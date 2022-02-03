alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) remains a bit of an "odd man out" in my portfolio, otherwise populated by large/mega-cap corporations at superb fundamentals, decent yields, and good and visible growth prospects. Out of the companies like EIFZF in terms of risk/reward ratio, I don't have many of them left in my core portfolio.

The reason why is that I've rotated them for safer and fundamentally more appealing companies over time in terms of upside.

However, Exchange Income Corporation remains for several very good reasons.

In this article, I will show you those reasons, and why you should consider the investment for your portfolio as well.

Exchange Income Corporation - A good company

Based on the fact that I'm really the only one who writes on this company, and how closely I follow it, you might assume that I have some sort of vested interest or ties to it - I don't. I just like a good investment - and Exchange Income is a damn good investment.

Exchange Income Corporation is an M&A-focused business with a historical primary focus on aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing. You might expect that this turns the company into a horror show given what aviation has been exposed to for the past few years - but this is not the case.

The company focuses on small players with high moats, attractive margins, defensible positions, low CapEx, and good competitive advantages. Historically speaking, their acquisitions were almost purely small airlines and aerospace operators.

Once I found out what business the company is in, I immediately dove into their materials to find out more - because I knew the advantages of what I saw.

The business arms

First and foremost, the company operations in Aerospace/Aviation are primarily focused on scheduled airline/charter services/emergency transport/medical services for remote communities in Canada. Because I come from a nation with remote areas myself, I know what it takes to get supplies from A to B - and I've visited Canada, so I know what transporting to Nunavut, Manitoba or some areas of Ontario entails. The company has large operations here, provided by fully-owned subsidiaries Calm Air, Perimeter, Keewatin, Bearskin, Custom Helicopters, Carson Air, and other aviation supporting businesses. These businesses are what's known as "Legacy Airlines" for the company.

The company then expanded into Regional One, a business focusing on supplying smaller, regional airlines with not only aftermarket parts but aircraft as well. Obviously, this portion of the business is more impacted by COVID-19 due to the downturn in overall aerospace/aviation.

Then we have Provincial, providing scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia and through its aerospace business Provincial designs, modifies, maintains, and operates custom sensor-equipped aircraft. Provincial has maritime surveillance and support operations in Canada, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Together all of these operations make up the Aerospace & Aviation segment. This is one part of Exchange Income Corporation.

Secondly, we have the manufacturing arm. The company owns a variety of subsidiaries in this business segment, and it's here that most of the company's recent investments have been going. The company's subsidiaries primarily focus on communications infrastructure, technical services, stainless steel manufacturing, processing equipment, precision parts, heavy-duty pressure washing/steam systems, water recycling tanks, and transportation tanks for various energy products. There are also operations focusing on the "window wall system", used in high-rises in the NA markets. So, there's some overlap to aviation here where the company owns manufacturing capacities with that profile, but not much.

The Upsides

All this makes Exchange a very diversified sort of company. The company runs annual sales revenues of about $1.3B Canadian on an LTM basis, running at a gross margin of close to 40% on average, and operating margins of between 9-14%. The pandemic impacted operating margins most heavily, but there's already recovery here with margins back almost at 11% on a company-wide basis.

On a high level, the company's operations are still heavily Aviation focused. For 2020, over 70% of company EBITDA came from Aerospace/Aviation, even though the Manufacturing segment is closing in on a 50% share of the company-wide annual revenues. This reflects the company's investment ambitions of making the manufacturing segments more profitable while keeping its Aerospace/Aviation operations working well.

No public comps for EIF exist. At least no companies that I would consider to be fair to compare to Exchange in any way or representative fashion. Comparing it to a pure aerospace/airline is wrong because its contracts and operations are not dependent strictly on passenger flows, but supply and service contracts as well as charter/passenger flows. That's not even mentioning that 40%+ of revenues is now manufacturing. Comparing the company to a manufacturing business doesn't really work either, because on an individual basis most of their subsidiaries are quite small, and again, 70% of EBITDA come from contract-based/charter/service-based Aerospace operations.

