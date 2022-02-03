Jacek_Sopotnicki/iStock via Getty Images

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR][SW:3S7] (OTCPK:SYAAF) ("Syrah") is an Australian graphite producer from their Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah has the world's largest flake graphite resource (>50 year mine life) and is the world's largest flake graphite producer with a capacity of 350ktpa flake graphite.

After some tough years of low flake prices the Balama mine was ramping up production to 15kt per month run rate (180ktpa) with C1 cash costs (FOB Nacala) of US$430 per tonne in Q3 2021 (as of end September 2021); however recent container shipping market disruption caused a very weak Q4, 2021 result (only 19kt shipped in Q4, 13kt produced at a C1 cost of US$1,159/t). This should hopefully only be temporary. Syrah says they have a "strong sales order book with more than 80kt of natural graphite sales orders for the March 2022 quarter."

Syrah plans to build an active anode material ("AAM") (coated spherical graphite) plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, USA to be fed from their own flake graphite source at Balama. Sometimes it is also referred to as a Battery Anode Material ("BAM") plant. The opportunity is in selling a value-add product such as AAM's to make a much larger margin than just selling flake graphite. Syrah recently signed an off-take agreement with Tesla (TSLA) for 8ktpa of AAM.

Today's article will focus on the value uplift potential should Syrah be able to execute their Vidalia AAM facility production plan successfully.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][SW:3S7] (OTCPK:SYAAF) - Price = AUD 1.60, USD 1.25

For a background on Syrah Resources you can read my past articles here:

Syrah Resources is the world's largest graphite producer once at full production

Syrah's AAM facility at Vidalia, Louisiana, USA (currently at pilot plant stage) aims to produce initially 10ktpa of AAM in 2023 (subject to funding and successful expansion)

Syrah's current strategy is to be a vertically integrated ex-China producer of battery active anode material

Syrah states:

Syrah plans to be vertically integrated and undertakes following value added steps from mine in Balama to produce AAM: Natural graphite concentrate (-100 mesh fines material) is transported from Balama Graphite Operation to Vidalia. Natural graphite is then shaped into a spherical shape and purified to produce an anode precursor material. Precursor material is then coated and heat treated to produce a finished AAM. Development at Vidalia to date has been focused on establishing production lines that are of sufficient scale to demonstrate Syrah’s capability to supply ex-Asia markets with AAM that:

Has equivalent or superior physical and electrochemical properties to currently available material

Is cost competitive with incumbent supply (currently 100% based in Asia)

Provides an environmentally superior alternative to existing AAM supply

Is capable of supplying growing US and European markets."

Syrah's initial and expansion plans at their Vidalia AAM facility in USA

Market demand for anode material will potentially grow 7x this decade, meaning there should be enormous demand for Syrah's AAM product.

The initial plan for Syrah is to grow with market needs initially to a 10ktpa AAM plant in 2023 (8ktpa off-take to Tesla subject to final validation), then a 40-50ktpa producer in 2025, then a >100ktpa producer during 2025-2030. Interesting to note is that in the 2025-2030 time frame Syrah aims to develop/produce a "portfolio of AAM (blended natural/ artificial graphite, silicon coated) & anode precursor products." (see chart below for the link).

Tesla off-take news

On December 23 Syrah announced:

Binding Active Anode Material offtake agreement with Tesla. Tesla will offtake the majority of the proposed initial expansion of AAM production capacity at Vidalia at a fixed price for an initial term of four years commencing from the achievement of a commercial production rate, subject to final qualification. Tesla also has an option to offtake additional volume from Vidalia subject to Syrah expanding its capacity beyond 10kt per annum AAM. The Agreement provides a compelling foundation to proceed with the initial expansion of Vidalia’s production capacity and Syrah plans to make a final investment decision for construction of this expanded facility in January 2022, subject to financing commitments. Syrah is advancing commercial and technical engagement with other target customers to develop Vidalia AAM for mass production and secure additional long-term purchase commitments for Vidalia.

A follow-up announcement by Syrah on December 29 stated:

The offtake obligation is conditional on the parties agreeing the final specifications of AAM by no later than 31 December 2022 and achieving final qualification of AAM to Tesla’s satisfaction by no later than 31 May 2025. The Agreement may also be terminated if production has not started by 31 May 2024. Subject to satisfaction of the above conditions, Tesla will offtake 8kt per annum of the proposed initial expansion of AAM production capacity at Vidalia, being the majority of such initial planned production capacity of 10kt per annum. The terms of the Agreement have been the subject of extensive negotiations during which Syrah has had regard to the estimated capital and operating costs relating to the expanded production facility. The importance and materiality to Syrah of the agreement with Tesla is that it provides a foundation to proceed with the initial expansion of Vidalia’s production capacity, as stated in the announcement of 23 December 2021. The terms of the Agreement including volume, pricing and term will assist Syrah in finalising its investment decision in relation to Vidalia. Syrah plans to make a final investment decision for construction of this expanded facility in January 2022, subject to financing commitments. As stated in the earlier announcement, Syrah is also advancing commercial and technical engagement with other target customers to develop Vidalia AAM for mass production and secure additional long-term purchase commitments for Vidalia.

