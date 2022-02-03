Educational Development Corp. And Bloated Inventories: Tulsa, We Have A Problem

3D illustration of collapsing cardboard kazuma seki/iStock via Getty Images

In early December, Seeking Alpha published our article on children’s book publisher Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC). In that article, we explained how our detailed analysis of publicly-available information on the makeup of EDUC’s multi-level marketing (“MLM”) Usborne Books & More (“UBAM”) sales force led us to conclude that the size of it was evaporating, and how this would logically result in a significant decline in revenue and earnings for the company.

Since then, EDUC has released its fiscal third quarter earnings report, and made its quarterly 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Our subsequent review of these items, along with the company’s earnings conference call, has convinced us that the situation at EDUC is considerably worse than we had thought just two months ago. We have become increasingly concerned about the trajectory of EDUC’s business, the company’s accounting practices and the integrity of its management team.

As a result, we are presenting our findings below - investors and potential investors in EDUC stock should find the following analysis incrementally helpful, as we believe that the company’s deteriorating prospects will continue to get gradually impounded into EDUC’s stock price as more investors begin to see what we see.

Fiscal Q3 Earnings Report Raises Questions

On January 6, 2022, EDUC disclosed quarterly net revenue and earnings numbers that were considerably lower than investors’ expectations, based on the stock price’s 14% decline the next day. Net revenue of $45.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.31 were $8 million below and $0.10 below the “consensus” sell-side estimate (although the consensus currently consists of just one firm – Singular Research).

This big miss, combined with the resulting stock price decline, was no surprise to us, as we’d expected a disappointing result driven by the rapid reduction in active UBAM consultants. What did come as a big surprise to us though were certain disclosures the company made in its press release and subsequent 10-Q filing, which we will detail in the paragraphs that follow.

Before we start, it is important to note that this article is considerably longer than most we have written. This length might indicate to some readers that we have a particularly negative opinion of the company. Despite our concerns, it is important to stress that there are many aspects of EDUC’s business that we continue to like and even admire. For instance, the company’s mission – to deliver educational excellence one book at a time – is a noble one, especially in the current world where so many children would rather spend their time watching vapid TikTok videos than reading books.

Having said that, our findings are our findings, and we believe we have a duty to let others know about them, especially considering we had a number of our bullish articles about EDUC’s stock published by Seeking Alpha a few years ago.

Misleading guidance

“Adversity does not build character, it reveals it.” ~James Lane Allen

Throughout our many years following and researching EDUC and the industry in which it operates, we have often cringed at some of the awkward and ill-advised things that former CEO and current Chairman Randall White has said during earnings calls, investor presentations, and elsewhere. However, we always ascribed these utterances to the zeal and passion that Mr. White possesses for the company he has spent the majority of his adult life leading. Recently, however, our conviction in the honesty and integrity of EDUC’s senior management team is starting to waver. We shall explain why below.

First, anybody who knows anything about direct sales (i.e., MLM) and about EDUC’s business model fully understands that the rapid growth of EDUC’s sales and profits in 2020 was completely driven by the extremely unusual situation in which we all found ourselves as a result of COVID-19. The unemployment rate in America soared, which drove a massive increase of interest in direct sales opportunities to help households earn some extra income.

At the same time, the popularity of homeschooling skyrocketed like never before seen in the country, which drove an increase in demand for educational materials. It should have come as no surprise that EDUC’s UBAM salesforce, and therefore EDUC’s net revenue and EPS, grew dramatically in the months following March 2020. Thereafter, it also should have come as no surprise that the tidal wave of incremental demand for EDUC’s products quickly receded, as people began returning to regular employment and children went back to school.

The following chart demonstrates how the number of unemployed women in America between the ages of 25 and 54 (the demographic group in which almost all UBAM consultants fall) more than quadrupled around the time that COVID-19 shut everything down a couple of years ago, and how this number has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels ever since. The chart also plots the average number of active UBAM consultants that EDUC discloses each quarter.

EDUC’s average active consultant count naturally lags the unemployment data by several months, as the company’s definition of an active consultant is a consultant who has sold anything within the previous six-month period (i.e., someone who lost their job in March 2020, became a UBAM consultant in June 2020 to help make ends meet, and then sold books for only a month before returning back to work would have been included in EDUC’s active consultant count throughout the remainder of the year).