The company has no credit rating. This is a big one - and often a dealbreaker for me, but not for Exchange Income. As I view the company, they have time and time again proven their ability to handle both leverage and little leverage, and their credit/debt covenants reflect confidence from their creditors. Long-term debt is up around $1B Canadian, and it has been at that level for around 3 years at this point. The company has only one debt maturity until 2025, and it's a $100M debenture that is already anticipated to be retired prior to the due date of December of 2022. There is almost no refinance risk, and this allows EIF to execute on its growth targets.

Exchange income Corporation (F.A.S.T graphs)

The company has been a superb long-term performer, yielding 10-year returns of 385.52%, and annualized 14% returns with a monthly payout.

The company has never cut the dividend. Not once, since it was converted from an income trust to a corporation back in 2009. Even during COVID-19, income and adjusted payout ratios never rose to a level that would necessitate such a cut - and payout ratios are stronger than ever.

The most recent metric here is an FCF less maintenance CapEx (Due to its airlines) payout ratio of 57% in September of 2021.

As you can see, that 5-6% yield isn't just covered, it's well-covered.

Exchange Income might not have the sort of stability you typically see in say, Realty Income (O), but it's a Canadian small operator with a market cap of less than $1.6B.

All of this is spearheaded by a very experienced management team that has been around since the company basically came into play in 2002. The current CEO, Mr. Michael Pyle, developed the concept for EIF with the Executive Vice Chairman, Duncan Jessiman. The proof is in the pudding of how they've managed and grown Exchange Income over time. My only worry here would be when Mr. Pyle goes into retirement, as much trust and conviction in a business like this lie with its excellent management.

The risks

As Exchange Income grows and expands into new businesses, risks come with these movements. The company uses new exposure to manufacturing business risks, more risk directly associated to airlines with its Regional one subsidiary, and so forth. It's not as though risks do not exist - they do, and being that EIF is a smaller player, I would give this business a higher than normal cautionary note.

It's also why I generally don't buy this company in retirement portfolios. As much as I love it, and as much as I respect management and have confidence in the future when comparing this to say, Altria (MO) or Philip Morris (PM), it's hard to make a relevant argument as to why a Canadian smaller-cap company is as safe as these two.

However, the fact remains that outperformance has been stellar - especially since COVID-19.

The valuation & returns

I built my position up brick-by-brick before and accelerated this after COVID-19. The result has been a total RoR of 123%, or 53% annualized, including more than $6000 worth of dividends. My stake in EIF is more than $20,000 at this time.

I calculate EIF based on an OCF/FFO basis, as well as an adjusted FCF-less CapEx basis. A 10-year normalized P/FFO ratio for the company lies at around 7.5X. The company has, with its improved results, not reached this level again at this time, trading at around 6.29X P/FFO.

Growth prospects include a slight 2021 FFO decline, followed by growth in 2022 by about 6% and 21% in 2023. I would moderate FactSet growth expectations and dial them down to 10%, to remain conservative.

Even applying a 10% discount for its smaller size and risk factors, the company should trade closer to 7X P/OCF, which comes to around $47/share.

S&P global gives the company a target range of $48 to $57, at least accepting my target as the lowest conservative target, with a current average of $52.7 (Source: S&P Global).

The upside is between 15-22%, depending on where you consider it. Realistically, in an optimal sort of scenario, EIF could deliver annualized returns of about 31-36% until 2023.

Exchange Income Corporation Upside (F.A.S.T. graphs)

Even conservative, I wouldn't consider less than 20% to be relevant here unless they start missing some of their growth targets. This could only become a reality if some of their fundamental operations start seeing challenges, as their contract incomes are far less likely to start to fluctuate.

Because of this, my PT remains at $47/share Canadian for the native ticker, and at $42, I definitely like what I see.

At under $40/share, I ignore almost everything else and focus on pushing capital to work here.

Thesis

My thesis for Exchange Income is fairly simple.

This is a small operator with a big upside. Fundamentals are solid, and I like their operations and their niche. At an attractive price, and for the right investor, this is a definite "BUY" at a $47 PT.

Risks do exist, but they're on a more subjective and "what-if" level, with very few actual logical risks to the company's balance sheet or operations.

My stance is a "BUY", and I'm excited for the 4Q21.

Thank you for reading.