Note: Bold emphasis done by me.

Valuation

Syrah Resources trades on a market cap of A$798m and a forecast net debt of ~A$229m in 2022. As of June 30, 2021 total liabilities were A$130m. As of end September 2021 Syrah had a cash balance of US$74m.

2022 P/E is negative 124, and 2023 P/E is positive 31.

Analysts' consensus rating is a hold and average target price is A$1.55. My view is that if Vidalia is funded soon, then analysts may raise their price targets.

My updated price targets for Syrah are:

End 2023 (assumes 250ktpa flake & 10ktpa AAM production) - A$2.26 (41% upside).

End 2025 (assumes 260ktpa flake & 50ktpa AAM production) - A$5.12 (3.2x upside).

Note: My model is assuming the following prices (Flake graphite cost price of US$400/t, selling price of US$800/t); AAM cost price of US$3,149/t selling price of US$9,000/t). Initial CapEx of US$138m to get to 10ktpa AAM and an additional US$400m to add an additional 40ktpa AAM production capacity). 18ktpa of flake is needed to produce 10ktpa of AAM, to be supplied from Balama.

Upcoming Catalysts

Early 2022 - Vidalia AAM facility final investment decision for construction of an expanded facility, subject to financing commitments.

2022 - Any other off-take deals from Vidalia.

2022 - Production results and earnings results from Balama.

Risks

The EV boom stalls or moves to graphite free anodes. Looks very unlikely for now.

Graphite prices falling. Coated spherical graphite prices falling. Surging demand in the years ahead suggests we may see higher prices. We don't know the Tesla off-take price for Syrah's AAM product but we know it is a fixed price for 8ktpa over an initial 4 year term. The product must also meet Tesla's "final qualification".

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays. Syrah is a global leading low cost producer, but graphite is plentiful and Syrah has had to pullback and halt production before due to low prices and oversupply. Syrah's Balama operation has not been profitable since it began in 2017 and has run losses (see chart in valuation section). Global container shipping market disruption.

Risks with getting the new Vidalia AAM project up and running.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Mozambique is medium-low risk. USA is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Further reading

Fastmarkets: The critical need for synthetic and natural graphite to meet EV sector growth

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence: "Western EV makers face up to China’s grip on graphite market. China’s dominance of the graphite market could pose problems for western automakers as demand for anode material is set to rise by over seven times this decade. "

" Reuters: "China EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze...... Consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence [BMI] sees a roughly 20,000 tonne graphite deficit in 2022..... "There's not enough graphite in the market for domestic players to grab," said the source, who asked not to be identified......."Graphite is in severe shortage and all companies are snapping up purchases....."

BloombergNEF: "Prices of lithium, graphite and cobalt are likely to stay elevated, potentially easing only in 2023."

Electrek: "Graphite will be in deficit from 2022 – here’s what EV battery makers need to do to secure the critical mineral."

Graphite Miners News For The Month Of January 2022

Quarterly Activities Report – Period Ended 31 December 2021

A 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Conclusion

Syrah Resources has had a very tough time in 2019 to 2021 as low graphite prices forced them to dramatically slow then halt production. However the ~100% sales surge in EVs in 2021 has cleared graphite inventory and it is now looking likely that 2022 will see supply shortages for graphite and higher flake graphite prices. Whilst this is finally some good news for Syrah, the bigger opportunity ahead is Syrah's plan to become an active anode material (coated spherical graphite) producer in the USA.

Syrah has produced pilot stage samples of product and is awaiting project funding for their Vidalia AAM plant. The recently announced Tesla 8ktpa off-take deal should be enough to help move Syrah from pilot plant stage to 10ktpa commercial production (subject to funding, announcement expected in Jan. 2022). If achieved this should potentially lead to much higher margins and profits for Syrah from 2023 onwards. Next would be an expansion from 10ktpa AAM to 40-50ktpa in 2025, then >100ktpa in the 2025-2030 period.

Valuation looks reasonable and if investors look out 3-5 years there is a significant potential opportunity. My end 2025 price target is A$5.12 (3.2x upside), assumes 260ktpa flake & 50ktpa AAM production is achieved.

Risks are high and largely revolve around graphite & AAM prices and Syrah's ability to first fund, then achieve, 10ktpa profitable AAM production at Vidalia. Also risks with Balama as it has not been profitable since operations began in 2017. Please read the risks section.

By 2023, Syrah could potentially be in an enviable position being the first non-China source of AAM and huge demand for their product.

I rate Syrah Resources a speculative buy for investors with a 5 year time frame.

As usual all comments are welcome.