Unemployed Women Between 25 and 54 Years Old v. Average Active UBAM Consultants (sec.gov; bls.gov)

Despite the fact that unemployed women, including those who had temporarily picked up direct sales gigs like becoming UBAM consultants, were returning to the regular workforce by the millions throughout the latter half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, public pronouncements by EDUC’s then-CEO Randall White and current CEO Craig White last year made it clear to investors that this was not going to be a headwind for the company’s growth prospects.

Example 1: May 18, 2021

By mid-May of last year, the number of unemployed women between the ages of 25 and 54 had declined by over 60% year-over-year, and EDUC had already seen their own active consultant count turn south after several quarters of unprecedented growth. During the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call, an investor asked a question about the company’s expected growth rates going forward, after the company had just posted 81% annual revenue growth for its fiscal year ending February 2021. This was the response:

Randall White: “…I’m going to turn you over to Craig White. And Craig can give you insight on what we think about our growth potential.”

Craig White: “Well, so we got a $6 million capex project to expand our productivity in the warehouse. That’s getting ready to go live in the next few weeks. So, we can go from our $205 million to roughly $400 million to $450 million without multiple shifts. So we’re anticipating growth, continued growth where we’ve got the warehouse operations capacity to handle it. And we’re ready to go. So we’re absolutely expecting continued growth [emphasis added].”

Example 2: July 7/8, 2021

By early July, the improving unemployment situation for women had firmly established itself, and the level of unemployment among women between the ages of 25 and 54 had declined, year-over-year, for a third straight month. EDUC posted a fiscal first quarter that showed 7% top-line growth, but the company also disclosed that average active consultants in the quarter were 55,100, down from over 60,000 in late 2020.

Despite this, Mr. Randall White stated in EDUC’s earnings press release that the company “expects an increase in revenues and profitability for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 [emphasis added].”

As well, Messrs. Randall and Craig White’s answers to investors’ questions during the earnings call suggested little was wrong:

Question: “…How’s Q2 started?”

Randall White: “…we are facing a tough quarter. The second quarter last year was the biggest one ever…we’re probably not going to exceed its sales. But I will tell you…we will make up for this strong second quarter and be up for the year [emphasis added].”

Question: “…next thing I want to ask about is sales agents. So I noticed we were on 57,600 by the end of last year, and then that’s slipped down now to 55,100…Has that carried on slipping?”

Randall White: “…to answer your question…the drop so far isn’t alarming to us…There’s no trends here yet.”

Question: “My understanding was that the large increase in sales consultants was at least to some extent due to during the pandemic – people didn’t have jobs and people were looking for some supplementary income. And thus, I would have expected as people go back to work you would get some natural drop off due to that also and I guess your answer to the last question - I didn’t sense that you were sort of expecting necessarily a drop off due to that. Am I incorrect in those assumptions?”

Randall: “No you’re correct. We’re not expecting a drop off [emphasis added].”

Craig: “…to answer your question a little bit more. We don’t know why they sign up with us. We don’t know why they stop. So, we don’t anticipate any major drop-off though [emphasis added].”

Well, what actually has happened to EDUC’s business so far in fiscal 2022 is very much contrary to what Randall and Craig White led many investors to believe was going to happen:

Active consultants fell from 57,647 at the beginning of the fiscal year to an average of 41,500 during the fiscal third quarter (and probably much lower than that as of today – more on that later). Net revenues during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 fell 28%, from $164 million to $119 million. Diluted earnings per share during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 fell 25%, from $1.25 to $0.94.

The divergence between what EDUC communicated to investors throughout most of the first half of fiscal 2022, and how EDUC has actually performed so far this year, is large enough for investors to question either the competency or the integrity (or both) of senior management, in our opinion.

As an aside, we find the comment by CEO Craig White that “we don’t know why [UBAM sales consultants] sign up with us. We don’t know why they stop” to be extremely bizarre. It is confounding that the CEO of a company that derives the vast majority of its revenue and earnings from its UBAM sales force would admit that they do not know why those sales consultants join and leave.

