The Truth About Annaly Capital Management
Summary
- Projected BV per share is down materially since 9/30/2021. We will share precise estimates.
- The yield curve is flattening, but that's really not the key to investing successfully in mortgage REITs.
- Trading in mortgage REITs can generate excellent returns in much shorter bursts by focusing on periods where the risk/reward ratio is skewed.
It’s time for a few quick notes on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). It’s been the topic of some subscriber quests following some recent reports from other sources. To clear up any confusion, I wanted to give readers a brief update on the REIT. Specifically, we’re going to be primarily focusing on book value projections.
Book Value
The current book value of a mortgage REIT is almost always a topic of speculation. The only time the public really knows the book value on the current day is when management issues a press release or holds a call and states their BV as of that day. Those days are rare. The rest of the time, analysts need to estimate current book value using all the data they can access.
When it comes to Annaly Capital Management, we believe the current book value per share (as of 1/28/2022) is around $7.65. All of our ratings and estimates for the sector are updated each week in Scott Kennedy’s weekly series.
Our estimate of $7.65 would represent a decline of about 8.8% relative Q3 2021 ($8.39 per share). However, to be more specific we can also state that the decline in projected BV is mixed between Q4 2021 and January 2022. That makes sense. I’m not going into depth on demonstrating the entire process for BV calculations, but I’ll provide a rough idea.
The mortgage REITs own mortgages or MBS (mortgage-backed securities). The value of fixed-rate MBS declined in Q4 2021 and in Q1 2022:
Source: MBSLive
That chart tracks the price using a simple 30-year fixed-rate MBS with a coupon rate of 2.5%. The price is down.
However, hedges offset part of this decline. Rather than demonstrate every hedge, I’m simplifying the example by using a 5-year Treasury:
You can see that those Treasury rates were climbing for much of Q4 2021 and climbing much faster in Q1 2022. Consequently, mortgage REITs that focus on agency fixed-rate MBS will generally be reporting a significant decline in the value of their MBS assets and a significant gain in the value of their hedges. However, the gains and losses won’t offset each other perfectly.
Spread Widening
Instead, we’re projecting that the losses on the assets will be larger than the gains on the hedges. When this happens, it is often an example of “spread widening.” That just means the spread between the rate on MBS and the rate on Treasuries (or other hedging tools like swaps) is getting wider. When the spread widens, it reduces book value. However, that widening doesn’t necessarily reduce earnings. I don’t intend to go deep into earnings estimates here. Please read Scott Kennedy’s work if you want greater depth on the topic.
To be clear, the term “widening” refers to the spreads between MBS and other securities like swaps and Treasuries. The opposite of widening is “tightening.” When spreads are tightening, it will generally increase book values.
To be extremely clear, widening and tightening never refer to the shape of the yield curve. The yield curve “steepens” and “flattens.” The yield curve is also capable of inverting. However, by definition, the yield curve cannot widen or tighten.
It's possible for book value to go up when spreads are widening, but it's rare. Likewise, it's possible for book value to go down when spreads are tightening, but it's rare. We don’t intend to get into those rare situations here.
The Yield Curve
The yield curve has been flattening significantly:
That’s clearly a flatter curve. However, the yield curve is not the most important metric to understand for buying and selling mortgage REITs. This metric, the spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury rates is a common metric for estimating the steepness of the yield curve.
History of Trading Annaly Capital Management
Below, we have added lines to the prior chart to reflect when we bought and sold shares. You may notice that our purchases and sales occur at dramatically different levels of steepness.
Source: Federal Reserve + Author’s writing
To be clear, my record on trading NLY is not as impressive as Scott Kennedy’s record on trading NLY. However, it has been consistently profitable and demonstrated very high annualized rates of return:
The first two trades were more than five years ago, so they're not represented on the five-year chart we used for the steepness. The last two trades overlap.
So how well did we do during that period?
Let’s eliminate the last trade (which had the highest annualized rate of return) and just use the purchases on 5/30/2019, 6/1/2020, and 8/18/2020. That way we aren't including any overlapping trades.
These trades lasted 39 days, 45 days, and 206 days. The total time invested is 290 days.
An investor who followed us in each trade would’ve earned 5.59%, 14.52%, and 23.53%.
Thanks to the magic of compounding, their wealth would’ve grown by 49.37% from these trades if they simply reinvested the proceeds from each sale (and dividends) into the next purchase. That’s assuming they simply sit on cash earning nothing in between the trades.
Annaly Capital Management 5-Year Performance
So how did an investor who simply bought Annaly Capital Management with dividend reinvestment fare over those five years?
That investor would be up about 33% counting dividend reinvestment after roughly 1,826 days. Further, if the investor had simply sold at the end of 2018 they would’ve been nearly 30%. So the returns from the end of 2018 through today are in the mid-single digits. Yet our trades in the stock over the last five years did not happen in 2018. We simply picked five years because that was a convenient measurement period for the steepness on the yield curve. The strategy of trading in and out of shares based on the change in price-to-book value (using our projected book values) simply outperformed.
Current Outlook
Our outlook is currently neutral (interchangeable with a hold rating in stock analysis):
We have an estimated book value of $7.65. The current share price of $7.76 is slightly above that value, so our estimated price-to-book ratio is 1.01. We think shares would be too expensive at $8.05, but they would be pretty attractive at $7.25. Overall, shares are closer to that overpriced level than they are to the target buying level, but they aren’t outside of the target range.
There are some alternatives that currently offer better valuations. Dynex Capital (DX) and PennyMac (PMT) each offer a larger discount to projected book value. Their targets relative to current book value are also similar, so the lower price represents a more favorable valuation relative to our targets.
We don’t expect to be precisely on point for estimates, but historically our estimates (coming from Scott) have been pretty close. We see the projected decline in BV occurring mostly in December 2021 and January 2022. Subscribers, please see the extended version of this article.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, FSK, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.