UPS (NYSE:UPS) shot up 14% on February 1st, after reporting strong earnings for Q4 of 2021. The company also announced a 49% increase in the dividend. Management provided forward guidance that exceeded expectations. Prior to the Q4 earnings report, UPS shares had lacked direction since the start of May of 2021. After hitting a YTD high close of $217.50 on May 7th, the shares spent the rest of the year below this level, except for a brief period in October. The shares exceeded $218 on January 7th before starting a decline that persisted through January.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for UPS (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Q4 results indicate that UPS has done a masterful job of navigating the challenges of the current economic conditions (labor shortage, fuel costs) while focusing on increasing revenue per package (up 11.3%). Revenue for Q4 was up by 12.4% vs. Q4 of 2020.

I last wrote about UPS on July 29, 2021, slightly more than 6 months ago. At that time, the shares were trading at $193.03, down 11.3% from the YTD high of $217.50 on May 7th. There were concerns that the boom in ecommerce that had boosted UPS revenues would wither and that increasing labor costs would be a drag on earnings.

Performance of UPS vs. the S&P 500 since my last analysis (Source: Seeking Alpha)

On July 29th, I assigned UPS a bullish rating for three reasons. First, the fundamentals looked solid. The 5-year dividend growth rate was 6.1% and the consensus for expected 3-5 year EPS growth was 15.3%. The forward P/E for the shares was 17.36%. The second reason for my bullish outlook was that the Wall Street consensus outlook for the stock was bullish, with a consensus 12-month price target that was 13.5% above the share price at that time.

Combined with the 2.1% dividend yield at that time, the consensus expected total return for UPS was 15.6%. The third reason for my bullish rating on UPS was that the consensus outlook from the options market was bullish (I provide more information on this below). Since this post, UPS has returned a total of 21% as compared to 4.2% for the S&P 500.

While most readers will be familiar with the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook, many will not be aware that it is possible to calculate a consensus outlook from the prices of options on a stock, index, or ETF. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is called the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view from the options market.

I have updated the market-implied outlooks to provide a view to the middle of 2022 and for (almost) the next 12 months and compared to the current Wall Street consensus outlook for UPS in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for UPS

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by combining the views of 14 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets for UPS over the past 90 days. The consensus rating for UPS is bullish and the consensus price target is 4.29% above the current share price. The consensus rating for UPS has been bullish since October of 2020. In July of 2021, the consensus 12-month price target was $216.70.

Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target for UPS (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using the views of 30 analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $232.72, very close to UPS’ current share price, $230.60.

Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target for UPS (Source: Seeking Alpha)

With the substantial jump in share prices following the Q4 earnings announcement, UPS has all of the next 12 months’ expected gains priced in. The consensus rating is bullish, but the analyst consensus 12-month price target indicates that there is very little expected price appreciation from here. The high level of dispersion among the individual analyst price targets is also something of a concern, suggesting that there is not much agreement on earnings growth and, as a result, reducing confidence in the usefulness of the consensus.

Market-Implied Outlook for UPS

I have calculated the market-implied outlooks to the middle of 2022 (using options that expire on June 17, 2022) and into early 2023 (using options that expire on June 20, 2023). I selected these two dates because options expiring in June and January tend to be among the most traded.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for UPS for the 4.4-month period from now until June 17, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculation using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to June 17, 2022 is very symmetric, with similar probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. The peak in probability is very close to a price return of 0%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 28%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for UPS for the 4.4-month period from now until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculation using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size are almost identical (the dashed red line and the solid blue line are almost on top of one another). This is a slightly bullish outlook for UPS because theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias, although there is no way to reliably estimate the size of this bias.

Looking all the way through 2022 and into early 2023, the market-implied outlook exhibits an obvious negative tilt, with elevated probabilities of negative returns relative to positive returns of the same size. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -4.5% for the period from now until January 20, 2022, and the annualized volatility is 27%. This is not a large negative tilt in the outlook and, given the expected negative bias, I interpret the outlook from now until January 20, 2023, to be only slightly bearish.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for UPS for the 11.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculation using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlooks calculated using options that expire in June of 2022 and January of 2023 indicate a slightly bullish view to the middle of the year and a slightly bearish outlook for the next year. The expected volatility is consistent at 27% to 28%. The current outlook to June 17, 2022 (4.4 months) is similar to the market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 that I calculated at the end of July.

Summary

UPS has been posting excellent results over recent quarters, most recently with very strong earnings and revenue for Q4 of 2021. The shares jumped substantially following the Q4 results so that a lot of expected growth is reflected in the current share price. The Wall Street consensus outlook is bullish, but the consensus 12-month price target is very close to the current share price. The market-implied outlook for UPS is slightly bullish to the middle of 2022 and slightly bearish to early 2023, with moderate volatility.

While the share price gains limit expected gains, it seems sensible to give UPS management the benefit of the doubt in light of the company’s impressive navigation through COVID. I am maintaining my bullish rating on UPS but I plan to revisit my position around the middle of 2022.