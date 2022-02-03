What's Next For America's Biggest Banks With Interest Rates Primed For Hikes

Summary

  • Hunter: U.S. banks started and then finished the year trading around 13x earnings.
  • Hunter: Cumulative operating profit for the top 3 U.S. banks topped $27 billion once again, up about 15% YoY.
  • Hunter: The issue we're watching right now is expenses; if costs & investments increase too quickly, investors get concerned.

U.S. bank stocks were quick out of the gate this year but have since given those early gains back, despite solid earnings and a rising interest rate environment. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Hunter, Global Banks and Insurance Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the outlook for banks in 2022.

