We are buyers of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares following the violent sell-off post-earnings. We believe this sell-off is not warranted and provides an excellent buying opportunity for patient investors. Investors do not tolerate any minor changes in expectations or reported metrics during volatile markets. Dynatrace is exceptional with solid products, go-to-market strategy, and industry-leading growth rates. DT is arguably one of the best ways to play the digital transformation without overpaying for assets. DT remains the de facto leader in Application Performance Management (APM), Observability, and AIOps. The company is also building technology to focus on shift-left security and investing in R&D and S&M to intercept demand. We expect the company to grow north of 25% for the next three years, as digital transformation is in the initial innings. Therefore, investors should use this weakness to buy shares.

While Dynatrace reported results ahead of expectations on all metrics, investors were not happy with the ARR slowdown. While Dynatrace beat the consensus estimate on the adjusted constant currency ARR metric, the metric slowed by 2% Q/Q. The ARR grew 36% during the quarter and was down from 38% in the last quarter. The slowdown is not a big deal since DT had an easier comparison the previous quarter. Investors are also concerned about higher S&M and R&D investments the company plans to make to intercept demand and launch new products. Consequently, the company expects operating margins to be lower by about 200-300 bps next year. We believe investors were looking for perfection, and they found the ARR slowdown and higher opex the reason to sell the stock.

Overall good results

Dynatrace reported 3Q22 revenue of $240.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $234.3 million. EPS came in at $0.18 versus a consensus of $0.16. Subscription revenue was $226.3 million and was up 33% as compared to the consensus estimate of $221 million. Operating margins were 25.4% versus the Street estimate of 23.8% and were below our 26.2% estimate. The company added 206 new logos during the quarter with an initial ARR landing ARR of $116K. The company also reported NRR greater than 120%+ for the fifteenth consecutive quarters. ARR per customer is around $290K and is up 14% Y/Y.

Consensus remains positive

The sentiment on Dynatrace stock continues to remain overwhelmingly positive. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, eighteen analysts rate the stock as a buy, while the remaining analysts rate the stock a hold. While the stock is trading at around $45, the consensus mean is about $77, and the median is $80. The following charts illustrate the ratings and price targets.

Valuation

Dynatrace stock is currently trading at 11.6x EV/C2023 sales of about 1.4 billion. The peer group is growing at 23% and is trading at 11.3x, while DT is expected to grow at 25%. DT is also profitable on a non-GAAP basis, while many components of the peer group are not. The following chart illustrates DT valuation.

What to do with the stock

We continue to like Dynatrace at the current levels, and we just purchased some shares today. We recommend investors do the same. Dynatrace is a reasonably priced, high-growth stock. Digital Transformation continues to accelerate in the enterprise, with companies choosing to deploy applications in hybrid multi-cloud architectures. Hybrid multi-cloud architectures increase the complexity of the infrastructure. In addition, many new applications are being designed and built using more recent technologies such as containers, microservices, and other cutting-edge technologies such as serverless. On top of this, companies are also adopting CI/CD to build and deploy their applications. All these changes make the applications highly complex, and troubleshooting glitches is challenging. We believe Dynatrace is one of the best-positioned players to make sense of all this complexity. Therefore we will remain invested in the stock and use this opportunity to round out an excellent position and buy additional shares.

The company continues to execute on new logo addition, maintain its Net Expansion Rate above 120% and continue the beat and guide up for the rest of the year. Given that it is impossible to predict how high the valuation might go, and due to increasing volatility in the markets, a safer way to buy this stock is in small increments and over time.