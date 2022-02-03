Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Meta (NASDAQ:FB) unleashes tough news for investors. The impact of competition is now plaguing its results, combined with privacy changes. These issues took investors by surprise.

Yet, here I discuss why this isn't necessarily such bad news.

What's more, the stock is now priced at 16x forward free cash flows, which is close to unavoidably cheap.

There's a lot to go through, so let's get stuck in:

Investor Sentiment Going Into Meta Platforms' Earnings Results

Data by YCharts

I'll be the first person to put my hand and admit that I was utterly shocked by Meta's earnings reaction. I practically fell off my chair. And I've seen a lot of companies report all kinds of earnings over time. But this one was big.

Here's the context. Mega cap names have been incredibly resistant to the bear market that has pulverized mid and small-cap names. And every time I talk with investors that only buy mega-caps and ETFs, they have absolutely no idea about the bear market that investors have had to endure over the past 12 months.

However, contrary to what many investors believe, this may actually not be such a bad thing for Meta. Case in point, Meta is under such consistent and unrelenting pressure to split up under antitrust concerns, thus, given that Meta can now show evidence that it's struggling, this will keep regulators at bay.

Thus, perversely, I argue that having a few bad quarters ahead, may actually not be all that bad for Meta. But I get ahead of myself. First, let's analyze the underlying growth dynamics.

Meta Platforms' Revenue Growth Rates: This Changes Everything

Meta revenue growth rates

Meta is guiding to grow in Q1 2022 at the high end by 11% y/y. Furthermore, for the first time in a long while, Meta is offering investors a seriously wide range of approximately 800 basis point spread.

And that's going to be a real issue for weak hands in the stock. For many investors, the market has been so shaky of late that investors are increasingly looking to put capital on the sidelines.

This never really made a ton of sense to me. Why would investors want to move to the sidelines after the market gets shaky? Either move to cash last year and stay in cash until the outlooks are super rosy once again, or just grit your teeth and ride it out.

Moving on, given that Meta is guiding for 11% y/y revenue growth rates at the high end of its range and that Q2 2021 was notably strong, there's no doubt that analysts are going to be forced to dramatically downwards revise their financial models for the upcoming quarters.

Seeking Alpha Premium

I believe that the most challenging period for investors will be Q2 2022. I suspect that Meta will see its Q2 2022 revenue growth rates dip below the double-digit rates.

What Is Plaguing Meta's Prospects?

Investors have long ago feared that Apple's (AAPL) iOS changes would hugely impact advertising companies' ability to both target and measure their ad campaigns.

This is exactly what impacted Snap (SNAP) last quarter and Snap's stock hasn't yet recovered.

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, investors were taken aback by Snap's inability to incorporate the iOS changes, and investor confidence has remained low about its near-term prospects.

Same with Meta. During the earnings call, Meta noted that it's already embarking on improving the ad measurement solutions it offers advertisers so that advertisers can derive more insights into the conversion success ratios of their ads.

Here's a Test for Readers: What Does Meta do Better Than Nearly All Companies?

This one is difficult to get one's head around.

The one aspect that Meta does better than nearly all companies in the world is print free cash flow.

Meta Q4 2021 results

Indeed, most companies struggle to reach 10 billion in revenues. Let alone see $10 billion in free cash flows in a single year.

However, not only does Meta reach more than $10 billion in free cash flows, it actually saw its free cash flows jump by 67% y/y to just over $38.4 billion. These numbers are impressive.

For context, Microsoft (MSFT) is valued at approximately $2.3 trillion, thus 3 times higher than Meta and its free cash flows reached approximately $51.4 billion over its trailing twelve months.

Thus, whatever opinion you hold of Meta, it was designed to accomplish one task to the avoidance of anything else. It was created to print free cash flow and in this task, it passes with flying colors.

Looking ahead, it's not inconceivable that Meta's free cash flows increase by a further 15% over the next twelve months to approximately $44 billion.

FB Stock Valuation - Attractively Priced

The following comments are going to jar with many readers.

Including the after-hours sell-off, the stock is priced at approximately 6x forward sales. For me, as I look around countless companies in advertising stocks, I would remark that this is a punchy valuation. Indeed, there are plenty of advertising companies out there right now that are priced way cheaper than this.

However, how many companies out there have both an A-class management team, with a long history of innovation, that are not only eager to print free cash flow but actually capable of printing free cash flows? Not so many.

Moreover, of those companies, how many of them are priced at 16x forward free cash flow? Admittedly, this is becoming unavoidably cheap.

The Bottom Line

If you've been invested in Meta or previously Facebook, for a number of years, you will have by now become fully accustomed to seeing the stock sell-off more than 20%. Looking back on its recent years, in 2016, 2018, and 2020, the stock sold off 20% or more.

Incidentally, if you had bought at the highs day before the sell-off and just ignored the noise, you'd still be holding substantial gains, including this after-hours sell-off.