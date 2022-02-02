L Merrill Jones/iStock via Getty Images

If you had to overpay for a bank you could certainly do worse than Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), as this Midwestern lender has a good track record of both internal value creation and relative performance within the banking sector. Still, I’m not in the habit of overpaying for assets unless there’s a very good reason to do so, and these shares have fallen a bit since my last update on the shares, underperforming other regional and community banks by more than 10%.

Even with that period of underperformance, I can’t find a compelling argument to pay up for these shares, and trading at around 18.5x the Street’s FY’23 EPS estimate, investors definitely have to pay up. While there are several fine attributes to Commerce, including strong fee-generating businesses, a very good underwriting track record, and a plan to continuing targeting commercial loan growth markets outside the Midwest, the overall outlook for loan growth isn’t that special and the bank isn’t particularly leveraged to rate hikes.

In-Line On A Core Basis

Commerce Bancshares earnings typically require a little adjustment given securities gains/losses and other items typically excluded from core earnings, and adjusted core pre-provision earnings were only in-line with expectations this quarter, with the upside coming largely from reserve releases. There wasn’t anything “wrong” with the quarter, but the positives were largely offset by challenges/negatives elsewhere.

Revenue rose 4% from the prior year and declined slightly on a sequential basis. Net interest income rose 2% yoy and slipped 3% qoq, as not only was there ongoing pressure on net interest margin (down 15bp qoq as reported, missing by 8bp), but not particularly strong earning asset growth relative to many banks. Spread pressure is coming not only from well-understood loan yield pressure (lower overall interest rates), but also from declining PPP and TIPS revenue.

Core fee income rose 8% yoy and 3% qoq, with healthy trends in cards and trust, and core fee income is still over 40% of Commerce’s revenue – a strong number relative to Commerce’s size.

Expenses rose 7% yoy and were basically flat sequentially. Pre-provision profits rose 1% yoy and declined 1% qoq, basically matching expectations (it was a $0.002/share beat). Tangible book value per share declined slightly on a sequential basis, and Commerce remains exceptionally well-capitalized with a 13.4% CET 1 ratio.

Some Signs Of Life In Lending, But Not What I’d Call Outstanding Recovery Leverage

Loans were up a little more than 1% qoq on an ex-PPP end-of-period basis and up 2% on an average balance basis. That was broadly in line with the larger U.S. banking system. C&I lending was stronger, up 4% qoq on an ex-PPP basis, and this fits with a broader trend of improving commercial loan demand. To that end, the bank is also seeing improving commercial line utilization as businesses feel more confident about borrowing to fund growth.

Not much else really stood out in the loan book. Construction lending was weak sequentially, but that looks due to elevated payoffs and I don’t think there’s anything fundamentally wrong there. Ex-PPP loan yields continue to decline (down 8bp qoq to 3.5%, with commercial down 9bp to 2.83%), but rate hikes should help there.

Speaking of rate hikes, while Commerce has some sensitivity to higher rates it’s in line or slightly below the average for its peer group at around 5% to 6%. Commerce has a pretty even split between fixed-rate and variable-rate lending, reducing its leverage to rate increases, and management was disciplined about not chasing easy money in the pandemic deposit surge. Said differently, Commerce has pretty average asset sensitivity and not a lot it can do to change that in the near-term, though there is still meaningful under-utilized capital here.

The loan growth and asset sensitivity outlooks at least partly shape my lack of enthusiasm for these shares, particularly in light of the valuation premium. Commerce has some areas of strength (like healthcare), but they don’t really have any loan specializations that would lead me to expect above-average growth.

Likewise, while management has been expanding the commercial lending operations into new markets, so have many other lenders, including Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), and so on. Commerce also isn’t particularly leveraged to attractive demographics – Commerce’s core footprint isn’t bad, but it doesn’t offer the underlying demographic growth that Southeastern markets are enjoying and that could help boost overall loan growth.

The Outlook

With earnings reports that have largely been in line with my expectations on a core basis, I don’t have many changes to make with modeling apart from shifting around some of the provisioning expense. Commerce is in very good shape with respect to credit and capital, but I don’t see the reserve level heading much lower from here (0.99% versus 0.95% CECL Day 1).

Commerce has historically grown core earnings at a high single-digit rate, and I do expect that to slow to something around 6% to 7%. I could see upside if the company were to target faster-growing markets and/or acquire/build faster-growing specialty lending or fee-generating businesses, but that’s not something management has generally looked to do (at least on the acquisition side).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings/excess return, ROTCE-driven P/TBV, and P/E methodologies, I can’t find an argument that Commerce Bancshares is undervalued today (quite the opposite, actually). Trading at over 18x FY’23 earnings without exceptional growth potential, I think investors are paying a premium for security and reliability, and that’s not usually a market-beating set-up in a tightening market.