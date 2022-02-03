ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2021

Feb. 03, 2022 11:07 AM ETUNP, CSX, EXC, IBDRY, IBDSF, AGR, NRGIY, EJPRF, EJPRY, WMB, GBNXF, SYDDF, LNT, NEE, SBAC, ANNSF, ANYYY, CLLNY, CLNRF, CLNXF, BEP, BEPC, BRENF, BROOF
ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • The Strategy and infrastructure index outperformed global equities, which felt headwinds from the Omicron variant and potential interest rate hikes.
  • U.S. rail operators Union Pacific and CSX were among lead performers, driven by strong pricing, which could be hitting record highs, and healthy commodity volume driven by the current energy crisis.
Transport by truck, plane and ship

gopixa/iStock via Getty Images

