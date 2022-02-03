Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On August 13, 2021, Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (SLCR) announced the potential merger with TH International Limited and its subsidiary Miami Swan Ltd (collectively “Tims China”). Tims China holds the exclusive master franchise rights for Tim Hortons in China and currently operates 400 shops there. The shareholders’ approval for the deal is scheduled in the first quarter of 2022 though the exact date is not finalized. Based on SLCR’s latest 8-K filing dated January 31, 2022, the “Termination Date” for the deal has been extended to March 1, 2022, implying the deal could be approved and completed during February, i.e. in the next four weeks.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation Warrants (SLCRW) currently trade at 38 cents, not only the lowest level since IPO (see chart below) but also a ridiculously mispriced level typically associated with the SPACs with failed mergers. We believe that SLCRW is unfairly punished for being a SPAC with China exposure. SLCR’s target, Tims China, is very solid with well recognized brand name, tested business model and world class shareholders. Upon completing the merger in February, SLCRW should unlock a potentially 3x-5x upside as Tims China’s fundamentals start to play out.

SLCR Common Stock vs. Warrant

Warrants Deeply Mispriced

The fair price of a SPAC warrant could be derived from either its SPAC comparables or the trading multiples of the underlying common stocks. Both methods suggested that SLCRW is deeply mispriced and wildly undervalued.

1) SPAC Warrant Comparables

Instead of comparing SLCRW to the warrants of SPACs that had announced but not completed a deal, we first compared it to those that just terminated the previously announced deals. Typically these kinds of SPACs would have to either find another deal soon (if there is still enough time before the liquidation deadline kicks in), or be directly liquidated and return the cash in the trust account to the shareholders. If a SPAC is liquidated, its warrants will expire worthless. Thus these “terminator” warrants tend to trade at a very low level, reflecting just the residual option value in case the SPAC finds another deal to avoid liquidation.

The table below shows the warrant prices of the SPACs that recently terminated their deals. The price range for these “terminator” warrants is 30 to 40 cents if we take out the outliner TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (TPGY). SLCRW currently traded right in that range at 38 cents, which is totally unwarranted as SLCR is well on track to close its merger with Tims China in February 2022. Plus, SLCR’s official liquidation deadline is January 19, 2023. Even if Tims China deal does not go through, there is still ample time for SLCR to source and complete another deal.

SPACs with Cancelled Deals

SPAC/Target Warrant Price* TPG Pace Beneficial Finance/EVBOX TPGY.WS $0.68 SCVX Corp. III/Bright Machines SCVX.WS $0.32 Pioneer Merger Corp./Acorns PACXW $0.42 Omnichannel Acquisition Corp./Kin Insurance OCAW $0.40

*As of 1/28/2022

Now that SLCRW is mispriced like a SPAC with terminated deals, what its fair price should be and which pre de-SPAC names could reasonably be its comparable? We would pick USHG Acquisition Corporation (HUGS) as the best comparable. HUGS’ profile is quite similar to SLCR, i.e. solid merger target in the hospitality industry (Panera Brands), top notch sponsor (Danny Meyer and his team), and well regarded existing shareholder of the target (JAB Holding Company). HUGS common stock is one of a few SPACs that traded above and remained above par since the deal announcement. HUGS Warrants (HUGS.WS) suffered from their fair share of market selloff recently and traded in the range of $0.85-$2.40 since the deal announcement. We think that could be a reasonable trading range for SLCRW.

2) Trading Multiples of Industry Comparables

The equity valuation of SLCR’s merger with Tims China is $2.1 billion with an enterprise value of $1.8 billion, implying a P/S ratio of 8.4x and EV/S ratio of 7.2x (based on Tims China’s 2022 sales projection of $249 million). Its US listed comparables could be Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Dutch Bros Inc (BROS). Among the three, SBUX obviously is the most established one both in terms of revenue and market capitalization. It is also one of the largest coffee chains in China with more than 5500 stores there. BROS, a rising star in the industry, has the store count and growth momentum similar to Tims China, but significantly higher sales and market capitalization (see table below). We think for SLCR, BROS is a better comparable than SBUX (see more charts below).

