If there is one company that could replicate much of the success that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has shown over the past decade, then Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:LCID) would be that company. Lucid has not only copied many of the elements of Tesla's playbook, in many ways they appear to be executing the playbook better. The primary reason that Lucid Motors seems to be avoiding many of the pitfalls that almost tripped up Tesla is that the CEO of Lucid Motors is Peter Rawlinson, a former chief engineer of the Model S in the early 2010s under Elon Musk.

Lucid is a very high risk-high reward company. People that choose to invest in Lucid Motors are hoping that the company can equal or exceed Tesla's accomplishments without dealing with the crazy antics of Elon Musk. What is at stake is the electric car market that was worth $208.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $957.42 billion by 2030, according to a report by Market Research Future. So far, Lucid has demonstrated technology that looks superior to Tesla but it must be remembered that Lucid is still a very early-stage company and it has a long way to go to be relevant in an extremely competitive EV market.

Reasons Why Lucid Motors Can Succeed

Lucid is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity driven by our key differentiators, namely our technology innovation, and the people who work here. Source: CEO Peter Rawlinson

Superior Management Team

Lucid Management Team Lucid Investor Presentation

Among the biggest reasons that Lucid can succeed is that CEO Peter Rawlinson is so very highly motivated to do well against former boss Elon Musk. Rawlinson had a very contentious relationship with Musk and seems to have felt constrained at Tesla. Rawlinson's drive to be better than Tesla is on the verge of being a personal vendetta against Musk and goes beyond simply making a nice car. Peter Rawlinson is truly driven to make the "best car in the world" and that is not just a slogan.

Lucid's CEO is not the only former Tesla worker at the company. Eric Bach, the Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid also comes from Tesla and was behind some of the engineering feats for cars such as the Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3 programs. Peter Hochholdinger, Lucid's current Vice President of Manufacturing is also a former Tesla employee where his title at Tesla was Vice President of Production. Peter was responsible for the factories in Fremont, CA; Lathrop, CA; and Tilburg, the Netherlands at Tesla. According to his LinkedIn profile, Peter helped the annual production at Tesla nearly quadruple due to efficient work practices that he instituted there. Why is this important? Well, Peter Hochholdinger was responsible for developing the production processes of Lucid's AMP-1 (Advanced Manufacturing Plant 1), which is the first purpose built electric car factory in North America and which is producing the company's first car, the Lucid Air.

We have auto industry veterans, including members of my former Tesla Model S team, working with former executives from Apple, and learning from their customer, the electronics experience. Along with so many other standouts from automotive and tech industries. Source: CEO Peter Rawlinson

Lucid has a management team with a strong background in Automotive, EV, and Tech and there is little doubt that Lucid has enough talent to produce a high-quality car and through technological innovation be competitive with Tesla.

Better Technology

There are already some people that believe that Lucid is developing better tech than Tesla and over the last year and a half, there has been emerging evidence that those people might be correct. On September 16, 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rated the range of the Lucid Air to be 520 mi (840 km) on a single charge, which beat by more than 100 miles the longest-range Tesla. The reason that Lucid was able to accomplish that feat is because they claim to have developed the most efficient battery. The advantages of higher battery efficiency are longer range, faster miles per minute charging, and the ability to use a smaller, lower cost battery pack.

Lucid Battery Efficiency Lucid Investor Presentation

EV enthusiasts have already begun to notice Lucid. Lucid's first car has recently won the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award. Even before winning that award, Lucid had quickly sold out its launch model, the Lucid Air Dream Edition. This past November, Lucid reported accelerating demand as it surpassed 13,000 vehicle reservations in Q3, which at the time, produced an estimated order book of greater than $1.3B. So, there is little doubt that Lucid is currently building a brand of some significance based upon the quality of the car and the technology that could lead down the road to an intangible moat.

Optionality

Future Growth Opportunities Lucid Investor Presentation

Lucid has a very similar optionality to Tesla, in that it has the possibility of being far more than just a vehicle manufacturer and might one day be considered more of a tech company. Lucid has already identified two future growth opportunities in Energy Storage Systems ("ESS") and also becoming a technology supplier to a wide range of OEMs in different industries. These opportunities are all potential upsides that cannot be factored into Lucid's valuation just yet because these are currently mostly concepts that exist on the drawing board.

