It's a tale of two sectors when it comes to healthcare real estate.

On the one hand, you have medical office buildings ("MOBs") that have increasingly become the front line for healthcare as more and more formerly inpatient hospital care has transitioned to outpatient facilities. As a result of increasing demand, MOBs have been the darling of the healthcare real estate space, experiencing the most property value appreciation and cap rate compression. Many of the best-located properties leased to the highest quality tenants now trade for sub-5% cap rates.

For example, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) recently announced a $764 million acquisition of 15 Class A MOBs for a 4.9% weighted average cap rate.

Medical office building owned by Physician Realty Trust (Physician Realty Trust)

On the other hand, you have virtually any real estate oriented toward seniors. Skilled nursing facilities and senior housing properties have been aggressively built up by developers across the country in preparation for the much-trumpeted "silver tsunami" of seniors expected to fill these properties.

US long term care market size (Grandview Research)

But today, especially in the wake of a pandemic that took a steep toll on senior housing communities, this massive expected demand for senior housing and care facilities has not yet materialized, resulting in disappointing occupancy levels for senior housing and skilled nursing REITs. And with more COVID variants continually cropping up, the home healthcare option seems to look more and more alluring for seniors.

Furthermore, the weakness of tenant-operators in this space, many of which have hung on by a thread with the help of government grants, has translated into diminished rent collections even for operating properties and triple-net leases alike. Virtually no players in this space have been spared from the consequences of overbuilding and COVID-19.

The wildcard in the healthcare mix is Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the only publicly traded, institutional owner of hospitals, an area of real estate that has only just begun to be tapped by real estate investors. Most hospital real estate remains owned by the health systems that occupy the space, partly because of the highly specialized nature of the buildings.

Hospital owned by Medical Properties Trust (Medical Properties Trust)

MPW, which acquires properties through sale-leaseback transactions directly with hospital operators, utilizes the triple-net lease structure to insulate it from operational volatility and government capriciousness. Despite its tenants having substantially higher rent coverage metrics, hospitals tend to trade at similarly high cap rates as senior real estate in the 7-9% range.

Cap rates have compressed in this sub-sector, like most areas of commercial real estate, as the low-yield environment has forced investors to seek out higher yields in new places. Hospitals are one of those new territories for yield-seeking funds, and MPW has the advantage of being the first mover in this space as well as the only REIT focused solely on it.

Despite how things stand now, however, the fortunes of each sub-sector of healthcare real estate may change over time. For instance, consider the long-term implications of these possibilities (and I emphasize that these are just possibilities, not necessarily predictions):

An abundance of vacant office properties are repurposed into medical offices, increasing the supply of MOBs and driving down rent rates.

High construction costs severely curtail the already slowing development of new senior housing properties, allowing steadily returning demand enough time to catch up with supply.

Persistent labor shortage issues continue to plague healthcare providers, continually holding back the sector from growing as it otherwise would.

With that said, let's take a look at the recent earnings releases for a quick update on three of our favorite healthcare REITs.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT): We maintain our Buy rating. A relatively newer addition to HYL's Retirement portfolio, UHT is one of the rare exceptions to our general rule to stay away from externally managed REITs. Several decades ago, UHT was spun out from Universal Health Services (UHS) and continues to be managed by it today, though with relatively low fees and significant management ownership of UHT shares. In early December, UHT raised its dividend (admittedly, by a mere 0.7%) for the 36th year in a row. As you can probably tell, dividend safety is a higher priority for management than the speed of dividend growth. In Q3, FFO per share increased by 7% from $0.86 in Q3 2020 to $0.92 in Q3 2021, and YTD FFO per share has increased by 10%. What's more, the YTD payout ratio has been a mere 76%. Our biggest concern with UHT pertains to the debt. The 50% loan-to-value, while higher than peers, is not concerning in itself, but it is baffling to find that most of UHT's debt (83%) is in the form of funds drawn on its line of credit. While this affords the REIT a lower cost of debt, LOCs are obviously not meant to be long-term funding mechanisms. We will closely monitor UHT's balance sheet going forward to keep an eye on this.