Comps Market Cap ($ bn) Enterprise Value ($ bn) 2022 Revenue* P/S EV/S Starbucks 113.6 130.6 33 billion 3.4x 4.0x Dutch Bros 9.6 9.8 690 million 13.9x 14.2x Tims China 2.1 1.8 249 million 8.4x 7.2x

*SBUX and BROS 2022 revenues are based on street consensus forecast from Bloomberg.

Revenue Growth Rate: Tims China vs. SBUX vs. BROS

Company filing

BROS Tims China Company filing Company filing

Source: Company presentations.

If we apply BROS’ 14x P/S to Tims China, the implied market capitalization of Tims China should be $3.5 billion or $16.70/share. If SLCR trades at $16.70, the theoretic price of SLCRW should be at least $5.20/share ($16.70-$11.50=$5.20). Please note that this is a simplified calculation without counting in the volatility factor. However, in reality, SPAC warrant price tends to trade much lower than its theoretic price if the underlying common stock price has a significant rally. This is mainly due to the structural factors of the SPAC warrants, such as callable (typically after it trades above $18 for certain period of time) and not exercisable before a merger deal is completed, etc. One extreme example now for this is Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). Its common stock currently traded at $83.25 per share, implying a theoretic warrant price of at least $71.75 ($83.25-$11.50=$71.75), but DWAC warrant (DWACW) actually traded at only $28.92 or 40% of its theoretic value. If we apply 40% to the theoretic value of SLCRW ($5.20/share), we get $2.08/shares, a more realistic price target which is 5.5x of current SLCRW price (38 cents/share).

Combining the analysis of both SPAC and industry comparables, we believe that 3x-5x is a proper target range for SLCRW’s upside once the de-SPAC is completed in February.

What Caused the Mispricing: SPAC and China

The most likely cause for SLCRW’s mispricing is the negative market sentiment against SPAC and China, which overshadowed the solid fundamentals of Tims China.

The continued weakness of SPAC market can be captured by two of our favorite indicators from SPACInsider.com: SPACDex Return Tracker and SPAC Yield To Maturity Tracker. The SPACDex Return is at the historic low while the SPAC Yield is at the historic high (see charts below). SLCRW is not immune from the current market conditions, trading at the lowest level since SLCR IPO.

The market fatigue of SPACs is also reflected in significantly higher redemption rate in the deal approval vote, i.e. SPAC shareholders choose to take the money back by redeeming the shares rather than holding them over long term. This trading strategy makes great sense for those lowsy SPAC mergers. By redeeming the shares, the investors could pocket the principal plus at least 2% yield. Otherwise, the investors would most likely incur principal loss by holding the shares of the merged companies. The table below summarizes the redemption percentage of the recently approved mergers and the price impact on both common stock and warrant.

SPAC/Target Deal Size Redemption Stock Price* Warrant Price* Sport Entertainment Acquisition Corp/Super Group $4.6 billion 55% SGHC $8.25 SGHC.WS $1.60 CF Acquisition Corp/Satellogic $850 million 92% SATL 5.64 SATLW $0.36 Yellowstone Acquisition Company/Sky Harbour $777 million 88% SKYH 6.92 SKYHW $0.48 Power & Digital Infrastructure/Core Scientific $4.3 billion 36% CORZ $7.78 CORZW $2.38 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II/Tritium $1.4 billion 86% DCFC $7.32 DCFCW $1.14 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II/Virgin Orbit $3.2 billion 82% VORB $8.13 VORBW $1.16

*As of 1/28/2022

We have two observations from this table:

Redemption rate is negatively correlated with the deal size, i.e. the higher the deal size, the lower the redemption percentage; and For the deals higher than $1 billion, the SPAC warrant prices could trade above par ($1/share) even when their common stocks sold off 10-20% below par ($10/share).

Though the sample group is not big enough to make these observations statistically significant, it is still fair to say that the larger and more fundamentally solid SPAC mergers will have less redemption and higher warrant price, for example, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (CORZ). CORZ had only 36% shareholder redemption on January 20, 2022 and its warrant price held up quite well relative to its common stock despite the severe selloff in both crypto and technology sectors.

