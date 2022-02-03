FOTOKITA/iStock via Getty Images

Many investors are attracted to the monster 11% dividend yield offered by Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY). However, upon examination, we can see that NLY clearly fits the definition of what I refer to as “Vampire Stocks”:

Free Cash Flow Dividend payout ratio over 100%

Declining Earnings per share

High stock dilution

Long term stock price decline

Positive returns can only be expected on long term time-frames

Does not make you sleep well at night

The relationship between NLY and its equity holders is akin to the relationship between a vampire and its victim. The stock feeds on investor capital to stay alive. I won’t let NLY sink its teeth into my money.

The Business Model

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is a mortgage REIT that primarily owns mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential real estate. Like most mREITs, the strategy is to borrow money at low rates, invest in MBS products at a higher rate, and profit the spread.

Risks

Annaly has been diligently working to reduce the variety of risks that mREITs are exposed to. Here is how Annaly is hedging the following primary risks to mREITs:

Default Risk

As investors learned in 2008, MBS securities are not immune from default. With an economic leverage ratio of 5.8x NLY could be vulnerable to significant credit default scenarios. They have hedged this risk by investing 92% of the portfolio in Agency backed MBS. This protection should shield NLY from most default risks.

Interest Rate Risk

By its nature this type of business is at the mercy of interest rates. NLY has hedged this risk by adding Mortgage Servicing Rights to their portfolio to hedge against rising mortgage rates. They boost an 80% hedge ratio including interest rate swaps, swaptions, and futures. This better protects the portfolio but reduces profitability. Additionally, rising rates will impact the value of the debt instruments reducing company NAV.

Repayment Risk

For the time being repayment risk is low because mortgage rates have risen from all-time lows and the general consensus expects rates to continue rising. I, however, assign probability to new all-time-low mortgage rates in the next 2-3 years and will expand on that in a minute.

Default Risk and the Housing Market

It is now widely understood that the U.S. Housing market is at all-time nominal highs and inflation-adjusted highs. But few seem to examine housing in the context of prices adjusted for cost of financing. This data shows that U.S. Housing is not overpriced but rather moderately priced. Combined with a definable housing shortage I am not nervous about credit risk in the near term. Housing will likely require one of two conditions to begin any substantial decline:

Mortgage rates rise to levels that impact affordability. I suggest a potential threshold of 4.5%. Real household incomes would need to decline as an aggregate.

Even if the housing market were to decline, the Agency backed MBS will likely keep NLY solvent. I do not expect the Fed to allow mortgage rates to climb to levels that would threaten credit institutions, opting instead to keep rates below inflation.

Interest Rates

Current markets are experiencing rising interest rates, alarming investors about the interest rate risks of mREITs. Annaly has been vocal about its preparations for a rising interest rate environment. This expectation might be short-lived, I surmise. The yield curve of the 10-year and 2-year treasury has been turning down the past few months. The Fed raising the Fed Funds Rate will likely accelerate this new trend. It won’t take long for the yield curve to hit zero which is consistently a predictor of recession.

In support of this theory are a number of growth indicators that have recently deteriorated including Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI, Consumer Confidence, and Business Confidence. On February 2, the ADP employment report showed a decrease of 301,000 in U.S. non-farm employment. If this trend continues, I expect the rate rising to end prematurely and rate cuts to begin in short order.

Regardless, I have capitulated forecasting NLY’s future performance. It appears that there are numerous variables contributing to net interest margin that determines Annaly’s earnings. None of the spreads between 30-year mortgages, 30-year treasuries, 2-year treasuries, and the Fed Funds Rate produce consistently reliable predictors of future earnings. This is partly due to hedging strategies which have expanded substantially in the last 2 years and partly due to dynamic behaviors in the lending markets that result in nonlinear outcomes.

What’s more, even if a strong correlation existed, accurately predicting changes in rates or housing market starts are essentially impossible even for experts.

