Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In our original article from January 9, 2022, we outlined why we were bearish Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) and our expectations for a negative performance driven by NAV compression in the next few months. The move has been much more violent than expected, with the fund being down -14% since our article with the premium to NAV having compressed to zero as anticipated. It is a stark reminder to CEF holders that even buy-and-hold instruments can become overextended and it is useful to sometimes trim allocation when that happens because one can always bet on buying the same shares cheaper a little later down the line. Driven by the significant market sell-off that characterized the beginning of 2022 ASG value loss equates a whole year of clipping a dividend. On a 1-year total return basis the fund is now negative. Our expectation having been met we are moving from Sell to Hold on ASG since the fund is now in our neutral range.

Performance

Total Return

On a 1-year basis the fund total return is now negative:

Fund Total Return 1-Year (Seeking Alpha)

On a year-to-date basis the loss of value has been extremely violent:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

In the above graph we can also observe how ASG underperformed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by a significant percentage.

Premium/Discount to NAV

The fund is down more than -17% on a total return basis year-to-date. More than 60% of the move this year has been driven by the normalization of the premium to NAV which is now close to zero:

Premium to NAV (Y-Charts)

When we wrote our article one of the topics discussed was around the historic high in premium to NAV at 11% all happening while in the background the NAV was losing value. CEFs tend to always revert to historic norms, so what has happened year-to-date is not surprising. The violence of the down move is notable, however. It took merely 3 weeks for our view to materialize.

As a reminder on a 5-year basis the fund still has an outstanding performance, however 2022 is going to be challenging for ASG:

5-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

We can notice how in the run-up, on occasions, ASG outperformed the Nasdaq (QQQ) but is currently underperforming the technology composite.

The fund is now trading with a mere 0.97% premium to NAV and a negative z-stat (meaning that on a 1-year basis the premium is low) but it might experience a discount to NAV soon:

Premium/Discount to NAV - Historical (Morningstar)

We can see from the above table (courtesy of Morningstar) that in the tightening cycle of 2013-2018 the fund experienced long periods of time with a discount to NAV.

Fed Tightening

The technology sell-off in 2022 has been driven by the ongoing Fed tightening cycle and the increasingly hawkish central bank. We are inexorably moving towards higher rates, and higher rates mean that "belief" investments are going to underperform. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is the poster child for implosion in terms of over-valued assets. Most certainly ASG is not in the same category but it is a fund with a high technology component and we are hard pressed to see how one can turn constructive here until the interest rate picture is a bit more clear. An accelerating inflation picture and an even more hawkish Fed can put further pressure on the fund via both NAV underperformance and a switch to an actual discount to NAV. Nomura is the flag bearer for a very hawkish Fed, seeing a 50 bps rates increase in March 2022:

Fed Rate Hikes (Nomura)

Conclusion

Our view earlier in the month was violently validated by the markets with ASG down -17% year-to-date. The premium to NAV for the fund is now close to zero as anticipated. The spectacular downward move has negated an entire year of dividends for ASG and it serves as a stark reminder that even stellar buy-and-hold CEFs are best to be trimmed when they become overextended. With the Fed tightening on the horizon ASG will have a bumpy rest of 2022 but the bulk of the downward move has been realized. Our expectation having been met we are moving from Sell to Hold on ASG since the fund is now in our neutral range.