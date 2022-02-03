Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About a year ago, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with a North American company to sell its patents related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networks. The statement surprised supporters and investors of BB, as the company's licensing division has been a significant source of cash in recent years and has effectively supported the Canadian company's turnaround. As we can see from the image below, the segment has delivered consistently over the years:

In addition, management stated that the negotiation had negatively impacted the business itself, as the company had effectively stopped monetizing.

This was confirmed by the development of license sales in the last four quarters.

After a long process, the deal should finally be done, even if I have to use the conditional here. That's because, as BB told us, the deal is contingent on, among other things, meeting all regulatory conditions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act in the United States and the Investment Canada Act. This process can take up to 210 days.

Assessment of the fair value of BlackBerry

Since the beginning of the negotiations, I have realized that it would have been useful to finally assess the value of BB's patent portfolio, to which I have always attached significant value. In fact, the Canadian company has (had?) one of the most extensive collections of technology patents in the entire world, reportedly amounting to about 35 thousand! These patents couldn't possibly be worthless. For reference, Nokia (NOK), which at the time was comparable to BB in terms of its cell phone business, signed a deal with Microsoft (MSFT) in 2013 for 1.65 billion euros for a 10-year license of its mobile phone patents. And BB itself has successfully managed to commercialize its patents, as mentioned earlier. So why did BB decide to part with a profitable business with a gross margin of about 90% (see picture below)? Maybe the offer was too good to turn down?

And now come the problems.

First of all, the "offer" accepted by BB is not great: not at all! We are talking about $600 million, which is about 2 times the segment's annual revenue (and about 2.5 times its gross profit). Also, let us subtract $150 million from the total, which BB will receive in annual installments over eight years if certain conditions are met. The point is that the company acquiring the patents is not an operating company, but a consortium of individual investors seeking to raise funds, which has since obtained a loan from a lending syndicate led by Toronto-based Third Eye Capital. The consortium will access the $400 million when it reaches certain milestones, the most important of which appears to be raising another $90 million (as indicated by BB's 8-K): we do not know how likely it's that to happen.

It's a story of many 'ifs' and looks more like an update to ongoing negotiations than a conclusion. Some further thought is needed here: why did BB, which was running a decent licensing business, suddenly decide to cease operations (as it has stated several times) and instead engage in a long negotiation with a company with no financial substance or business pedigree, only to receive a quite miserable final payment? This "strategy" has resulted in a whopping 80% drop in segment revenues to date and still nothing has been decided. Many had tried to justify this highly unusual behavior with the idea that the buyer was probably a company already paying (substantial) patent fees to BB, and the latter had therefore decided to suspend fee income to facilitate the ongoing negotiations. I had partially believed this, but now we have all been informed that this has never been the case.

The only rational explanation we have left now is that the drop in revenue we have witnessed in recent quarters was neither "virtual", as the company would have us believe, nor due to the ongoing negotiations but, on the contrary, fundamental. The licensing business, which supported BB's results for several years, was (and is) unfortunately on its way out. If I am wrong, BB shareholders should actually hope that the deal does not close, because that would clearly be damaging to the value of the company.

Speaking of value, recent developments give us an opportunity to do a more detailed analysis of the Canadian company. Indeed, two segments remain: the IoT and Cybersecurity. The first has revenues of about $180 million per year, a gross margin of about 85%, and is growing by more than 30% (even if the comparison with the last terrible year is pretty useless).

This segment includes the products on which BB plans to build its future, such as QNX or IVY: I therefore assign a generous fair value of $2 billion to BB's IoT business. The Cybersecurity segment, on the other hand, generates less than $500M per year, has a much lower gross margin (about 60%) and, most importantly, is not growing.

This is a business that has a lot of competition, and I cannot see any particular edge for BB. Frankly, I would rather try to sell the division at a fair price of about $1 billion in cash. All in all, if we add BB's current net cash and future cash flow for the sale of the patents, we can assign the company a fair value of about $4 billion, which is roughly $7 per share. We must emphasize at this point that the company is not profitable at the moment, although the current loss is quite manageable and could soon turn into a small profit.

Bottom Line

BlackBerry released an important update a few days ago on the negotiations for the sale of its patents. We now know the final price and the various stages (both financial and regulatory) required to close the deal. I suspect that the news has raised many eyebrows in the investment community, as the details are quite convoluted and the end result is not satisfactory enough. Nonetheless, now that we have a price in mind (although not yet in BB's accounts), we can finally assign a fair value to the company with more confidence. Long story short, I estimate the fair value of BlackBerry stock to be around $7, which is about 15% below the current share price.