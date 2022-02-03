ClearBridge International Growth ACWI Ex-US Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2021

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • Strategy outperformance was driven by diversified contributions across the health care, materials, industrials and consumer staples sectors.
  • We are encouraged by the resilience of the companies we hold across the portfolio, with particular strength during the quarter among our secular and structural growth holdings.
  • While an expected period of rising interest rates traditionally hurts growth stocks, we believe the portfolio is well-positioned and we are ready to act on opportunities created by policy-related volatility.

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