Where does SLCRW fit into this table? The current price of SLCRW (38 cents) seemed to suggest that SLCR would suffer from higher than 90% shareholders redemption. We highly doubt this would be the case for three reasons:

Tims China is fundamentally very solid which we will discuss in more details in the next section. In this “SPAC pickers” market, shareholders would be better off holding its shares for long term; Tims China deal size is $2.1 billion, so it is more likely that the warrants would trade above par based on the data in the table above; and SLCR has $345 million cash in the trust account and in December 2021 it also raised $50 million in convertible notes and unspecified amount of PIPE. This should give SPAC shareholders more comfort to stay with the company, and also mitigate any cash loss from potential shareholder redemption.

Besides the SPAC factor, another negative factor against SLCRW is its China exposure. Since the last minute cancellation of Ant Group’s IPO back in October 2020, the US listed Chinese ADRs have been under unprecedented pressure due to Chinese regulators’ tightened scrutiny for data security and/or anti trust violations. This unfortunately is a double whammy for SLCRW as the SPAC sponsor of SLCR is a China focused private equity firm (a very well managed one), and the proposed merger target, though a famous Canadian brand, has all its business in China. The chart below compares the performance of SLCRW, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) and Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ).

Price History: SLCRW vs. KWEB and CHIQ

It is quite obvious that SLCRW, a consumer company, was more correlated with the technology ETF KWEB than the consumer ETF CHIQ and has sold off as much as KWEB despite the fact that SLCR does not have any similar business that would trigger any sanctions from any Chinese regulators:

1) Anti trust. Unlike Alibaba (BABA) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Tims China is just a newcomer to China with only 400 stores. Also coffee chain market in China is very fragmented, even the leading coffee chains such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Luckin (OTCPK:LKNCY) (each with over 5,000 stores) could not command a market share close to anti trust level.

2) Data security. Tims China, as a retailer, will have to handle significant amount of transactional and customer data, however, it will not be anywhere near the magnitude that DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) or Alibaba have collected and stored on daily basis. Also to thoroughly mitigate any potential data related risks, Tims China will set up an independent company just to safeguard the data security. Below are the quotes from its 8-K filing in August 2021:

In conjunction with this transaction, it is expected that an independent company will be incorporated in China with the sole purpose of safeguarding the retention and use of data of THIL’s guests (“NewCo”). THIL will not own any equity interest in NewCo, which will enter into a long-term contract to provide services to THIL on a cost-only basis. THIL believes that the creation and operation of NewCo directly addresses the valid concerns highlighted by recent statements by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) as they have been articulated to date. THIL will inform CAC (and, as appropriate, other regulators) of the plans and operation of NewCo and fully appreciates that THIL’s and NewCo’s operations remain subject to review by CAC and other regulators.

To conclude, the market is overly bearish on SLCRW due to its SPAC and China exposure and had created a typical case of throwing out the baby with the bath water. SLCRW should be seen as a rare pure play opportunity to invest in the fastest growing consumer sector in China along with the world top notch institutional investors. The current price of SLCRW (38 cent) provides an unprecedented entry point.

Overlooked Fundamentals

What the market has really missed or totally ignored is that Tims China has very solid fundamentals, i.e. favorable macro-economic cycle, operational advantages and top notch investors lineup.

In terms of favorable macro-economic cycle, Wall Street Journal published an article on January 24, 2022, titled “Chinese Stocks Glimpse Light at the End of the Tunnel”. It suggested that the macroeconomic tailwind behind “the light” is that the US Fed may have to raise interest rate sooner and faster while China is cutting interest rate to stimulate the economy. Though it is still early to tell how this will play out, it definitely provides tailwind to the companies with business exposure to China, such as Tims China during this phase of the economic cycle.

In terms of the competitive advantages and operational moat, Tims China has a very thorough investor presentation on its website (link is here) definitely worth reading. We will not repeat all the details here, but just share three really powerful slides below to highlight its strong fundamentals:

Company filing Company filing Company filing

Tims China’s investor deck does not include too much information about Tims China’s existing investors and SLCR’s SPAC sponsor. We have done our research and would like to share more details here.

