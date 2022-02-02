Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Brad Grounds as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

In recent weeks, market volatility has increased and the prices of the major market indexes have decreased significantly. Take a look at the chart below, which shows the closing price of the S&P 500 since right before Christmas 2021.

The S&P 500 traded above 4,800 on an intraday basis less than a month ago, only to fall to as low as 4,222 (again, on an intraday basis) on January 24, 2022 - a decline of about 10% in a relatively short period of time. This decline was notable not only for its speed but also for the fact that the market has not seen many declines of this magnitude for a prolonged period of time.

At the time of this writing - about a week and a half after it traded at nearly 4,200 - the S&P has already rebounded to about 4,550. For those who have been sitting on the sideline waiting for prices to reflect a compelling value, did the Jan. 24th intraday lows reflect such a buying opportunity? Did you miss your buying window?

That's certainly what I wondered, and so I checked with those who know the best. The undisputed best stock analysts in the world - the top executive officers at all of the publicly traded companies listed in the U.S. - sure didn't think so.

Insiders Aren't Buying Abnormal Amounts of Their Own Stock in the Open Market

Among all of the potential indicators that could signal a buying opportunity likely to result in substantial positive gains over any reasonable holding period, extreme aggregate open market buying activity of all of the top executive officers at all public companies is perhaps the most reliable and highly predictive of future returns. Specifically, in those rare circumstances when the top executive officers at an abnormally high percentage of public companies have made open market purchases of shares in their own companies, this has historically constituted an exceptionally strong, bullish sign for future price appreciation in the market as a whole over the six months to two years that follow.

Such signals do not arise often, but, when they do, it almost certainly means that you should become as fully invested in the market as you can. For the most cautious of the investing public - those who have a particularly high aversion to losing money and who prefer to invest only when the odds of a positive return are substantially stacked in their favor - this is the signal that such investors should be waiting for. This is the buying window that you're waiting for.

And, if you are one of those investors, you'll have to continue to wait on the sidelines, for insiders did little more than yawn at the thought of buying shares of their own companies with their own money - even when, at the Jan. 24th close, the price of the S&P (and many of its constituent companies) had declined by more than 10%.

Buying When An Exceptionally High Percentage of All Executive Officers Are Buying Is the Best Time to Buy

Sure, markets sometimes make positive returns - even substantially positive returns - even when the aggregate buying activity by market insiders is well within normal bounds.

But it might surprise you to know that the highest levels of open market buying by market insiders, as a group, have historically coincided with every major market bottom over at least the last 18 years (which is as far back as my data goes). Put another way, this group, comprising all of the folks who actually run our public companies, have called - and profited substantially from - every major market bottom. And we know they've done it, because they are required to report all trades in shares of their own companies - which means that retail investors can use these key moments as highly reliable guideposts regarding times when the market is significantly undervalued.

The Dataset on Which This Analysis is Based

Many investors know that market insiders can and do generally outperform the market when they transact in shares of their own company. This is, of course, not surprising, given that they have access to more and better information than any non-insider investor ever could. Many investors also know that this information is available on the web, though likely only a very small fraction actually track it in near real-time or regularly analyze such information to see whether it contains an investable signal.

To make this information more accessible to those of the investing public interested in following this data, I have written this article (and may, in the future, write others) to answer one question: What is the aggregate opinion of the folks who actually run our public companies about current market valuations?

Before getting into the results, I want to first describe the methodology used to derive an answer.

Step 1 - Aggregate All Trades Made by All Insiders at All Public Companies for All-Time (or, at least, all-time since May 1, 2003)

I've written a program that compiles and analyzes this information regularly. My dataset, which is pulled directly from filings with the SEC, contains every single insider transaction of any kind reported for every single insider at every single company that has ever been a public company since May 1, 2003. There are literal millions of such transactions, all sitting in my database and updated regularly.

Step 2 - Screen for Open Market Purchases

From this data, I screen out all transactions other than open market buys (i.e., purchases on the open market by an insider using his or her own cash at current market prices). Based on both the substantial body of literature and my own analysis, this type of transaction contains - by far - the most predictive power about future returns. (As an aside, certain other types of transactions are relevant in very limited circumstances, but those are not the subject of this article.)

Step 3 - Screen for Trades by Executive Officers Only

There are three general groups of insiders that are obligated to publicly report their trades in a company's stock. They are:

Executive officers of the company - Think CEO, CFO, COO, and certain other very high-level officers. The exact officers that constitute this group vary by company, but those who are deemed by their own company to be in this group literally run the companies on a day-to-day basis. This group possesses the highest possible level of knowledge about the company's operations and prospects, which knowledge is far in excess of anything known by the investing public or even the company's own public filings.

