Building products represent an important fragment of the broader economy. This is because, as the population, and, in turn, the economy grows, the demand for various structures for people to live in, work in, play in, and shop in, will continue to grow as well. One company that plays a very niche role in this space is TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD). In recent years, the enterprise has seen its top line grow at a steady pace. This has brought with it an improving bottom line as well. Although shares of the company don't look particularly cheap, they certainly don't look pricey either. And between the organic growth the company is achieving and the acquisition-fueled growth the company has taken on in recent months, the outlook for shareholders is definitely encouraging.

A company undergoing a transformation

Today, TopBuild serves as an installer and distributor of insulation and other building products to the construction industry in the US. It operates in two key segments. One of these, called TruTeam, provides insulation installation services across the country through its contractor services business of roughly 200 installation branches. Its installation applications include fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose-fill fiberglass and cellulose, and polyurethane spray foam. During its 2020 fiscal year, this particular segment accounted for 72% of the company's overall sales. And within that, 73% of sales came from the sale of insulation products, with the remainder coming from the installation of other building products like glass, windows, rain gutters, after-paint products, garage doors, fireplaces, and more.

The other segment the company has is called Distribution (Service Partners). Through this segment, the company distributes insulation, related accessories, and other building products such as rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, through 75 distribution centers across the US. Its particular clients consist of insulation contractors, gutter contractors, and other related contractors who have their own projects to fulfill.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the company's top line. Sales went from $1.74 billion in 2016 to $2.72 billion in 2020. Even between 2019 and 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales still rose by 3.6% year-over-year. Financial performance for 2021 only extends through the first nine months of the year. But results there are also encouraging. Sales during that window totaled $2.42 billion. That is 21.3% higher than the roughly $2 billion generated one year earlier.

Management has not been afraid to acquire various properties in order to achieve its goals. Its most recently announced acquisition was of Insulating Products, which management made public on January 6th of this year. Terms were not disclosed regarding this transaction, but the company did say that the deal will bring revenue to it of about $11 million annually. Prior to that, in November of 2021, the company announced the acquisition of two residential insulation installation companies, one located in Utah and the other in Colorado, bringing in combined sales of $6 million. As a result of those particular transactions, asset purchases covering the first 11 months of 2021 brought on additional annual revenue for the company of $1 billion. The largest such purchase last year came in October with the acquisition of Distribution International. That deal brought the company into the $5 billion mechanical insulation market and should account for revenue of about $747 million annually. According to the company, EBITDA from this particular purchase should be around $75 million per year, excluding between $35 million and $40 million in annual run-rate synergies better planned. Inclusive of debt assumed, this deal cost shareholders $1.05 billion.

As revenue has grown, so too has profitability. Net income increased in four of the past five years, climbing from $72.6 million in 2016 to $247 million in 2020. Operating cash flow followed suit, rising from $76.8 million to $357.9 million. And EBITDA grew from $144.4 million to $433.7 million. For the first nine months of 2021, this performance continued. Profits of $245.7 million dwarfed the $176.3 million achieved in 2020. Operating cash flow expanded from $255.7 million to $309.5 million. And EBITDA increased from $313 million to $420.1 million.

When it comes to guidance for the 2021 fiscal year, management anticipated sales of between $3.425 billion and $3.475 billion. As a result of this, EBITDA was forecasted from $585 million to $605 million. Taking the midpoint here, we can estimate operating cash flow for the year of $491 million and net profits of $339 million. Because we don't have more guidance when it comes to the other acquisitions the company has continued to make, I would rather not guess what the 2022 fiscal year might look like. However, we do know that adjusted for the deals announced through October of last year, that annualized EBITDA, excluding synergies, would be about $604 million. And with them, this figure would be around $647 million. But for the purpose of this analysis, I would prefer to err on the side of caution.

Taking all of this data, I find that shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 21.5. The price to operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 14.9, while the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 12.9. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.4 to a high of 12.3. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was 4.9 to 10. Using both of these approaches, our prospect was the most expensive of the group. Meanwhile, the price to operating cash flow approach yielded a range of 10.4 to 29.7. From this perspective, only one of the five firms was more expensive than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA TopBuild 21.5 14.9 12.9 Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) 12.3 10.4 10.0 Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) 5.9 25.6 4.9 Century Communities (CCS) 5.1 20.0 4.9 KB Home (KBH) 6.8 29.7 7.0 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 4.4 17.0 8.6

Takeaway

I have no doubt at this moment that TopBuild is an excellent company with a bright future. The company continues to grow both organically and by means of acquisition. So long as this trend continues, its prospects are great. Using the estimates from 2021, shares don't look particularly cheap, but they don't look all that pricey either. At worst, they would probably be fairly valued. But when you also consider that my analysis is probably more conservative than what the recent acquisitions will push the company in the direction of, I would say that this could make a good value-oriented prospect for patient long-term investors.