Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Very late in 2019, I authored an article on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that opened with the following two bullets:

I believe investors are too dismissive of the potential growth prospects of HoloLens 2.

New initiatives in gaming may also drive revenue growth more than expected.

Here we are, roughly two years later, and the investment community is abuzz regarding Microsoft’s initiatives in the metaverse and gaming. The deal for Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was billed by Microsoft in its press release as serving as "building blocks for the metaverse." It is the largest acquisition in the company’s history, and it should drive growth in the company's mobile, desktop, console, and cloud gaming businesses.

However, the investment in Activision, which follows on the heels of the firm’s move to acquire Xandr from AT&T and Nuance Communications (NUAN), has potential pitfalls.

Microsoft’s most recent quarter provides ample evidence the company still has a lengthy growth runway, but the question that must be answered is whether that growth is already baked into the current valuation.

Dissecting MSFT's Q2 Results

MSFT provided Q2 2022 results last week. The company beat analysts consensus on the top and bottom line. Revenue, up 20% year-over-year, hit $51.7 billion, $856 million above estimates. Adjusted EPS of $2.48 increased 22% year-over-year and beat by $0.17.

Microsoft's three segments performed as follows: productivity and business processes, constituting 31% of Q2 revenue, recorded 19% growth.

Intelligent cloud, which provides 35% of company revenue, grew at a 26% rate. Azure and other cloud services experienced a mild deceleration, growing revenue by 46% versus 48% in Q1. Management blamed the slowdown on expected variance in large contract signings. The company guides for increased growth in Azure in Q3.

The More Personal Computing segment notched 15% growth, $700 million above the upper end of guidance. That segment generates 34% of the firm’s revenue.

In addition to Azure’s marked growth, LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and PowerApps all stood out with growth rates of 37%, 45%, and 161%, respectively.

Management forecasts revenue growth of 16% to 18% year-over-year in the third quarter.

The company returned $10.9 billion in stock repurchases and dividend payments in Q2, an increase of 9% from the comparable quarter.

The Impact Of The Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Last year, Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media added top gaming titles including Doom, Fallout, Wolfenstein, and The Elder Scrolls to its gaming portfolio. The ZeniMax deal also increased the number of video game studios in Microsoft’s stable from 15 to 23.

Two weeks ago, Microsoft unveiled a deal to acquire a second major game developer, Activision Blizzard in an all cash transaction. At $68.7 billion, ATVI is priced at nearly eight times next year's sales, and at $95 per share, the transaction represents a 43% premium to its share price on January 14. The deal is scheduled to close in FY23, which begins in July.

ATVI comes with a plethora of problems: the company is embroiled in sexual harassment and discrimination claims. In turn, those problems led to major management changes, a large-scale employee walkout, and a class-action lawsuit from investors.

This was followed by the revelation during Q3 earnings that two sequels coveted by the gaming community, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, would be delayed. Those titles were expected to reach gamers in 2022, but now the company expects no "material contribution" from those games this year. It has also been reported that the troubles the company is facing led to the departure of key talent.

On the positive side, the acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings. Adding Activision will bring Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Candy Crush to Microsoft’s portfolio of games, and vault Microsoft into third place among the globe’s game developers. Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War were the top two selling games in the U.S. in 2021.

Microsoft's gaming business generated $15 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021, while Activision generated $9 billion. The addition of ATVI would mean Microsoft will control 14% of the industry.

During the Activision Blizzard conference call, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood provided the following:

Key measures of our success include accelerated revenue growth from Activision Blizzard's game portfolio as we extend content to more devices, resulting in increased engagement and monetization across the Xbox platform; as well as additional growth in Game Pass subscribers as we attract new players wherever they play and continue to build one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of AAA content available.

During the conference call, management also stated Activision Blizzard has nearly 400 million monthly active players across 190 countries.

I think it particularly impressive that even though Microsoft is growing at a rapid pace, gaming is increasing the share of revenue it contributes. I opened this article by hearkening back to a previous piece in which I discussed Microsoft’s initiatives in gaming.

That was a bit over two years ago, and at that time gaming represented 9% of the firm’s revenue and was growing at a low double-digit pace. In the three months ending in December of 2019, gaming brought in a bit over $3.3 billion in revenue. In the three months that ended in December of 2021, gaming revenue was over $5.4 billion, an increase of 63%.

Gaming represented nearly 10.5% of Microsoft's revenue in the latest quarter. Now consider that Activision’s revenue in 2021 was about 60% of that of Microsoft’s gaming business, and you get an idea of the accretive nature of the transaction.

Microsoft is also stealing a march on rivals with its subscription-based Game Pass service. Management recently announced Xbox Game Pass has 25 million subscribers.