Unbelievable UBAM Sales Consultants Figure

Those who are inclined to give EDUC’s management team the benefit of the doubt might want to argue that the above forward-looking statements that are proving to be disastrously wrong are just an unfortunate byproduct of an overoptimistic CEO. However, optimism plays no role when it comes to reporting key performance measures. And we have good reason to believe that EDUC's latest active UBAM consultant count figure is not accurate.

EDUC reported in its latest 8-K and 10-Q that its average number of active consultants in FQ3 was 41,500, down 10% from FQ2 and down 27% from FQ3 a year ago. Although this is a big decline, the 41,500 figure is considerably greater than what we were expecting. In our December article, we demonstrated through a surname analysis of a subset of consultants in the UBAM consultant database that it was reasonable to believe that EDUC ended FQ3 with only 28,000–30,000 active consultants. Since previous disclosures by EDUC should reasonably lead one to believe the company started FQ3 with approximately 40,000 active consultants, EDUC’s latest disclosure implies that active consultants increased to more than 43,000 on November 30.

We were taken aback by EDUC’s disclosure that active consultants averaged 41,500 in FQ3, and rechecked our work to see if we could have been wrong in our analysis. For our December article, we randomly selected 80 different surnames and counted how many UBAM consultants had one of those 80 surnames. While we were confident that our approach was statistically sound, EDUC’s disclosure that they had an average of 41,500 active consultants in FQ3 compelled us to prove to ourselves that we didn’t make a mistake.

As a result, we chose to greatly expand our surname sampling from the UBAM database. For example, on Saturday, January 29, we counted how many UBAM consultants there were in EDUC’s database who had one of 400 different surnames. The results are presented below in Table 1.

Proprietary surname analysis (bls.gov; myubam.com)

In the above table, the column entitled Percent shows what percentage of the US population had each of these surnames as of the 2010 Census. We counted the number of consultants with the 588th most popular surname in America (Underwood) through to the 985th most popular surname in America (Archer). The only surnames within this group that we excluded were 13 surnames like “Johns” where we couldn’t devise a search string that would pull a reliable result because the surname was a fragment of a larger, more popular surname (e.g., “Johnson”). Nonetheless, we are confident that our analysis is extremely thorough and unimpeachable.

Roughly one out of every 14 Americans have one of the 400 surnames listed on the above table. (Fun side project for our readers: think of 14 of your American friends, and see if any of them have one of these surnames – we’re guessing at least one of them does). Based on our latest analysis, the company’s UBAM consultant sales force has dropped to roughly 23,000 currently. This gives us a high degree of confidence that not only was our analysis at the end of November not faulty, but that the number of the company’s active sales consultants has continued to plunge since then.

Thinking about this another way, if EDUC’s average active consultant did in fact fall only 27% year-over-year in FQ3, as the company claims, then net revenues for the UBAM division should have fallen roughly 27% as well. After all, Heather Cobb stated the following on the January 7 earnings conference call:

But while our consultant counts have declined, they are certainly above the pre-pandemic levels that Craig mentioned and our consultants are still having success, generating sales, earning commissions and building their business. This was evidenced during this third quarter as our active consultants generated similar sales and commission per consultant to the third quarter of last year and the pre-pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020 [emphasis added].

However, net revenues in the UBAM division during the fiscal third quarter declined 35.5% year-over-year, a decline that is inconsistent with what Ms. Cobb said. In order for Ms. Cobb’s statement to be correct, the number of active UBAM consultants would have to have averaged approximately 36,900 in FQ3, which would mean that EDUC ended FQ3 with about 34,200 active UBAM consultants – a number more in line with our analysis last month.

Our analysis leads us to conclude that EDUC disclosed an incorrect active consultant number. Since active consultants is a key performance indicator, and there are very specific rules laid out by the Securities and Exchange Commission around the disclosure of key performance indicators and metrics in a company’s SEC filings, this conclusion dramatically decreases our confident in the accuracy of EDUC’s financial statements.

While the number of active consultants in the company has obvious implications for future sales revenue and earnings, it also can have huge implications on the valuation of the company’s inventory, as we demonstrate in the next section.

