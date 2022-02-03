ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- We were opportunistic in the face of recent market volatility, using pullbacks to initiate eight new positions as well as add to recently established ones.
- As liquidity is removed from the economy, we believe the Strategy is well-positioned for a return to normalized economic growth and equity returns where protecting capital through periods of volatility will be a significant contributor to performance.
- We remain committed to building a portfolio of our best growth ideas for the next three to five years and that is reflected in a dynamic level of trading activity.
