still in that 40% range, which is typically where it's been. It ranges a little bit 40% to 45%, but it's still not 40% range.

David Ocampo

That's 40% internal, right?

Ryan McLeod

Yes. Correct.

David Ocampo

And you guys have a target on where that --?

Ryan McLeod

David, sorry, I misunderstood your question. That's 40% is third-party equipment.

David Ocampo

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Your next question comes from Justin Keywood with Stifel GMP. Please go ahead.

Justin Keywood

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my call and nice to see the continued strength in the business. On the organic growth, it was strong again at 21.5%. I'm wondering if we just take a step back and if you could describe some of the factors driving that organic growth across the different segments and how you see organic growth playing out in the near term and medium term.

Ryan McLeod

Sure. Good morning, Justin, so, I'll characterize this at the top level, but I'll go into specifics. So, if we look at the markets, we generally state the markets are favorable and good. And then if we look at our funnel, as I mentioned, our funnel remain solid. I then would be remised to not add in the operating environment, which we would say is challenging. And we would say not only, from a supply chain, but also when you look at the pandemic impact. So, it is a challenging environment, but our teams continue to perform and continue to drive.

But if I step into each segment, and I did talk a bit about this in the prepared remarks, but to add a little additional color. Life sciences, when we look at this area, it's largely comprised of non-COVID opportunities now. And things do get a little bit blurry in that vaccine rollout. And as we get more biopharma, more pharma, it really does impact whether it's that or new drugs or new discoveries, but that market, call it, year-to-date growth is roughly 15%. This quarter was a little more impacted by some delays in elective surgeries. And so, we did see some impact this quarter, but as we look at our year-to-date number, we still see this as a solid market and one that provides opportunities for the future. The funnel remains healthy here.

In EV, look, we're seeing activity continue to pick up. And we booked a large award within the quarter, and we continue to work with a new customer in Europe. And as you look at the stricter emissions and you look at the focus on driving this and in that sector, in that space, we do view that we are positioned well to help our customers through that. And we do view this as an area that we can continue to support and drive growth within our solution set, within our technology, within our collect value, within the market.

Consumer, we saw good activity in warehouse automation. And we are seeing some pickup in the cosmetic space. As a matter of fact, I recently visited a customer in this area, and it was fascinating because this customer specifically walked through their model, their business with me, where they said that they're impacted by a reduced sunscreen because of the limited travel, but yet their home care products have skyrocketed and skyrocket to them -- was a big number, but I don't reference what that number is. And so, we have seen that market start to come back and we have seen the funnel really aligned with that.

And then, to round this out, our food business, when we think about primary processing, and think tomato to initial processing, so, from vying to puree was a solid quarter. And we are seeing a bit of an uptick there and a favorable setup for the harvest season that's coming up. Energy, I mentioned this in the announcement, in the update, this continues to be a strong market for us, continues to be an area that we view we can offer high value for our customer base. We're continuing to look at opportunities to expand a niche application to ensure that it's high value in the markets we serve.

And lastly, our services team continues to execute. And if you look at -- versus prior quarter and year-over-year, the growth that they've seen, and this is an interesting one. And one to highlight where even in my tenure here, this has gone from a nice to have, to a strategic imperative for our customers where -- when they came to us from the beginning, it was, well, do you have services? What can you offer and going through? Now, it's because of the pandemic, because of the supply chain disruptions, because of machine dependency and/or turnover, they're looking at our services organization as a key enabler. And so, when companies and customers in say the U.K. went down and went on lockdown, ATS could still execute. ATS could still provide that value, because we launched digital tools, because as we had the regional service network. And so, I truly think this has been an enabler for us to keep driving share and driving that value for our customers.

And so, overall, I would say to get back to my initial point, generally favorable in the markets positive and our funnel remains healthy and aligned around it. But the operating environment is challenging.

Justin Keywood

Thank you very helpful context and good to hear the new EV customer win in Europe. Just on the services growth that you mentioned, what was that in the quarter? And just to provide some context, if we look at aftermarket services as a percentage of sales, what was that prior to the pandemic or a couple of year ago? What is it today, and what would be the long-term target for that area?

Ryan McLeod

So, in terms of after sales services as a percentage of revenues, it's mid to high teens today. So, it's been in the -- and it's -- while it's growing, the rest of our businesses grown too. So, it's had to keep up which it has.

