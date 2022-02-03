Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares appear likely to remain rangebound for the next quarter or two for multiple reasons, including the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI). Beyond that, it is also the case that Microsoft substantially appreciated over the last two years.

The company will now have to wrestle with reclaiming the highs it made prior to attempting to buy Activision, while also contending with some new scrutiny due to that proposed transaction. Share valuation is likely to now be in a digestion phase where it shall struggle to make new highs prior to the resolution of the Activision transaction.

Microsoft recently reported earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022, or the holiday quarter of 2021. The company's results were strong, with revenue of $51.7 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.48 within the quarter. This is an increase of about 20% to revenue, and 22% to EPS compared to the same quarter one year earlier. Further, both revenue and EPS were above most estimates.

The numbers were great, and the shares appreciated in response, but have not moved much since then. Moreover, MSFT shares are basically at about the same price they traded early in January, before the company announced the Activision acquisition, but after the market began its decline.

MSFT chart (Finviz)

This current range looks like it could be a point of resistance, as MSFT shares seem to lack full hearted participation in the ongoing broad market rally. It appears probable that MSFT shares might stay in a reasonably tight trading range for a while.

Beyond the market weakness that occurred this January and the Activision deal, the chart also shows that Microsoft was already contending with a top that the shares made in November. Shares went through an unreal melt-up that took MSFT from around $290 at the start of October to about $345 in mid-November. A cooling off period appears reasonable.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also appreciated that melt-up, and appears to have done a reasonably good job of making some sales at or near the top.

Nadella sells near the top (Yahoo! Finance)

This range at which the CEO seemed to believe it was wise to unload about $286 million worth of MSFT stock, and which also ended up being the company's all-time high, could end up being a serious point of resistance for the near term.

Risks

While I do believe Microsoft is rangebound, I am not certain of it. Moreover, my level of uncertainty is greater to the downside, which is to say that it is not really clear whether $290 would be durable support in the face of a broad market sell-off. It looks reasonably decent here though, having held in July, and October of 2021, and January of this year. Risk to the upside if MSFT gets out of this range is not a problem, because I would not consider shorting it here, but a breakout appears improbable without a material basis for it.

Another downside risk is that Microsoft gets targeted in some way by a government agency. There already appears to be some level of scrutiny from the FTC, and it is possible that this will become a greater issue. Since the market reacted poorly to the proposed acquisition, the risk from the deal should only be so great from here, and it may be priced into the shares already.

Conclusion

I believe MSFT is likely to remain rangebound between its recent lows and the highs it set late last year. This range is reasonably wide, at nearly 20% of the market valuation, with Microsoft sitting sort of in the middle right now. This may be good reason to consider selling short-term covered calls against an existing position on any further strength.