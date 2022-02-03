Luftaufnahme von Sonnenkollektoren in Berg xijian/iStock via Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) and its twin Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) have been one of the star performers during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as the EV sector in general clearly outperformed the broad markets and drew enormous interest and capital from investors. The stock surged almost 75% in 2020 and the sharp COVID-19 sell-off in late March provided one of the best ever buying opportunities for investors.

Data by YCharts

Just as the sun was shining bright on Brookfield Renewable in 2020, the sun has set since the beginning of 2021. When Brookfield Renewable listed as a C-Corp under the BEPC ticker, BEPC initially clearly outperformed BEP despite both companies being economically equivalent. The only difference is that BEP is a publicly traded partnership sitting in Bermuda whereas BEPC is a Canadian corporation listed on NYSE and TSX as a means to "provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP's globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets".

Data by YCharts

That premium of BEPC over BEP virtually completely evaporated over the last 13 months with both stocks now trading only $0.50 apart. Due to that initial premium, BEPC has dropped 42% since Jan 1, 2021 whereas the depreciation in BEP was limited to 23%.

Data by YCharts

The sun has clearly set on both stocks, but for investors, this is the right time to dip into any of those two stocks while waiting for the sun to rise again.

What is going on at Brookfield Renewable?

Brookfield's latest earnings were reported in November 2021 for the third quarter of 2021, which showed strong Y/Y FFO growth of 32%, though most of that is non-organic and fueled by new acquisitions. Brookfield Renewable is a very active player in the M&A space as it is the world's largest renewables company, with an around 21 GW operating energy portfolio, and executing on these external growth opportunities is key for the company to expand its diversified clean energy business.

Overall, the company moved around 8 GW of development projects into construction phase while at the same time adding another 5 GW to its global development pipeline which has grown to around 36 GW.

Brookfield's operating results were strong and its backlog is well-equipped. The company is making strong progress towards its long-term plan:

... we look forward to a multi-decade opportunity to advance decarbonization and assist with the transition of global electricity grids to a more sustainable future

Source: Brookfield Renewable Q4/2020 Earnings Release

It is indeed a multi-decade opportunity and regardless of whether you believe or do not believe in climate change and its impact, in the end, money rules the world and there are trillions of dollars flowing into decarbonization, renewables and responsible investments. It is expected that total investments into renewables over the next decade could be 5x bigger than what was invested in the last 5 years. Decarbonization has become a global objective and the world's biggest economies are all making an aggressive push towards net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

To meet that demand, Brookfield Renewable will continually grow its portfolio and thereby deliver double-digit returns to investors. The company has identified 4 key levers for long-term growth: (1) inflation escalators, (2) margin enhancement, (3) development pipeline and (4) M&A activities.

Brookfield Renewable

Non-organic growth via M&A is the most important growth lever for the company and it has been very active in that space.

Less than a week ago, on January 26, 2022, Brookfield Renewable announced the $650M acquisition of Urban Grid which adds 13 GW of utility-scale solar energy projects to its pipeline and a further 7 GW of energy storage capacity and thereby almost triple Brookfield's development pipeline in the U.S. which at the end of Q3/2021 stood at 11.4 GW and has now grown to 31.4 GW.

Development Pipeline (Brookfield Renewable)

On top of that, Urban Grid provides 2 GW of "under construction or ready-to-build solar projects, with another 4K MW of de-risked advanced stage buildout opportunities".

Another notable acquisition occurred in 2019 when Brookfield Renewable purchased a 50% stake in X-Elio, a Spanish solar energy company, for $500M. Back then, X-Elio only had around 275 MW of operating capacity but 1.4 GW of assets under construction and a backlog of almost 5 GW.

Furthermore, throughout its third fiscal quarter of 2021, Brookfield Renewable made further progress with expanding its portfolio by acquiring a 26% initial interest in various assets in Spain and Mexico as part of a 750 MW portfolio.

It also partnered with Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) China Renewable Energy Fund to "complete the acquisition of a 58% stake in a 59 MW operating wind facility in China" with more projects expected to have been closed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Having shed more light on arguably the most important growth driver for Brookfield Renewable, namely M&A activity, let's briefly outline the other three subsequently:

Inflation escalation : Based on existing contracts with its customers, Brookfield expects at least 1% to 2% annual FFO per share growth by increasing rates accordingly. That inflation estimate between 1% and 2% appears very conservative given recent inflationary developments, and thus there might be room for more. It will be interesting to see how management comments on inflation during the next earnings call as inflation has run extremely hot since Brookfield's most recent earnings release.