Unpredictability

This consideration brings up another issue. NLY has virtually no control over its own earnings growth per share because it is so dependent on interest rates that they cannot determine. The actions of the Federal Reserve has an outsized impact on the macro backdrop that influences this business model. I often find the Fed’s actions to be erroneous and unintuitive.

Combine this with the overall complexity of business mechanics of NLY and I find the company too difficult to predict. This introduces an unnecessary risk. It is irresponsible to invest in anything you do not study and monitor. Being invested in NLY drains your time and energy.

Dividend

Immediately, the dividend yield of NLY is a red flag. Currently yielding 11% is very high and warrants careful examination for safety. To begin, we can see that the dividend has been cut several times over the past 10 years with overall negative growth. Declining share price is the only reason why the yield remains so high.

Despite the cuts the dividend has not been sustainably covered. The table below shows the last 10 years of free cash flow and dividends per share. The FCF dividend payout ratio swings wildly from year to year, but doesn’t seem so bad at first.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TTM Total Free Cash Flow per Share 7.85 -13.61 6.47 -3.85 1.45 1.52 1.95 -0.84 0.42 1.90 3.26 Dividends per share 2.05 1.5 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.05 .91 .88 12.39 FCF Dividend Payout ratio 26% -11% 19% -31% 83% 79% 62% -125% 217% 46% 380%

Take a closer look. The cumulative payout ratio for the last 10 years is 380%. Essentially stock investors think they’re getting paid an 11% dividend but this implies that as much as 75% of that yield is simply a return of investor’s capital. As it turns out, stock price has fallen by 53.15% in the last 10 years, an annual rate of return of -7.3%. This represents 75% of 9.73%, which is darn close to the average dividend yield over that period. A more sustainable dividend yield would be 4%, unless earnings drop.

Valuation

In the words of the great Jerry Maguire, “Show me the money!” Like Jerry, I don’t play if they don’t pay. Take a look at the FAST Graph for NLY charted for diluted earnings. Does this epitomize reliability to you? The inconsistency of earnings from year to year make me nauseated like a roller coaster. It means nothing to me that the EPS yield is 18.93% right now because at a moment’s notice earnings could go negative. The long-term EPS growth rate is -0.92%. Simultaneously, the company has increased common shares outstanding by 50% over the last 10 years.

FAST Graphs

Performance

Examination of NLY’s performance record is mixed. The stock has performed adequately since its IPO with total returns of 935.9% even though share price has dropped 35.5%.

But I’m more interested in recent performance. Total return for last 10 years is 48.1% which equals an annual rate of return of 4.01%, far below the S&P 500 at 15.1%. And that is with the stock price declining a whopping 53%.

I’ve also heard the myth that mREITs, including NLY, are recession-resistant. Examination of performance during the past three recessions do not support this theory. I believe any out-performance during recessions is a coincidence and more likely a result of rate changes that occur before and during recessions. It may be difficult to see that correlation because the effect of rate changes on earnings is dynamic.

Total Returns Change in 30-year mortgage Change in Fed Funds Rate Dot Com Recession March 2001-November 2001 34.1% -5.6% -53.3% The Great Recession December 2007-June 2009 -0.38% -17.6% -95.5% COVID Recession February 2020-April 2020 -34.4% -6.4% -96.8% January 2012-Janurary 2022 48.1% -8.0% -27.3%

Finally, the book value per share has been in decline for the last 10 years. With rates near all-time lows I expect book values to continue in decline due to negative convexity as rising rates discounts the value of the MBS already on their books.

Summary

Annaly Capital is exposed to a variety of credit risks. They are facing a potential future of rising rates that cannot be consistently predicted. The stock has demonstrated CAGR return of 4% over the last 10 years, which coincides with a sustainable dividend yield of 4%. Is the risk worth 4% a year? Absolutely not. I would rather invest in preferred stock of a company that I love, like Gladstone Land (LANDO), which I wrote about and offers a safe 5.77% yield.

Get your garlic, silver bullets, and wooden stakes ready. This vampire stock is one that I’ll be avoiding.