The social media giant changing its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) isn't going well for investors. The former Facebook ramped up spending just at the time the company has seen revenue growth take a serious deceleration. My investment thesis was far too Bullish on the social media company investing for the future Metaverse while struggling in the current real world.

Disappointing On All Fronts

As with PayPal (PYPL) trying to acquire Pinterest (PINS) at an odd time, the former Facebook changing their name to Meta Platforms was a signal of tough times ahead. These odd corporate shifts aren't usually done due to the business booming.

Meta now has dual problems troubling shareholders. The major issue is that revenue growth is slowing down. After missing revenue targets by $513 million back in Q3'21, the company guided to only 20% growth in Q4'21. While Meta beat these estimates slightly, the social media platform is now guiding to Q1'22 growth rates in the 3% to 11% range.

Even in the lows of the COVID-19 slowdowns, Meta still generated growth topping 10%. The Q2'20 quarter grew at nearly 11% and the business quickly accelerated back to 22% growth in the next quarter.

Meta is attempting to top 48% revenue growth since last Q1, so maybe investors should've expected more reasonable growth rates. The analyst estimates for nearly 16% growth in Q1'22 were probably just far too aggressive.

The company is causing the other issues by investing aggressively while not seeing the near-term benefits. The Reality Labs business only produced Q4'21 revenues of $877 million a quarter after Meta promised to lose $10 billion annually on the Metaverse business.

Meta Platforms Q4'21 Earnings Release

Meta reported an insane 38% increase in operating expenses to $21.1 billion, up from $15.3 billion last year. The company saw operating margins plunge to 37% from 46% back in Q4'20.

Some of the higher spending comes from SBC, but Meta only increased the quarterly SBC costs to $2.4 billion from $1.8 billion last Q4. The real issue is much higher cash spending with Reality Labs losing an incredible $3.3 billion in the quarter and nearly $6.0 billion in the 2H of the year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the higher spending levels for the Metaverse and switched the corporate name, but the market wasn't expecting the losses at an annualized rate of $13.2 billion now.

The guidance for 2022 total expenses reaching $90 to $95 billion was actually cut from the prior outlook of $91 to $97 billion. Meta cutting spending is a bad sign for revenue growth expectations for the full year.

The company is guiding to an average quarterly spend of $23.1 billion after spending $21.1 billion in Q4 and only averaging $17.8 billion per quarter in 2021. Meta is guiding towards higher spending while Q1'22 revenues will dip at least $4.0 billion from the prior quarter levels, and the company is now highly unlikely to top the $33.7 billion Q4'21 revenues until the holiday quarter in 2022.

Even the user metrics for the quarter were disappointing. The family monthly active people (MAP) was up 9% YoY, but the company saw weakness in US and Canada. Facebook DAUs were up just 5% with US and Canada users down 1 million sequentially and down 3 million from the peak back on Q2'20. Meta facing weaker user engagement doesn't help the business.

Meta Platforms Q4'21 Presentation

Now What

Meta reported the rare quarter where the stock actually deserves to trade down 20% despite the stock already trading down $61, or 16% from the all-time highs. The stock didn't appear expensive based on trading at just 23x 2022 EPS targets before the earnings report, but now Meta is struggling to grow revenues while expense growth is soaring.

Data by YCharts

Analysts are now likely to cut 2022 EPS targets far below the 2021 just reported EPS of $13.77. Meta might only generate $6 billion in Q1'22 operating income based on revenues of $28 billion and expenses somewhere around $22 billion. Meta produced a Q1'21 operating income of over $11 billion because the company spent less than $15 billion on costs last year.

In the best-case scenario, the stock at $250 in after-hours trades at 20x updated 2022 EPS targets. The possibility is that Meta takes a far bigger hit to EPS with these meager revenue metrics while expenses are soaring.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Meta is no longer a Buy after these horrible quarterly results. The market isn't prepared for this disconnect in revenue and costs while engagement is struggling.

Investors owning the stock are in a tight position, but Meta isn't an appealing Buy on this weakness until the market completely shakes out the stock and the company regains some business momentum.