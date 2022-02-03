Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis statement

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) exhibited a dip in its subscriber growth rate in its Q4 earnings release, resulting in the stock plummeting over 35% from an all-time high of about $700 in November 2021. With increasing competition from Walt Disney Co. (DIS), HBO, and other streaming platforms, Netflix needs to differentiate itself through offerings that reinstate its subscriber growth.

In addition, investors should focus on earnings growth, which ultimately drives returns. Last but not least, the company has recently entered the Gaming Industry, which I see as a catalyst to resume its subscriber growth for the long term. As a result, the stock's recent price dip is an attractive buy for potential investors.

Slowing growth may signal a transition into a value stock

Netflix added 27.9 million subscribers in 2019, over 36 million in 2020, and 18.2 million in 2021. However, the company missed its subscriber growth mark with 8.3 million added subscribers in Q4 2021 while setting prior guidance of 8.5 million subscribers: the slowest growth in that period since 2015. Furthermore, the company has set guidance of 2.5 million added subscribers for the current quarter (3.98 million in Q1 2021), a 37% YoY decrease. This has been the primary culprit in jettisoning the stock, almost 30% down YTD. This major decline in subscriber growth can be primarily attributed to the rising competition in the Streaming Video on Demand (SVoD) market.

One of the explanations that we may attribute to this is that the company's stock may be moving towards becoming a value stock in contrast to a growth stock. For instance, the company has announced that it will return excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks, an unprecedented move in Netflix history until mid-2021, increasing the EPS. Moreover, all its profit margins and efficiency ratios exceeded its 5-year averages in the latest fiscal year, signifying greater operational efficiencies and improving financial strength.

Netflix's strong pricing power proves its solid economic moat

A survey was conducted among MBA students at the London Business School to measure how sensitive consumers are to changes in product prices. The results have shown that the price elasticity for streaming services is at an all-time low. As a result, Netflix can raise prices with little or no effect on demand, proving its strong branding and pricing power. Nowadays, Netflix is an integral part of peoples' lives, and the word 'Netflix' became synonymous with video, entertainment, fun, chill, and much more that captures a 'can't live without' consumers' habit. As a result, this habit supports Netflix's economic solid moat, which created a durable competitive advantage that is hard to copy.

The recent price rise announced in January inflated the price of the HD Standard package by $1.50 at $15.49 per month and the 4K Premium package by $2 at $19.99 per month. These negligible price increases of 10.7% and 11.1% will boost gross profit margins and future earnings.

Reportedly, recent Comscore data for the US puts Netflix ahead of all consumer minutes spent on Web video with 26%, topping the 21% for YouTube and single-digit numbers for streaming rivals like Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. This demonstrates the platform's strong user customer base at the helm. Despite the subscriber growth remaining uncertain for the foreseeable future, the circumstances surrounding the stock to become value-oriented add promise to it.

Bill Ackman becomes a top 20 shareholder

Not surprisingly, after the stock price drop, a sizeable share purchase of $20 million by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and over $1 billion share purchase by Pershing Square Capital Management (PSCM) is a positive sign for investors. In a recent letter to shareholders, Bill Ackman, the CEO of PSCM, shared the key drivers of his decision.

Specifically, the company's highly reliable subscription-based revenue stream with 'enormous growth potential,' strong competitive moats with industry-leading content driving future growth, pricing power, substantial margin expansion, and an improving free cash flow profile are the primary reasons for the hedge fund's share purchase. The letter further explained that pertaining to rising interest rates, the firm expected to realize high returns from its hedges. However, it liquidated the hedges to invest in Netflix because of the market overdrive that led to the stock falling from grace. Bill Ackman is known for investing in high-quality businesses with an average investment horizon of four to six years. So, NFLX addition to PSCM's highly concentrated portfolio provides a vote of confidence for investors that share similar investing principles.

Netflix's earnings growth trend will persist

There is a misconception and differentiation between Value and Growth stocks in the investment sphere. However, the legendary investor Warren Buffett once said, 'Growth and value are part of the same equation.' Thus, Investors in NFLX should focus on earnings growth, which drives stock price returns over the long run, rather than top-line revenue growth alone. Favorably, the company, over the past decade, achieved a remarkable CAGR of 34.18%, signaling its exponential growth in Diluted EPS, as illustrated below. This trend is expected to persist in the foreseeable future, supported by improving profitability.

In addition to the price raise, the company has increased its Average Revenue per Membership by 9% compared to last year, up to $14.78, suggesting that a large portion is upgrading to the 4K Premium offering, while the majority is currently at the middle Standard HD package. Thus, Netflix gets more dollars per customer by incentivizing users to upgrade to the premium package while strategically raising prices to drive profitability.

