J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the agricultural commodities company Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM). We are in the midst of a bull market in agricultural commodities and ADM is one of the largest players. I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first for the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals, then looked for the stock with the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. As always I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 12/29 the stock gained 11.50%.

ADM price vs. its daily moving averages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley. The company also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and structured trade finance activities. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal, as well as distillers' grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, and natural health and nutrition products, including probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also offers futures commission merchant and insurance services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

41.55+ Weighted Alpha

49.19% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 10.39% in the last year

Technical support level at 74.63

Recently traded at 75.01 with a 50 day moving average of 67.19

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $42.48 billion

P/E 14.30

Dividend yield 1.95%

Revenue expected to grow 1.00% this year and another 1.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 1.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 2 buy and 6 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 80.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,856 to 136 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 253 to 22 for the same result

47,780 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha gives the stock a Quant rating of 3.48 hold

Factor Grades