However, investors should really keep the Energy Storage System in mind. The reason why many people have not focused on this aspect of the company so far is because Lucid is viewed as mostly an EV company and less a tech company. With the Energy Storage System being outside the primary business of being an EV manufacturer, many Auto Analysts on Wall Street don't pay attention to the potential in this business. However, the website Torque News views Lucid's Energy Storage System as a "game changer", as the system goes a long way towards solving the problem of recycling and disposing of a vehicle's batteries. Lucid solves this problem by designing its EV batteries to have a second life and repurposes depleted batteries from its electric vehicles into an Energy Storage System. Current ESS prototypes are used to power production at the Lucid Motors Factory but eventually ESS will be used to address the home, commercial and utility scale markets. Lucid's CEO believes the Energy Storage System business could one day eclipse its car business. The ESS business will essentially compete with Tesla's residential and utility scale battery business.

Lucid Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Lucid Q3 2021 operational highlights Q3 Earnings Release Presentation

During Q3, Lucid finally gained all the certifications required to sell a vehicle ahead of the initial customer deliveries of Lucid Air Dream additions models to reservation holders. The main certifications included full Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), California Air Resources Board ("CARB"), FCC, FDA safety certifications and official certified EPA range ratings of 520 miles.

Lucid officially commissioned the AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, and started production of Lucid Air at the end of September. The company delivered its first cars to customers on October 30, 2021. In order to get ahead of expected high demand, Lucid has also already started their expansion plans for AMP-1, with the addition of 2.85 million square feet of manufacturing space. This expansion was done to increase production capacity for Lucid Air and enable production of the Gravity SUV in 2023.

Last but not least, Lucid uses a model of direct sales to consumers, very similar to Tesla's direct sales model and this includes show rooms in strategic locations. Lucid's showroom retail presence ramped significantly throughout 2021. Lucid also opened its first location outside of the U.S., in Vancouver, Canada shortly after the third quarter ended in October.

Lucid Retail and Service Lucid Investor Presentation

Let's look at some of the financial numbers.

Lucid Income Statement Lucid 10-Q

In Q3, Lucid recognized revenue of $232,000, which was predominantly related Lucid battery packs supplied to the Formula E race series. The CFO indicated on the earnings call that there is seasonality in the Formula E battery packs revenue stream and the lion's share of that revenue should occur in Q4. Vehicle revenues also won't be recognized until the Q4 earnings report gets released (Earnings release should occur in February), given that customer deliveries began on October 30th.

The cost of revenue was $3.3 million and includes cost of goods sold related to the startup of production at Lucid's first EV manufacturing plant AMP1 that occurred in September. Of course, since the company is only just ramping up, the gross profits are negative and it will take some time for the company to reach scale. Right now, current investors in Lucid are ignoring the difficulties and risks of the company reaching scale but any missed production expectations will likely send the stock down hard, as those risks would then gain attention.

Research and Development expenses had grown by about 81% compared with the same period in 2020, which was predominantly driven by the investment in people, prototype expenses related to the testing and certification processes, as well as the production quality validation fleet.

SG&A expenses increased by 800% to $251.55 million by the end of Q3 versus the same period in 2020. A big driver of SG&A expenses is headcount growth related to the build-out of the sales and service network. Lucid also invested in people, processes, and systems as part of the G&A costs of being a publicly traded company and to support the globalization of the business.

The following is the Gross Profit, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow that Lucid projects out to year 2026. If things go according to plan, then Lucid will be Free Cash Flow positive by 2025. I consider these fairly aggressive expectations.

Lucid profitability projections Lucid Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

Lucid Financial Highlights Lucid Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Lucid completed a reverse merger transaction on July 23rd, with Churchill Capital Corp Four and Pipe investors. The transaction brought approximately $4.4 billion of net cash onto Lucid's balance sheet. Lucid had a cash position at the end of Q3 of approximately $4.8 billion, reflecting the $4.4 billion from the SPAC and pipe, plus the cash on balance sheet at the time of the close. Lucid also added $173 million from the exercise of public warrants, which occurred on September 8th.

Lucid net property, plant, and equipment (PP&E) rose by over $250 million from the prior year, which was driven by the build out of AMP-1 investments in machinery, tooling, and equipment, and the expansion of retail studios and service center footprint throughout the U.S. and internationally. By the end of 2021, Lucid had approximately 20 studios and service centers.

After the Q3 quarter closed, Lucid completed a $1.5 billion seven-year first-lien term loan to be used for refinancing existing debt and to fund a shareholder distribution that will total approximately $425 million. This debt was rated B2, with a stable outlook by Moody's, which is non-investment grade very speculative debt. People that choose to invest in Lucid need to understand that at this point in time, the company is very speculative.

What's Next in The Near-Term?