Bloated Inventory and Inadequate Reserves

In unrealistic anticipation of last year’s huge sales growth continuing, EDUC loaded up on its book inventory. It is unclear to us why they did this, but they did this nonetheless. Gross inventory has almost tripled over the last 18 months from $28.5 million on May 31, 2020 to $72.0 million on November 30, 2021, even as the number of active UBAM sales consultants has round-tripped. The following chart shows how gross inventories have changed over time, relative to EDUC’s published number of active consultants:

EDUC's Gross Inventory v. Trailing Quarter's Average Quarterly Active UBAM Consultant Count (sec.gov)

As one can see, there is a very large disconnect between how many books EDUC currently has sitting in its warehouse and how many salespeople the company has trying to sell those books. This disconnect is likely quite a bit larger than what this chart is showing though, as explained above.

To understand just how many books $72.0 million worth of inventory represents, we reviewed EDUC’s latest book catalog. Based on our calculations, the average retail price of the 2,421 titles that EDUC currently sells is $12.08. Considering what the average markup is, we believe $3.70 is a reasonable estimate of the average cost of goods sold per book. Therefore, we believe EDUC had something like 19.5 million books in its inventory on November 30, 2021, waiting to be sold.

That’s a lot of books. That’s A LOT of books for a company that has seen its year-over-year net revenues decline 38% over the last six months and the number of direct sales recruits willing to go out and sell those books evaporate. Surely, EDUC’s past earnings have included significant reserves against this inventory, to account for the fact that some of these books will never sell because of obsolescence and/or will get damaged, destroyed or lost over time. Unfortunately for EDUC investors, it doesn't look like that's been the case.

Consider the following table, which shows gross and net inventory, as well as a breakdown between current and non-current inventory:

EDUC's Inventory Analysis (sec.gov)

According to EDUC’s longstanding accounting policies, the company considers its typical operating cycle to be 30 months – that means that, unlike a typical retailer that may have an operating cycle (i.e., the time it takes to purchase inventory, sell the merchandise to the retailer’s customers, and then collect payment from its customers) measured in weeks or months, EDUC’s MLM business model requires an extended operating cycle as the company needs to hold a lot of copies of each title that its UBAM consultants may or may not sell. As a result of this 30-month operating cycle, if the company is holding any inventory that is likely to take longer than 30 months to sell, the company will consider that inventory “non-current.”

In the three fiscal years immediately prior to the pandemic, a period when EDUC averaged significantly greater than 30,000 active UBAM consultants, the cost of goods sold averaged just over $32 million per year. As we demonstrated above, we believe active UBAM consultants are currently well below that. However, even if COGS over the next twelve months is expected to be $32 million, that means that EDUC is currently sitting on about 2.3 years’ worth of inventory.

Now, if 100% of EDUC’s sales over its next 2½ years were reasonably expected to be satisfied by inventory-on-hand, then non-current inventory would be zero.

However, EDUC has well over 2,000 titles in its inventory that its sales consultants are selling. Some top-selling books – like Dinosaurs – Shine-a-Light – probably sell a lot of copies every week. So EDUC may be confident that however many thousands of copies of this title that it had in inventory at the end of November will end up being sold before May 2024. But for every popular dinosaur book in its catalog, EDUC undoubtedly has a lot of duds.

The overall book publishing industry is characterized by an explosion in the number of titles that are available to consumers – as a result, the average US book is now selling fewer than 200 copies per year and less than 1,000 copies over its lifetime. Considering how most book publishers' sales are likely becoming increasingly concentrated within a relative handful of popular titles, it is only reasonable to expect that it is becoming increasingly difficult for EDUC to forecast how each of its 2,000+ titles are going to sell over the next year, never mind over the next 2½ years.

Despite this, as on November 30, 2021, only 3% of EDUC’s total gross inventory is being accounted for as non-current. This makes absolutely no sense to us whatsoever. This means that EDUC is confident that it is going to sell almost 19 million out of the 19.5 million books that it has sitting in its warehouse over the next 2½ years, even though most of its inventory has been acquired within the last year, and even though the company’s prospective sales volumes have absolutely plummeted since last spring.

