ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2021

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • Value stocks have made progress, rebounding from extremely depressed levels relative to growth, but by most measures, the valuation of value is still locked in the cheapest decile versus history.
  • Collectively, our energy holdings are now selling at 10x forward earnings and generating double-digit free cash yields — a record discount to the market despite historically strong current fundamentals.
  • Divergent perceptions and realities in valuations have afforded us the opportunity to invest in companies with widely varying value drivers.

Stack of money coin with trading graph for finance investor. Cryptocurrency digital economy. Financial investment background concept. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

18

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.