Medical office building owned by Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Universal Health Realty Income Trust)

Invesque (TSX:IVQ.U) (OTCPK:MHIVF): We maintain our Buy and High Risk ratings. IVQ is a newbie in the North American healthcare REIT space, having IPOd on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2016 and grown its property portfolio fivefold to 102 properties since then. Around 60% of properties are net leased to tenant-operators, while the remaining ~40% are operated by IVQ's management subsidiary. The REIT has struggled mightily since the onset of COVID-19 for the same reasons as other senior housing REITs, only IVQ is also more heavily indebted with 63.5% loan-to-value as of Q3 2021 and 65.8% at the end of 2020. And this does not even count the convertible debentures and preferred units. As a result of this indebtedness, IVQ has been divesting properties this year at favorable pricing in order to deleverage and rightsize its portfolio in preparation for the next phase of growth to come thereafter. Due to these dispositions as well as lower occupancy and higher operating expenses, IVQ's YTD AFFO per share this year has dropped ~42% YoY, from 2020's $0.60 in the first nine months to 2021's $0.35 in the first nine months. In Q3, AFFO/share was down a remarkable 64% YoY from 2020's $0.22 to 2021's $0.08. Assuming a mere $0.45 AFFO/share for full-year 2021, IVQ trades at the dirt-cheap valuation of a little over 3x AFFO. The dividend (previously an annual $0.72, paid monthly) has been suspended since March 2020, leaving all available cash to go toward the turnaround.

Senior housing community owned by Invesque (Invesque)

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): We maintain our Strong Buy rating. MPW finally seems to be getting its time in the sun after growing its property portfolio at a breakneck pace over the last several years. In the last three years, MPW's real estate portfolio value has risen by over 120% as the REIT has executed large sale-leaseback deals across multiple continents. In Q3, total assets increased by 8.3% YoY, rental revenue increased by 25%, FFO/share rose 7.3%, and normalized FFO/share guidance was raised by 5% at the midpoint to $1.83. Adjusted FFO/share of $0.34 (stripping out straight-line rents) covered the dividend of $0.28 at an 82% payout ratio, roughly in line with the AFFO payout ratio YTD. Even so, the upward trajectory in MPW's share price over the last few months has not been that profound and certainly hasn't seemed to appreciate the REIT's growth trajectory. Considering the 2-3% annual rent escalators in MPW's leases along with cross-default provisions and better rent coverage than the senior housing space, the market seems to perpetually undervalue MPW. We think that this will change as the company continues to better diversify its portfolio.

Hospital owned by Medical Properties Trust (Medical Properties Trust)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, IVQ has been absolutely clobbered by the market - far worse than peers.

Data by YCharts

Admittedly, IVQ has also performed meaningfully worse than its peers. But the market has built all of that poor performance into the stock price, now valued at ~3x AFFO.

IVQ is far from the strongest in the senior housing REIT space, but if it does mount a comeback and returns to a somewhat normal valuation, shareholder returns would be huge. Management continues to believe they will make it through this crisis to see the recovery, and perhaps they are right.

So, for investors comfortable with taking on more risk and buying a stock on the TSE or over-the-counter, IVQ looks like a very cheap way to play the recovery in senior housing. It is priced for bankruptcy but does not appear to be on the verge of bankruptcy as of right now. Things could of course get worse with the Omicron variant so keep in mind that IVQ has a speculative nature.

For the more risk-averse investor, it is hard to go wrong with buying MPW on dips. The hospital REIT has amply demonstrated its ability to grow both its asset base and its bottom line in the last few years, and yet the market continues to give it the proverbial red-headed stepchild treatment.

At 12x normalized FFO, MPW continues to look like a great "growth-at-a-value-price" pick - especially considering the 5%+ dividend yield.