Subtle Accounting Change

Prior to a few years ago, EDUC’s non-current inventory regularly accounted for more than 5% of the company’s total inventory, and often came close to 10%. How is it then, considering the massive quantity of books that the company has sitting in its inventory currently, that the company can be telling investors only 3% of these books is non-current?

The answer lies in a subtle change that EDUC made to its critical accounting policy pertaining to inventories.

Prior to a couple of years ago, this is what EDUC had included in its 10-K filings under Summary of Significant Accounting Policies:

Significant Accounting Policy - Inventories (FY2019 and before) (sec.gov)

Starting with EDUC’s FY20 10-K though, the company made a small adjustment to this policy:

Significant Accounting Policy - Inventories (FY2020 forward) (sec.gov)

The implication of this change to EDUC’s accounting policy regarding inventory is that now, they can buy however many copies of a certain title that they want, and even if the book is a dud and EDUC doesn’t sell a single copy, none of that inventory will get put into non-current inventory for a year.

As EDUC’s CEO Craig White stated during the company’s FQ3 earnings conference call on January 6, 2022: “We continually introduce new titles across all lines of our products…The only inventory purchases that we've made in the last 6 months are new title inventory, which, as people know, is the lifeblood of a sales organization.” In other words, 100% of the inventory purchases that they’d made during FQ2 and FQ3 (i.e., $34.7 million) is within current inventory and none of it is in non-current inventory.

While we will not go so far as to say that the manner in which EDUC is accounting for its inventory is fraudulent, we can say with much confidence that they are being anything but conservative in their accounting. And the company’s liberal approach to the accounting rules tells us that there is a very good chance that EDUC will soon need to start recording some significant provisions to increase its reserves for inventory obsolescence and for consigned inventory that is not expected to be sold or returned.

Going back to Table 2, readers can see that in the years prior to the pandemic, the allowance recorded against non-current inventory averaged approximately 50%. This number seems reasonable to us. If a box of books has been sitting in the warehouse for multiple years without anyone selling them, there is a meaningful probability that the books in that box will never be sold because the information in that book is obsolete and/or the books are damaged.

If EDUC had classified just 10% of its gross inventory at November 30, 2021 as non-current, and had then reserved 50% against that non-current inventory (while keeping the 0.9% reserve against current inventory the same), the company would have needed to have expensed an additional $3.2 million, or 90% of its $3.6 million pre-tax profit for the quarter.

Company’s Response

The paragraphs above present some very serious concerns, both about certain comments company executives have made to the investing public about the financial condition of the company and about the disclosures the company has made in its SEC filings.

We therefore provided the company with an opportunity to respond to our concerns. On Saturday, January 29, 2022, we emailed both Craig White, EDUC’s CEO, and Steven Hooser, Partner and Senior Managing Director of EDUC's investor relations firm Three Part Advisors, LLC, our questions. As of 1:00 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, we have received no answers to our questions.

Conclusions

On the surface, EDUC may look like a compelling value stock to some investors. At $7.50 per share, the stock is trading at 8.4x the consensus earnings estimate for fiscal 2023. And even if one doubts the reliability of sell-side earnings estimates, it is hard to overlook the juicy $0.10 per quarter cash dividend that EDUC pays.

Beneath the surface, however, we believe there is significantly more than meets the eye. The company’s growth profile has made a very clear 180-degree turn in recent quarters, and our analysis continues to convince us that revenue growth in the quarters ahead will very likely be negative.

Perhaps what should be much more troubling to investors though, is that the quality of EDUC’s earnings is very low in our opinion, as the manner in which the company accounts for its exceptionally high inventory is profoundly concerning to us. This, combined with multiple misleading comments by senior executives over the last year that are, in our opinion, indefensible, should accentuate investors' concerns about the quality of EDUC’s leadership.

We believe EDUC stock, which has now declined 60% since March of last year, will continue to fall meaningfully, as revenues and profits shrink in the quarters ahead. The biggest risk to our thesis is that EDUC reverses the UBAM segment’s decline, through either its own actions (such as making it more appealing to become a UBAM consultant) or through an external factor like a resurgence of COVID that results in mass layoffs like we saw in 2020.