A few years ago, and I don't have the data in front of me. But we went back four or five years, it would've been in the low teens, maybe 10%, 12%. So, it's growth has outpaced. The equipment side of the business, which we view as very positive and much for the reasons that Andrew just aligned.

Andrew Hider

One other item that I would just want to highlight as well is the growth in our digital solutions around whether it's illuminate or what PAs doing in their business to really provide not only data collection, but then utilizing the data to then bring back in a solution set that helps customers improve their process. And so, we have seen that be a real, call it, bright spot and growth, but it's still relatively small across the total business. But we do view that as an area of growth for our organization and one we can help our customers as they navigate this time.

Justin Keywood

That's helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Maxim Sytchev with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen.

Andrew Hider

Good morning, Max.

Ryan McLeod

Good morning.

Maxim Sytchev

Andrew, maybe just -- the first question for you, in terms of how we think about M&A and the timing of it, how do you balance that dynamic with obviously the need to properly integrate especially SP which was a pretty sizable transaction. So, do you mind maybe just walking through your thought process there?

Andrew Hider

Yeah. And Max, there's no perfect answer here. What I can walk you through is we've developed an integration playbook. It's very standard around how we operate and how we walk into businesses. And as you are well aware, when we look at an acquisition, we have four criteria. And it's markets. It's strategic rationale. One of them is the management assessment and their ability to align around the ABM. And so, we do assess that going in, and then ultimately in the early days of the integration, you start to align around where they are in their journey and where do we need to press, where do we need to help in that solution set? So, we have a very good indication when we acquire a business of where they are, are in that journey and where we can help.

And so, what I can tell you is we have built out our capability and our ability within our leadership team to be able to align and continue to build out their portfolio of solutions. We are selective in what we are going to add and look at it from a value creation perspective, both from a shareholder and a customer perspective from what we can offer, whether it's technology or solutions. And as you're well aware, the cultivation activity, while -- I will say it often -- oftentimes, we'll playout two, three, four years from now. And so, we are not slowing down this activity. We do view that there's a lot of opportunity for us to continue to add here, but we're going to be extremely disciplined.

And so, to answer your core question, head on, we have built our capability among our team. We certainly are taking and ensuring that we have a key focus on SP to execute, to ensure that they meet and exceed our expectations. And then lastly, we're not slowing down our cultivation and we're going to continue in the area that we view are going to add value over of the long-term for ATS.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thank you for that. And then just one quick follow-up on SP. In terms of the ability to cross-sell their consumable business. Do you mind maybe just providing some data points there? Because my understanding is that I think most of the sales process there is going through distributors. And I'm just curious to see how you think about sort of leveraging that potential business into the rest of the ATS, if it's possible.

Andrew Hider

So, Max, I think just to confirm, you're asking about the labware and glassware business?

Maxim Sytchev

Exactly. Yeah. Yeah.

Andrew Hider

Yeah. So, we certainly -- we did a lot of diligence to understand this space and the stickiness with their, call it, bell art [ph] portfolio, as well as the other areas within that space. And we view this as a business that -- while it's low single digits, it's a market that has consistent continued revenue. And when we think about the consistency there, one we like, from a standpoint of their, we don't want to call it consumable, but their reoccurring revenue and their approach around the brand being a strong brand in the markets they serve. And so, it does go through district. It's an area that we certainly see value and continuing to help them execute their plan.

Does it help sell biopharma processing equipment? We think it's an potential adder, but it is not -- call it would not draw that total processing equipment in. We would view the alignment with Comecer to i-Dositecno to haul as really being the thesis and the alignment on the biopharma processing piece. And then, it's around this out, they've got Genevac and Life Sciences Equipment and FTS and there's a lot to like around those areas of what we can have from an ATS Comecer, SP integration to offer that full process solution, whether it's biopharma or pharma processing.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you so much. That's it for me.

Stewart McCuaig

Operator?

Andrew Hider

Great. Well, we will conclude. And if I step back, we're pleased with the performance this quarter and recognize the hard work and dedication of our teams across ATS that made this possible. Thank you for joining us. I look forward to speaking to you on our Q4 call in May. Stay safe and goodbye for now.