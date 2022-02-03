Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is the parent company of well-known restaurants such as Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's, and Fleming's. The company thus spans casual to fine-dining. Throughout the past years, Bloomin' Brands has seen very consistent revenue and growing margins, with the pandemic throwing a hiccup in these results. But since last year, the company has completely rebounded to prior sales and traffic. So is the company at 7.6x earnings a bargain? The business has seen constantly flat total revenues over the past few years, but margins have grown, and some growth is possible with international restaurant openings. But these operations paired with a subpar balance sheet make Bloomin' Brands at 7.6x earnings seem fairly valued.

Historical Performance & 2020

Bloomin' Brands Revenue Breakdown SEC.gov

Bloomin' Brands has seen very steady revenue generate throughout the years, with the exception of 2020. A can be seen, mostly all of the revenue is from restaurant sales which are company-owned restaurants. Just a small portion of revenue is derived from franchising. To note is a small decline in total revenue from 2016 to 2019 at a clip of 0.72% per year. As can be seen, the year of pandemic took a toll on Bloomin' Brands. Last year the company saw a decline in revenue of 23%, attributable almost solely to COVID-19. For the year, total US restaurants saw net closures of 37, offset by international net openings of 38. This is in line with the business objective to increase international presence.

Bloomin' Brands Operating & Net Income SEC.gov

Looking through the income statement shows Bloomin' Brands has seen increased efficiency over time, excluding 2020. Operating and net margins have increased by 11.4% and 32.1%, respectively. In 2020, the company had a decline of 191% in operating income and 219% in net income due to COVID.

Bloomin' Brands Average Restaurant Unit Volumes SEC.gov

Looking deeper into the restaurant metrics again shows a very consistent company until this past year. Average Restaurant Unit Volumes per brand have been flat until 2020, where all declined within 16-28%. Almost all metrics saw similar decreases. Comparable restaurant sales declined by 20% in the US and 31% internationally. Traffic was down around the same percentages, and average checks were down 2% in the US and 10% international. While the past financial performance has shown a very steady portfolio of restaurant brands, COVID-19 decimated them all.

This Year So Far

While 2020 was a bust, the introduction of vaccines and relaxing restrictions around the world have allowed Bloomin' Brands to rebound. Total revenue for the last nine months was 30% higher than in 2020. Restaurant revenue was up 30%, and franchise revenue bounced back by 130%. This led to operating and net income of $230 and $160 million, respectively. The total restaurant count increased to 1,484, on the back of 36 new openings outside the US. When comparing the results to 2019, total revenue is at 98% of 2019's levels, operating income is higher by $82 million, and average restaurant unit volumes are on par with 2019 levels. Overall, Bloomin' Brands is back from the depths of a terrible year of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

Valuation

As of writing, Bloomin' Brands trades around the $20 level. At this level, the company trade at a P/E of 7.6x, using 2021 EPS estimates. This valuation seems fair when looking at the company altogether. While revenue has been steady, the company lacks top-line growth, and the balance sheet is subpar. With a current ratio of 0.27x and a debt-to-equity over 18x, Bloomin' Brands doesn't scream financially healthy. The two things this company does have going for it is nice expansion internationally and growing margins. Therefore at just 7.6x earnings, it seems all of this is factored into the stock price.

Conclusion

While Bloomin' Brands has a history of stable results and improving operating margins, the business has a poor balance sheet and lacks growth. With a P/E of just 7.6x, it seems the market has factored in all of these forces and hasn't become exuberant with the story of a rebound. Therefore, I believe this stock to be fairly valued at the current level but wouldn't invest unless at a significant margin of safety.