Non-executive members of the board of directors of the company - Though some directors are both directors and executive officers of the company, the group I refer to here is made up exclusively of people who serve on a public company's board of directors but are not also employed by the company. This group is also highly knowledgeable and possesses information about the company that far exceeds the investing public, but it is inferior to the knowledge of the company's executive officers. There are at least a couple of reasons for this lack of knowledge. First, this group attends to the company's affairs on only a part-time basis (perhaps as little as a few hours per month). Second, the information that is fed to this group - which occurs primarily through board meetings and materials circulated prior to such meetings - is filtered through management, is usually only of a "high-level" nature and often does not include important details that company execs decided not to include in board materials.

Owners of 10% or more of a company's stock who are neither executive officers nor have representation on the company's board of directors - This group has the lowest level of knowledge of the three types of insiders. And in fact this group should not be referred to as an insider at all, given that they possess no material non-public information about the issuer at all. They are better considered as an extremely well-informed public shareholder, though their knowledge extends no further than the public disclosures made by the company. The trades by this group have very little, if any, predictive power, and they should not be relied upon in generating an insider buy or sell signal.

Unsurprisingly, based on both my own analysis of the dataset described above as well as academic literature studying this same issue, the best and most accurate investment signals come from the most informed group with the highest amount of non-public information about the company - namely, the executive officers of the company. Hence, the insider trading dataset is further screened so that it includes only those open market purchases made by executive officers in the company that they are responsible for running.

At this stage, the dataset comprises only open market buys made by only the top executive officers of all public US companies. For purposes of the remainder of this article, I refer to this limited group of trades as "Executive Buys."

Step 4 - Group the Data by Time Periods

Even having the screened data resulting from Steps 1 through 3 is not enough. The data must be further aggregated by time period to determine whether insiders' trading activity is truly reflective of a highly bullish sentiment rather than just random statistical noise. I do so by grouping Executive Buys by three time periods:

Aggregate Executive Buys on a single day; Aggregate Executive Buys in a single week; and Aggregate Executive Buys in a single month.

The dataset, when grouped for each of the three time periods set forth above, is loosely correlated with returns over the subsequent six-, 12-, and 24-month periods. For instance, returns are generally higher when a high percentage of public companies have at least one Executive Buy in a single day, week, or month, and are generally lower when a lower percentage of such companies report at least one Executive Buy over any of those periods.

While this may qualify as a somewhat helpful, if weak, predictor of future market returns, it is not at all helpful to someone who, like me, prefers to wait on the sidelines with new money until the price of the S&P 500 is at or near a bottom and is almost certainly reflective of a highly compelling buying opportunity. To be clear, I am talking about a type of investor who is willing to wait for substantial periods of time (sometimes even many years until such an opportunity arises), for this type of opportunity does not occur frequently in highly efficient public markets.

But, good news (and also bad)!

The good news first - Incredibly, the dataset that we have substantially culled through Steps 1 through 4 does provide a highly reliable indicator of market bottoms! I will detail how below.

The bad news? These signals are exceedingly rare, and they sometimes only occur once or twice in a decade.

Given the exceptionally low frequency of these signals and the fact that such signals are of almost no use if you are already fully invested when such signal arises (i.e., you need to have had substantial money on the sidelines prior to the time the signal occurred in order to profit; otherwise, you are merely recovering your pre-signal losses), it is reasonable to ask whether the value of a market bottom signal - even a highly reliable one - is of value to the average investor.

Particularly for investors who typically remain fully or nearly fully invested in the market, this signal may be of little value. But for those investors who typically maintain a material portion of their portfolio in cash or cash equivalents, I would suggest that waiting for this signal can be immensely valuable - particularly if you use options to capitalize.

Step 5 - Compare Current Levels of Executive Buys to "Normal" to Identify Extreme Outliers and Screen Out All Data Other Than Extreme Outliers

As with many other metrics in the stock market, the aggregate level of Executive Buys during any period - be that a month, a week, or even a single day - generally follows a normal distribution. I emphasize that this is true only most of the time because, on rare occasion, this distribution produces extreme outliers that lie far beyond, and at a far higher frequency, than would be expected if this data were truly normally distributed. It might best be characterized as a normal distribution with an extreme rightward skew at very high z-scores. And it is these outliers that we really care about, for they cannot be characterized as merely a random but expected occurrence of normally distributed data.

Rather, there is a reason why these data points skew so dramatically from what would be expected, and they represent those times where insiders are practically screaming out that current price levels in the market are virtually certain to produce enormous gains over the following six months to two years. But to truly demonstrate the incredible predictive power and informational content of these outliers - which far exceeds the predictive power of all of the rest of the data set - is with a snapshot of the data from the actual dataset we've created by following the five steps above.

Take a look at the graph below. This is among many graphs generated by the program I wrote to analyze Executive Buys over time. I'll explain how to read the graph, and then below the graph I will describe how we can use this graph, in combination with another graph, to identify market bottoms in nearly real-time with remarkable accuracy.

