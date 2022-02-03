ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- The Strategy and infrastructure index outperformed global equities, which felt headwinds from the Omicron variant and potential interest rate hikes.
- U.S. rail operators Union Pacific and CSX were among lead performers, driven by strong pricing, which could be hitting record highs, and healthy commodity volume driven by the current energy crisis.
- U.S. rail operators Union Pacific and CSX were among lead performers, driven by strong pricing, which could be hitting record highs, and healthy commodity volume driven by the current energy crisis.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.