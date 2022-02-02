Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The Chart of the Day belongs to the integrated energy company Chevron (CVX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals, then by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. As always, I then used the flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since The Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 12/27, the stock gained 13.47%.

CVX price vs daily moving averages

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as alkylate and plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California. Yahoo Finance.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

54.85+ Weighted Alpha

55.99% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signals

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

15 new highs and up 14.86% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.73%

Technical support level at 131.62

Recently traded at 134.79 which is above its 50-day moving average of 120.95

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $253 billion

P/E 16.07

Dividend yield 4.10%

Revenue expected to grow 7.20% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 26.10% this year

Analysts and Investor sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 13 strong buy, 7 buy and 9 hold opinions on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 166.00 for the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 4,215 to 198 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 553 to 30 for the same result

273,300 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha gave the stock a Quant rating of 4.98 out of 5

