What's Next For America's Biggest Banks With Interest Rates Primed For Hikes
Summary
- Hunter: U.S. banks started and then finished the year trading around 13x earnings.
- Hunter: Cumulative operating profit for the top 3 U.S. banks topped $27 billion once again, up about 15% YoY.
- Hunter: The issue we're watching right now is expenses; if costs & investments increase too quickly, investors get concerned.
U.S. bank stocks were quick out of the gate this year but have since given those early gains back, despite solid earnings and a rising interest rate environment. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Hunter, Global Banks and Insurance Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the outlook for banks in 2022.