SLCR’s sponsor is Silver Crest Management LLC which is led by Leon Meng, Chairman. Mr. Meng, a very well regarded investment veteran in Asia, is the founding Managing Partner and Chairman of Ascendent Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Hong Kong. Prior to Ascendent Capital Partners, Mr. Meng was Global Partner of D.E. Shaw & Co and before that Co-Head of China Investment Banking at JPMorgan. Ascendent Capital Partners currently has $2.5 billion assets under management. It follows an advisory-oriented investment model to improve operations and drive strategic initiatives and financial performance in its target companies. Its portfolio includes such market leaders as Wumart (OTC:WUMSY) and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF).

SLCR's target Tims China’s existing investors are essentially a Who’s Who for consumer sector investment, including Cartesian Capital Group, LLC (Cartesian), Restaurant Brands International (QSR) which is backed by famous 3G Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Tencent Holdings Limited.

Cartesian is a leading global private equity firm with more than $3 billion asset under management. It has helped to build 60 companies operating across 40 different countries, including BK China which is the master franchise of Burger King, another brand under QSR. Cartesian successfully grew Burger King China from fewer than 60 restaurants to more than 1,200 in a few years. It has established a very experienced team during the period. Tims China actually benefited greatly from that as about half of Tims China leadership team used to work together at Burger King China.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., one of 3G Capital’s portfolio companies, owns four of the world’s most iconic quick service restaurant brands, Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. It is the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. QSR is a publicly traded company with a market capitalization of $18 billion.

Tencent is known as one of the largest video game companies in the world and also runs one of the largest social media and payment platforms in the world. As a strategic investor of Tims China, Tencent would “empower” Tims China in at least two major ways:

1) Directing significant volume of potential customers to Tims China online and offline stores via its WeChat platform which has 1.3 billion monthly active users;

2) Developing collaborative offline stores with Tims China. So far Tims China has opened two types of co-branding stores with Tencent in China, one esports theme and the other QQ Music theme (see picture below).

Company website Company Website

Tim Hortons

Sequoia Capital China is arguably the most famous VC in China and one of the top VCs in the world that has invested in almost all the prominent companies out of Great China area such as Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), ByteDance (parent company of TikTok) etc.

Eastern Bell Capital is an ecosystem-based fund concentrating on "improving industrial efficiency with supply chain as its core competence". Its investment focus on logistics, supply chain, retail & brand, data technology, etc. Its portfolio includes the companies like JD Logistics (OTCPK:JDLGF) and XPeng Inc (XPEV). It has just raised a $2 billion new fund in December 2021.

Catalyst

The immediate catalyst is the de-SPAC event, i.e. SLCR shareholders’ approval of the merger in February 2022. Given that Chinese New Year holidays is the first week of February 2022, the shareholders vote could be scheduled on any day between February 7th and 28th.

Key Risks

1) The key risk of owning SPAC warrants is that the warrants would expire worthless if the SPAC could not complete a business combination by the liquidation deadline. SLCR’s liquidation deadline is January 19, 2023. In case the Tims China deal somehow did not go through in 1Q22, it would still have 9 months (if the liquidation deadline is not extended) to secure a plan B.

2) Broad market selloff could also be a key risk for this trade to play out. Given the current market volatility and potential risk factors, the broad market could have severe selloffs right around the time SLCR closes its deal and the expected de-SPAC “pop” could be muted or not happen at all.

Conclusion

SLCRW is wildly mispriced at 38 cents/share and could have 3x-5x upside after the merger with Tims China is approved in February 2022. Tims China is a rare China consumer pure play with iconic brand, fastest growing market and experienced management. More importantly, SPAC shareholders and warrant holders are essentially investing side by side with top notch investors such as Cartesian Capital Group, Restaurant Brands International, Tencent and Sequoia China. The key risk of owning SPAC warrants is they could expire worthless if a merger is not completed before the SPAC liquidation deadline.