Lucid will continue to grow out its operations in the U.S. The company expects to achieve 20,000 units in the calendar year 2022. Since Lucid is still likely several years away from scaling the business, the primary way the company will be judged over the next several years is through how many vehicles can be manufactured and delivered over quarterly and yearly time frames. Investors will reward or punish Lucid depending on whether the company misses, meets, or beats vehicle deliveries expectations.

Lucid also plans on expanding sales, maintenance, repair services, and manufacturing activities outside of the U.S. Specifically, Lucid wants to expand its retail and service footprint in Europe and the Middle East, and expects to enter those markets sometime this year (2022). CEO Rawlinson wants to establish Lucid as a global brand and address untapped market demand for a rethink of the luxury sedan in Europe and the Middle East.

Lucid Air four models Lucid Investor Presentation

Over the next several years, Lucid plans to expand production over four Lucid Air models named the Dream Edition, Grand Touring, Touring and Pure. Additionally, Lucid has plans to launch other vehicles outside the Lucid Air brand over the next five to ten years, with the first new vehicle brand being Project Gravity, which is a luxury SUV that will leverage lessons learned from the Air platform. Gravity is expected to go into production in 2023.

Lucid Future Planned Cars (Lucid Investor Presentation)

Reasons to Avoid Investing in Lucid

Even though the company appears to have a great future and Wall Street has fallen in love with the story, Lucid is still an early-stage company that has enormous risks. First the auto industry is an extraordinarily difficult industry to succeed in. The industry is positively littered with companies that introduced revolutionary new concepts and failed. That is in addition to all the "Tesla-killers" that have failed. There is no telling if Lucid will be any different.

Short-Term Risk: Lucid came public via the reverse merger SPAC process. Most companies that come public via the SPAC process are very high risk, unprofitable, early-stage companies that twenty years ago would probably still be private companies that only Venture Capitalists would invest in. Virtually all of the SPACs over the past two years have had terrible returns, as investors flee high-risk growth names. Unfortunately, with the Fed due to raise interest rates in March, the market has decidedly turned "Risk Off" over the last several months, which could cause significant headwinds for Lucid over the course of 2022.

Long-Term Risk: One major thing that could significantly hinder Lucid's business of producing cars is any problems that arise in its battery supply chain. As more and more companies decide to make EVs major difficulties in scaling the company's battery supply chain could occur. Tesla is well ahead of Lucid in solving potential battery supply chain issues and even Tesla is supply constrained. Tesla has already been forced to address the issue, which is why Tesla is currently ahead of just about every other major EV manufacturer in signing raw materials agreements for lithium, cobalt, and nickel on its path to building its own lithium-ion battery manufacturing capability. Tesla needs the ability to build batteries to supplement the supply that Tesla procures from Panasonic or other battery manufacturers. Tesla does not want to be totally at the mercy of companies like Panasonic. As many different EV manufacturers ramp up production and exacerbate an existing economic shortage of some Lithium-ion battery raw materials, such as nickel and lithium, Tesla has found that it needs to own more of the battery supply chain, especially as batteries are 305 to 40% of the cost of an EV.

On the opposite end, Lucid is not yet on the path of manufacturing its own batteries and this could potentially bite them hard as the company attempts to scale. Lucid management has not even highlighted a plan yet on how it would deal with any battery supply constraint issues. So, despite better technology than Tesla, there is a potential that Lucid could stall over any Lithium-ion battery supply chain failures.

One other long-term risk that investors should keep in mind is that CEO Peter Rawlinson appears to run Lucid like he is having a personal vendetta against Elon Musk. That motivation to succeed against Elon Musk could on one hand drive Lucid to succeed at beating Tesla at its own game but on the other hand, if Rawlinson's need to succeed winds up being such a pressure cooker that Lucid becomes an intolerable place to work, then Lucid might not work out as an investment. Investors should observe whether or not there are too many high-profile defections from the company over time.

Analyst Price Targets

Lucid Analyst Price Targets Lucid Investor Presentation

The above is based on 4 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Lucid Motors in the last 3 months. The average price target is $42.75 with a high forecast of $60.00 and a low forecast of $16.00. The average price target represents a 45% increase from the last price of $29.39.

Conclusion

While Lucid has an enormous upside, people that choose to invest in Lucid at this price will need to be patient as the stock is very likely to be volatile in the current environment. The battery supply chain risk is also something that could easily trip Lucid up over the long-term, despite having the best EV technology on the market. I hope to see Lucid management present a plan on how they plan to deal with any possible battery shortages. Lucid has not been a public company for long and has a lot of execution risk. I prefer to sit on the sidelines and simply watch the company for now.