Each dot in the graph below represents a distinct month during the period in question, which is May 2003 through January 2022.

The X-axis is time-based, as you can obviously see from the labels on the X-axis.

The Y-axis reflects the number of publicly traded companies that reported at least one Executive Buy in such month. So, for instance, we can see that the red dot furthest to the right on the chart below reflects January 2022. Just eyeballing the chart, we can see that executives at less than 100 public companies have decided to purchase shares in their own companies. The actual number is 66 (out of more than 5,500 companies tracked in the database for the same month), which is lower than every other month shown in the chart (though the fact that January is not yet over is certainly part of the cause of this number being so low).

Finally, you will notice that each dot is also color-coded. The meaning of the color scale is shown in both the colored gradient bar at right and the legend in the top left corner of the chart.

The z-score is the most important number on the chart, because it calls out which months are true outliers in terms of Executive Buys. And these are all we care about.

The z-scores are calculated in the normal way, and it is assumed that all of the data is normally distributed about its mean.

Z-scores of aggregate buys by all executive insiders by month SEC filings and analysis by Brad Grounds

So what does the chart above mean? And what does it tell us? There are a number of things that can be determined from this chart, but let's just take the most obvious.

There are a number of extreme outliers in the distribution above. These are primarily reflected by the blue and green dots, though, as I will discuss later, a few of the yellow dots also qualify.

Let's just see if we see anything that stands out to us about the dates that each of these outliers occurred.

The highest z-score occurred in the month of March 2020. The second highest occurred in November 2008. The third highest occurred in October 2011. Others occurred in March 2009, August 2015, May 2012, and November 2018.

What do these dates have in common? They are reflective of market bottoms.

March 2020 - Exact COVID bottom.

November 2008 - "Early" bottom of the Great Recession.

October 2011 - Exact bottom of that period.

March 2009 - Exact bottom of the Great Recession.

August 2015 - Exact bottom following sharp decline that summer.

May 2012 - Exact bottom of the sharp decline over the previous two months, after which the market went "up and to the right" and never looked back.

November 2018 - Exact bottom of the significant drops in the market that occurred during that time.

In fact, if Executive Buys are monitored simultaneously over monthly, weekly, and daily periods as described above, you would see that this group of insiders, though each expert only in the value of his or her own stock, have in the aggregate shown the ability to call market bottoms in nearly every major period of sharp market declines over the past 18 years.

It would be one thing if they called nearly every market bottom but also had a substantial number of times where they called the bottom - but were wrong. For instance, I could have declared each day over the last 18 years that today was the market bottom. Had I done so, I would have been able to accurately state that each time the market hit a bottom, I called it. But I also would have been wrong on the vast majority of my market bottom calls, meaning my calls were not actionable.

But this is not the case with this group of insiders. Remarkably, this group almost never misses! Not only do they call literal bottoms with pinpoint accuracy, but they also almost never miss on any call they make! Just think about how incredible - and incredibly valuable - that is to someone who maintains cash on the sideline for precisely such a moment.

So What Are Market Insiders Telling Us Today?

There is a tremendous amount of even more exciting data behind the analysis briefly outlined above, but that will have to wait for another day. Let's circle back to the initial question posed by this article - namely, what does this group of market insiders think about today's market valuation? And did they identify the Jan. 24th lows as a major market bottom?

Based on their trading activity (or lack thereof), the aggregate opinion of the very executive officers who run all of the companies in the S&P 500 did not collectively identify such lows as a major bottom. In fact, they largely ignored it altogether. While some of the diminished trading activity during this time can likely be attributed to "black-out windows" during which some are prohibited from trading in their company's stock, the numbers bear out that, without question, the collective sentiment of the executives running America's largest companies is that the January 24th lows were not a major market bottom.

A couple of caveats before closing - Just because recent market lows were almost certainly not a major market bottom does not necessarily mean they were a bad (or good) time to buy. The predictive power of this pool of executives is extremely weak, such that it cannot predict with any accuracy whether future returns calculated based on a Jan. 24th trade date will be positive or negative. The only thing it can predict - with a high degree of certainty - is that buying on Jan. 24th will very likely not lead to the exceptionally high six-, 12-, and 24-month returns that usually follow extreme market bottoms.

What I'm Waiting For Before Becoming Fully Invested

If you're like me, and you're waiting on the sidelines for the home run pitch, the recent late-January market dip wasn't it.

And if you've waited this long to re-enter the market, I suggest waiting until market insiders do signal a highly compelling opportunity to do so. When such a signal occurs, it is, at least on a historical basis, an exceptionally good idea to become fully invested in the market - I like the S&P 500 index fund the best - and even evaluate whether it makes sense to use call options to further enhance your gain.