Available on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, it grants players unlimited downloads and installations from a library of more than 100 games. Two tiers of the service also include access to Electronic Arts' (EA) EA Play service, and the top Ultimate tier includes access to the new Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

xCloud is designed to complement current and future game consoles. I would argue that the cloud is the future of gaming, and if I am correct, then MSFT holds a huge advantage over rivals due to the firm’s position as a leader in the cloud. The company operates one of the largest networks of data centers on the globe. This allows the local servicing of game requests, thereby reducing latency and enhancing game quality.

Perhaps of even greater importance is that xCloud will eventually provide gaming to any device with a screen and internet connection. Neither consoles nor PCs will be required for subscribers to access gaming content. This evolution in gaming will likely result in a recurring, stable subscription fee.

Through the cloud, we’re extending the Xbox ecosystem and community to millions of new people, including in global markets where traditional PC and console gaming has long been a challenge. And when we look ahead and consider new possibilities, like offering Overwatch or Diablo, via streaming to anyone with a phone as part of Game Pass, you start to understand how exciting this acquisition will be. Satya Nadella, CEO

Microsoft’s gaming rival, Sony, does not offer a subscription service akin to XCloud.

The momentum of XCloud, combined with the acquisition of Activision and the expected growth of the gaming market, create significant tailwinds for MSFT. Research by The NPD Group states total consumer spending on PC gaming hardware and accessories increased by 62% in 2020 and 25% in 2021. Mordor Intelligence forecasts the gaming market will record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 through 2027, growing from $173.7 billion in 2021 to over $314 billion in 2027.

As is the norm with a proposed acquisition, the deal must work its way through a government gauntlet. If approval is denied, Microsoft will pay breakup fees of up to $3 billion to Activision Blizzard. However, DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter stated the DOJ and FTC aim to complete the review of the Activision acquisition in 2022.

Microsoft And The Metaverse

Microsoft’s Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) products offer another potential avenue for rapid growth. Count Mark Zuckerberg as a believer in the potential of AR and VR:

We believe that this is going to be the successor to the mobile Internet. You're going to be able to access the Metaverse from all different devices and different levels of fidelity from apps on phones and PCs to immersive virtual and augmented reality devices. So, in addition to being the next generation of the Internet, the Metaverse is also going to be the next chapter for us as a company. And in the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a Metaverse company. Mark Zuckerberg, Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Aside from changing the name of his company to mirror Zuckerberg’s belief in the metaverse, Meta Platforms (FB) now has 20% of its employees dedicated to related projects.

IDC forecasts the VR headset market will record a five-year CAGR of just over 41% through 2025. While Microsoft’s HoloLens is ahead of most rivals, the company is a distant second to Quest 2. There are estimates that Meta shipped ten million of the Quest 2 headsets in 2021 versus at most a quarter million HoloLens headsets sold by MSFT last year. Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reported Meta lured nearly 100 of Microsoft’s 1,500 HoloLens employees away.

However, to some extent, the two companies are competing for differing markets: Meta’s AR/VR efforts are currently trending towards entertainment applications while MSFT is more focused on business applications.

Microsoft Stock Valuation

Microsoft currently trades for $313.46 a share. The average 12-month price target of the 33 analysts rating the company is $365.90. The average target price of the eight analysts that rated the company following the most recent earnings report is $364.12.

MSFT has a forward P/E of 31.96x, roughly a point and a half above the stock’s 5-year average. Seeking Alpha calculates Microsoft’s 5-year PEG as 2.18x, very close to the company’s average PEG of 2.22x over the last five years. However, Yahoo calculates the company’s 5-year PEG at 2.53X.

Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investors understandably question whether MSFT can maintain the rapid growth rates witnessed over the last decade. The company’s Microsoft Office products are wide moat cash cows. However, they are growing at a low double-digit pace and they constitute over a quarter of the company’s revenues.

Microsoft Dynamics is also marked by sluggish growth, although it only constitutes about 2% of Microsoft’s revenue. Consequently, the company must rely on marked growth from its other divisions to warrant the current valuation.

Azure fills that role well.

During Microsoft’s announcement of the Activision acquisition, metaverse was mentioned eleven times, and the cloud on seven occasions. Make no mistake about it, this deal is primarily about gaming; however, there is a symbiotic relationship that exists between Microsoft’s cloud offerings, AR/VR and gaming. Furthermore, each of those arenas offer great growth potential.

I think there is little doubt that Microsoft can continue to grow revenues at a brisk pace. Even so, I have to question whether this is an ideal time to invest in Microsoft due to its current valuation.

Microsoft shares are not trading at a discount according to historical valuations. While I would wager that an investor initiating or adding to a position at this juncture will do well, I always seek some sort of a bargain in the share price of every investment.

Consequently, I rate MSFT as a HOLD.