NFLX's PEG ratio, which meaningfully describes the relationship between price/earnings ratio and earnings growth, suggests a fairly valued company. The company currently has an impressive PEG ratio of 0.45 but considering that DEPS YoY growth of 84.87% might not be sustainable, I will use a 10-year CAGR DEPS figure of 34.18%. As a result, the normalized PEG ratio reaches 1.12, which is fair for a wonderful business with excellent management, powerful moat, and strong pricing power.

Netflix is entering the gaming market

Netflix has pointed out in multiple instances that it sees gaming as a competitor to the company's products, and sooner or later, the company has to address this potential competition head-on. Since the introduction of "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" in 2019, it seems that Netflix has started to realize its propensity to enter the gaming market through its interactive design. In May 2021, it was reported that Netflix was looking to enter the gaming markets by approaching 'game industry executives.' Subsequently, in July 2021, The Verge reported that Netflix had hired Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts (EA) and Oculus executive, to lead its gaming endeavor. In November 2021, the company announced the release of 5 mobile games to all its subscribers and currently has over a dozen games.

I will try to summarize below a few highlights for the company's potential in the gaming market.

Netflix proclaimed in its Q4 earnings call:

When mobile gaming is world-leading, and we're some of the best producers, like where we are in film today, having two of the top ten, then you should ask what's next. Let's nail the thing and not just be in it for the sake of being in it.

Accordingly, the company is using the same strategy it used to disrupt the film viewing industry. For example, licensing well-known movies and TV shows to build out its user base and then creating original content.

Netflix is penetrating a $180 billion market, expected to surpass $200 billion in 2022 and $217 billion by 2023. The company has particularly entered the largest revenue segment of the gaming industry, mobile gaming, which accounts for more than half of all the revenue generated by the gaming industry. The Research director of games at Ampere Analysis told Game Daily:

The start on mobile devices makes sense because speed to market has been quicker, distribution is essentially free, and mobile consumption of Netflix is high.

It is more than likely that the company may even change its current stance on 'no in-game monetization' to monetize the potential earnings of this business segment. Below is a graph of mobile gaming revenue as a percentage of overall gaming revenue, which shows exactly how broad the mobile gaming market is within the gaming industry.

Gaming as a driver for subscriber growth

According to Wells Fargo:

Content spending among the nine leading media and technology companies will reach $140.5 billion in 2022.

Netflix is the third in content spending behind Disney and Warner Bros., with an estimated $19 billion in 2022, up 13% from 2021. Despite this heavy spending, the company has had a crisis in its subscriber growth; it appears that content may not be the only issue curtailing subscriber growth.

According to Investing.com senior analyst Jesse Cohen,

The absence of any new looming growth catalysts has been one of the main reasons for Netflix's relatively mild performance this year.

The entry into the gaming industry may act as the catalyst that Netflix needs. The company may very well roll out the games with a flat subscription rate, but it is quite likely that the company plans on offering platinum or such a subscription that offers gaming as an added value product to the customers.

Netflix games have already amassed over 8 million downloads, signifying a developing interest in its customer base. With the recent job listing desiring PC games experience, the company also appears to be working on expanding into the PC gaming market. It is of significance to note that the gaming market itself is dominated by Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. However, Netflix does have a crucial differentiating aspect that it can leverage to maximize the efficacy of its project; its over 200 million subscriber base and the desire for its customers to immerse themselves into the fictional universes and explore the movies and shows with a greater depth.

Additional resources committed for the company to carry out its gaming venture do strain the current investors as I don't see any short-term revenue streams. Still, with the slowing subscriber growth of the company, it is almost inevitable for Netflix to explore other long-term strategic streams. Being a new entrant into this market, Netflix will not revitalize its subscriber growth through this endeavor anytime soon, but the venture holds a lot of promise for coming years.

Conclusion

Netflix has had a few rough months in terms of share price because of its slowing subscriber growth, but this has been exhibited into a great buying opportunity by the PSCM and Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings. They have made the sellers question their sentiments as the stock surged upwards in the past few days. 2022 may not be the best year for the company as it enters a new market through its gaming endeavor, but it sets a foundation for its future direction.

Netflix offers great future investor returns as it increasingly improves its profit margins, earnings per share, and capital utilization along with planned share buybacks. Additionally, diversification into other industries such as the Gaming Industry with localized products (mobile gaming) is a great way to step into the big leagues while testing the waters. In my opinion, the pros of owning NFLX stock far outweigh the cons and offer a great opportunity for investors to snatch a high-value stock at a lower price during this dip.