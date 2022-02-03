SMH Semiconductor ETF: Lessons Learned From Trading Volatility

Recent share-price action in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) means that implied volatility is trading well above average levels in this name. In fact, as we can see below, implied volatility surpassed 44% in January before finally retracing back to the 35% level. At the 35%, IV level in SMH, delta-neutral options strategies (where we sell premium) look attractive to us here. Whereas many investors see elevated volatility as more risk, we aim to take advantage of this fear by selling overpriced premium in the ETF's associated options. SMH's options are liquid and there are plenty of strike prices available in both monthly and weekly expirations which give us more flexibility for the duration of our position.
With shares of the ETF down well over 2% in pre-market on the 3rd of February (which should boost implied volatility some more), there is every possibility that SMH trades in a range for the next period of time. We state this because although the long-term trend is obviously still bullish in this space, money flow and volume trends are still pretty bearish on the near-term chart as we can see below. Despite the fact that SMH has returned close to 20% on strong AUM gains over the past 12 months and continues to charge a rather low expense ratio of 0.35%, the negative money-flow reading leads us to believe that the ETF may stagnate in the initial part of 2022.
Before putting anything on in here with respect to selling volatility, however, we need to have our checklist ready to ensure we are ready for the fight. Essentially, most of the work involving a position should be done before the trade is initiated. We have certainly paid our dues by being burnt on multiple occasions when trading volatility in past times which is why we must always keep these "common mistakes" to an absolute minimum when managing a position. For the record, our normal timeframe with respect to volatility trading is 4 to 6 weeks. Furthermore, the learnings below can be tailored to many strategies in the trading and investing world and not just the volatility play we currently are eyeing up in SMH.
Therefore, to sum up, we like the idea of a delta-neutral trade in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at present due to its high implied volatility and liquidity. Although we see price recovering, we believe this will take some time which will obviously benefit a delta-neutral strategy. We look forward to continued coverage.
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Looking to put on a delta neutral strategy in SMH.