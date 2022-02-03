Pyrosky/E+ via Getty Images

After six quarters of being buffeted by the pandemic, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) seems to have regained its growth momentum. In truth, if you look closer, Expedia seems to have lost that momentum well before the pandemic hit, and the initial wave of COVID-19 only exacerbated the slow-down in a dramatic manner. However, a deeper analysis of revenue performance and other metrics from a historical perspective and a positive outlook for the medium to long term help validate a bullish case.

Thesis: While current valuation levels might seem excessive, especially when you look at the one-year forward earnings multiple of around 195, if you're willing to trust the current management team and willing to let things play out over the next 2-3 years, there's significant upside value in EXPE that should give you handsome returns over the long term.

Quarterly Revenue Growth Trends

Here are some numbers as a starting point for this analysis:

Author-compiled based on company filings

As you can see, after peaking in the Q2-19, growth had already started to show signs of weakness over subsequent quarters. The bigger picture here was that the Expedia Group Board of Directors felt that senior executives had essentially failed to execute on an ambitious reorganization plan. The result was the resignation of the then-CEO and then-CFO. Here's a direct quote from the Chairman of the Board Barry Diller, as published in a press release dated December 4, 2019:

Ultimately, senior management and the Board disagreed on strategy. Earlier this year, Expedia embarked on an ambitious reorganization plan with the goal of bringing our brands and technology together in a more efficient way. This reorganization, while sound in concept, resulted in a material loss of focus on our current operations, leading to disappointing third quarter results and a lackluster near-term outlook. The Board disagreed with that outlook, as well as the departing leadership's vision for growth, strongly believing the Company can accelerate growth in 2020. That divergence necessitated a change in management.

Ahead of the Q3-19 earnings that triggered the resignations - and into Q4-19 - EXPE lost more than 30% in market capitalization.

Seeking Alpha Charts

The stock eventually recouped some of that loss over Q4-19, but when fourth-quarter results were announced, the stock dipped steeply despite the earnings beat. This time, the stock took a 60% hit off the then-current price of around $120.

Seeking Alpha

Then came the pandemic, but the newly appointed CEO clearly had a solid strategy to get back to growth, and investors were clearly in support of Peter Kern. Since the lows of below $50 at the start of the pandemic, the company exhibited a period of fairly steady recovery to normal. This prompted a significant bounce-back, with the stock appreciating +250% between Q1-20 and Q1-21.

Author-compiled based on company filings

As for quarterly revenue performance, top-line growth has been aggressive, with a near-steady growth cadence that's taken quarterly revenues from a low of $566 million in the worst-hit Q2-20 to nearly $3 billion as of Q3-21.

Data by YCharts

While this is still not a full recovery to pre-2020 revenue levels, it's clearly given investors a lot of confidence in how the new senior management has handled a situation that went from bad to worse by the time they took the reins. In fact, Q3-21 delivered never-seen-before beats on both lines.

Seeking Alpha - EXPE Earnings

And that's where much of the stock's momentum over the period in question has come about. It's also come from the positive outlook for Q4-21 voiced by Mr. Kern during the last earnings call:

But as we remarked last quarter, Delta had begun to have impact. We saw it impact cancellations, we saw it impact booking trends. But as we got through August and into September, the Delta fears particularly in the U.S., began to wane and we ended stronger in the back half of September and that has continued through into the fourth quarter with even greater strength. We've seen improvement across all segments, really. Well, we heard domestic have led even though segments which have been harder hit by corporate and international travel have been coming back. Cities have been returning as well. And so all-in-all, it's been a broad-based recovery, but it has been led obviously still by Weezer and domestic travel. And for us, Vrbo has been a particular highlight and beneficiary of that. Few highlights on Vrbo, since you've always asked. We've seen a strong share growth in our focus markets. And in particular in the U.S., about half of our customers so far in 2021, more than half have been new customers. We expect to book in excess of $2 billion of earnings for new Vrbo hosts who came on the platform this year. And looking ahead, we are already seeing better bookings for next summer than we saw this time last year. So, the trends continue to be quite strong there. And while the story will continue to be impacted greatly by mix effect, which I talked about before, we are feeling more and more confident. And as international vectors open up, which you've no doubt all read about, this is a particular strength of ours historically, and we think again that is a mix effect which will generally benefit us.

We're potentially looking at a very strong Q4-21 that will build on the gains from preceding quarters and set the tone for growth beyond recovery in the long term.

Financial Information

With that in mind, we now move to underlying metrics down the Income Statement and other financial statements during recent quarters. There are a few key points of note that I'd like to bring to investors' attention:

Quarterly Gross Margins are now at all-time highs of +85%.

Quarterly Operating and Net Margins are both strongly back in the black after several quarters of being in the red on a YoY basis.

Diluted Per-share Earnings have grown by nearly 87% between Q2-19 and Q3-21.

Expedia did take on quite a bit of debt financing over the period in question "to enhance Expedia Group's financial flexibility and strengthen its liquidity position", but the combination of debt and equity financing certainly helped its liquidity position.

Macrotrends

Strong free cash flows over Q1-21 and Q2-21 have further supported its financial position, and cash and short-term investments are once again above the $5 billion mark as of the past two quarters - and the current ratio is still within reasonable bounds and better than pre-2020 levels.

Investor's Angle

To summarize, the current management has taken things from 'worse to good', and 'better' is right around the corner. The company is financially stable, it keeps returning to investors in the form of share buybacks and dividends, net income is back in the black, and revenue growth is nearly back to pre-2020 levels.

Seeking Alpha

On the flip side, the current valuation might deter some investors. Since this represents a potential risk, it's important to know how fairly the stock is priced at the as-of-writing price of around $188.

Analysts seem optimistic for the medium-term future, with the current consensus estimate for FY-22 being $11.63 billion in revenues and per-share earnings of $7.14, which translates to an adjusted forward P/E multiple of around 26.

As of right now, using the P/E multiple doesn't make sense because that part of the equation is still in recovery mode. But if you look beyond FY21, you'll see that this valuation metric is predicted to compare favorably against Expedia's peers:

Seeking Alpha

For now, it's better to go with more meaningful valuation multiples such as price to forward cash flow, which is currently at 7.4 against the sector median of 11.6.

In short, if you're willing to look down the road a couple of years, we should see strong top-line performance, better earnings growth, and more justifiable valuation levels.

That said, even at the current price and seemingly high valuation, a lot of analysts (Barron's) see some short-to-medium-term upside potential to the tune of around 3.5% at a median 12-month target price of $194.48. Granted that doesn't equate to earth-shattering hidden value but it does align with investor sentiment over recent quarters as well as the positive long-term outlook.

Short interest is currently on the higher side but not nearly as worrisome as it was during the worst of the pandemic. However, it's something you might want to keep your eye on after Q4-21 earnings are released on Feb 10, 2021, as it could impact share prices.

MarketBeat

Also, as I mentioned earlier, you can certainly look at Expedia's current valuation metrics as a risk factor, and you'd be justified in doing that. Nevertheless, I believe there's definitely significant long-term value in this stock. The current management knows what it's doing and has performed admirably during some of the toughest quarters in recent times. That - as well as the positive medium-to-long-term outlook - validates a bullish view.