: Based on existing contracts with its customers, Brookfield expects at least 1% to 2% annual FFO per share growth by increasing rates accordingly. That inflation estimate between 1% and 2% appears very conservative given recent inflationary developments, and thus there might be room for more. It will be interesting to see how management comments on inflation during the next earnings call as inflation has run extremely hot since Brookfield's most recent earnings release. Margin enhancement : As Brookfield Renewable continues to grow, that expanding scale should help reduce costs and enhance margins, thereby adding another 2% to 4% to annual FFO growth over the next 5-year term. Also, with energy prices on the rise, new contracts or renewed contracts, should carry higher rates as well.

: As Brookfield Renewable continues to grow, that expanding scale should help reduce costs and enhance margins, thereby adding another 2% to 4% to annual FFO growth over the next 5-year term. Also, with energy prices on the rise, new contracts or renewed contracts, should carry higher rates as well. Development pipeline: As mentioned above, Brookfield Renewable is continually looking to expand its operating portfolio and its pipeline, but at the same time it is also busy in moving pipeline projects through the various stages from planning and development to production. Depending on the pace, the company targets to contribute 3% to 5% to annual FFO per share growth by developing renewable energy capacity.

Overall, these three growth levers coupled with previously mentioned M&A activities should drive annual FFO per share growth in excess of 10% and thereby add another successful chapter to the stock's long-term track record of strong performance. Management already confirmed that it had locked in at least 8% annual FFO per share growth, and thus with increasing confidence, investors can bank on double-digit FFO growth into the year 2026.

The stock has run hot in 2020, retreated to attractive levels over the course of 2021 and now looks primed to resume its path of delivering long-term value for unitholders.

Brookfield Renewable Strong Returns (Brookfield Renewable)

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

Brookfield Renewable features an impressive dividend track record with a long streak of consecutive dividend increases. Over the last couple of years, the distribution has been growing at a 6% clip and this sort of pace is expected to continue as Brookfield is working towards its goal of achieving a 70% FFO-based payout ratio. Brookfield Renewable has made steady and consistent progress towards that target over the last couple of years. For FY2018 it came in at 95.4%, for FY2019 at 89.8%, for FY2020 it improved slightly to 88% and further improvement is expected for FY2021, which we will know for sure on February 4 when the company is scheduled to release results.

Dividend History (Brookfield Renewable)

The latest hike to the distribution came in February 2021 when the company announced another 5.1% Y/Y increase. These 5% hikes have become the norm over the last couple of years as the company is working towards reaching its target payout ratio.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Increase (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, over the next 5 years, Brookfield Renewable has strong visibility on double-digit FFO per-unit growth, which ultimately leaves no doubt that this streak of at least 5% annual distribution raises will easily continue. The company itself is targeting to grow its distributions by 5% to 9% annually and, given strong YTD performance in 2021, I have confidence that the next hike could be more than the 5% we got used to.

Investor Takeaway

Following dismal stock performance in 2021, BEP and BEPC are currently yielding around 3.6%, and while that is far below its long-term average, I really don't expect this stock to trade in the 4% to 5%+ yield area again, for a prolonged period, unless there is a major crisis/recession or the Fed boosts interest rates beyond expectations.

Data by YCharts

The stock was an absolute bargain for the most part of the last decade as despite strong operating results there simply wasn't that much interest to invest into EV and renewable stocks. That all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic somehow, and although the resulting euphoria has catapulted the stock to new all-time highs, the current sell-off gives investors at least a 3.6% yield that is expected to grow at a very solid pace in the future.

If there ever is another steep sell-off in this stock in the future, I will certainly be more than happy to buy. But for the time being, today's stock price represents a sufficiently attractive opportunity.

The company is growing strongly, enhancing its growth potential by strategic acquisitions and highly confident that it can achieve double-digit FFO per share growth over the next 5 years, which will also manifest itself in terms of dividend growth albeit at a slightly lower pace.

For me personally, as I am skeptical regarding EV stocks but still want to benefit from the mega-trend towards renewables, this stock is the most attractive investment with its solid and proven dividend growth and excellent execution track record. I believe in the long-term growth story and the stock is a "Strong Buy" ahead of its February 4 earnings release.