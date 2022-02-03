ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- Value stocks have made progress, rebounding from extremely depressed levels relative to growth, but by most measures, the valuation of value is still locked in the cheapest decile versus history.
- Collectively, our energy holdings are now selling at 10x forward earnings and generating double-digit free cash yields — a record discount to the market despite historically strong current fundamentals.
- Divergent perceptions and realities in valuations have afforded us the opportunity to invest in companies with widely varying value drivers.
