Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q4 2021 (Includes Dividend Projection Through April 2022)
Summary
- On 1/31/2022, AGNC reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021. AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($137) million and a non-tangible BV as of 12/31/2021 of $16.76 per common.
- In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also discuss AGNC’s dividend sustainability through April 2022.
- I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 12/31/2021 and discuss trends that have occurred during January 2022 impacting the sector.
- AGNC’s quarterly BV performance basically matched my expectations while the company’s net spread + dollar roll income slightly-modestly exceeded my expectations (my/our projection beat the institutional analysts' consensus average).
- AGNC remains appropriately valued from a stock price perspective.
- I do much more than just articles at The REIT Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction/Recap:
On 1/31/2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021. AGNC reported a comprehensive (total) loss of ($137) million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2021 of $16.76 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 12/31/2021 of $15.75 per common share. As of 9/30/2021, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.41 and $16.41 per common share, respectively.
In PART 1 of my prior AGNC I/S article and PART 2 of my prior AGNC I/S article, I projected the company would report a comprehensive loss of ($167) million. I also projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 12/31/2021 of $16.65 and $15.65 per common share, respectively. As such, as a whole, AGNC’s reported non-tangible and tangible BV was nearly an exact match (at or within a 1.0% variance) when compared to my expectations. When looking at all of AGNC’s income statement accounts, there was some very minor-minor underperformance/outperformance within several accounts. There were no notable surprises within each individual income statement account (when combining the 2 mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) accounts; more on this later).
This article will take a look at each of AGNC’s income statement accounts and compare them to my previous projections. Regarding my personal performance, I project/provide all my quarter-end BV fluctuations for the entire mREIT sector prior to any company reporting quarterly results. Also, once my quarter-end BV projections are “established,” I do not subsequently go back to revise estimates after sub-sector peers start to report (nor should any analyst to remain creditable; some analysts do this which is unfortunate).
Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. Where applicable, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).
AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:
To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s last five quarters so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.
Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q4 2021 Actual Versus Projected)
(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)
First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $275 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $262 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a very minor underperformance when compared to my expectations. As discussed within PART 1 of my AGNC I/S projection article (link provided above), there are two secondary sub-accounts that makeup this particular account.
The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Mainly due to AGNC’s strategy of basically “rolling off” the company’s existing on-balance sheet agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio and moving up a bit in coupons while slightly decreasing its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position during the quarter, its cash interest income slightly outperformed my expectations. I projected AGNC would generate cash interest income of $380 million (on a slightly smaller on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio). In comparison, AGNC generated cash interest income of $400 million (on a relatively unchanged on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio). When calculated, this was an outperformance of $20 million.
The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. There are two sets of percentages that directly impact the amount of expense for this sub-account. During the fourth quarter of 2021, AGNC experienced a weighted average conditional/constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 18.6% versus 22.5% during the third quarter of 2021. This was slightly less favorable when compared to my projection of 18.0% during the fourth quarter of 2021.
In addition, as of 9/30/2021, AGNC had a lifetime CPR of 10.7%. With the approximate 10 basis points (“bps”) increase in rates in 30-year fixed-rate mortgages during the fourth quarter of 2021 (including not much change in anticipated mortgage interest rates over the foreseeable future; gradual net increase), most would agree a relatively unchanged adjustment was likely (especially since the lifetime adjustment was approximately (12%) below the actual weighted average percentages as of 9/30/2021). Keeping this in mind, I projected AGNC would estimate a lifetime CPR of 10.5% as of 12/31/2021. A key assumption here is that I believe mortgage rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields will gradually move higher over time. As such, this will “tamp down”, to some extent, lifetime CPR forecasts. In comparison, AGNC actually slightly increased their lifetime CPR to 10.9% as of 12/31/2021. Unlike the prior quarter, I believe this was a slightly cautious lifetime estimate as of 12/31/2021 (especially knowing what has occurred regarding Fed rhetoric in December 2021 - January 2022).
Along with some changes in overall MBS/investment portfolio composition, this ultimately led AGNC to report a combined premium amortization expense of ($138) million for the fourth quarter of 2021 (including a ($44) million “true up” expense adjustment on the lifetime forecasted CPR). In comparison, I projected AGNC would report a combined premium amortization expense of ($105) million for the fourth quarter of 2021 (including a ($14) million true up expense adjustment on the lifetime forecasted CPR). When calculated, this was an underperformance of ($33) million. When both sub-account variances are combined, this calculates to the ($13) million underperformance within AGNC’s interest income account.
Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $15 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $15 million. I consider this an exact match. When calculated, this was an increase of $1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Over the trailing twelve-months, AGNC’s quarterly interest expense account has decreased from $52 million to just $15 million with a notably less decrease in portfolio size. When calculated, this was a (71%) reduction in interest expense over the course of only one year (which was previously correctly projected). AGNC continues to benefit from the continued historically low repurchase agreement rates. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above).
For readers mainly focused on net spread metrics, AGNC reported net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $395 million or $0.750 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. When compared to the prior quarter, this was a decrease of ($0.001) per common share. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $372 million or $0.710 per common share. As such, I would classify this as a minor-modest outperformance. I would also point out the institutional analysts’ consensus average for this specific metric was only $0.674 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Simply put, a modest-notable outperformance when compared to the consensus average. For 11 consecutive quarters, my/our projection has been more accurate versus the institutional analysts’ consensus average. A detailed “breakout” of this calculation/metric was provided within PART 1 of my I/S projection article (link provided above).
A similar theme to past quarters, AGNC heavily utilized the company’s off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the quarter. As a direct result of this strategy, AGNC had another strong quarter of net dollar roll income. This matched my expectations. Last quarter, AGNC reported already very elevated net dollar roll income of $175 million. Price drops (forward discounts) on TBA MBS remained attractive across most lower coupons during the quarter. That said, valuations on generic TBA MBS modestly-notably decreased within these coupons (as previously shown in a past AGNC income statement projection article). I projected net dollar roll income of $165 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 which exactly matched what AGNC reported.
The $0.040 per common share outperformance was basically solely from AGNC’s estimated lifetime CPR catch-up figure (which is highly subject to “managerial judgment,” as noted in previous AGNC articles). As discussed above, I projected a very minor adjustment of $14 million while, in actuality, AGNC reported a minor $44 million adjustment. Not a “notable” difference but a difference nonetheless.
Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a net realized loss of ($50) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net realized loss of ($64) million. Considering AGNC’s agency MBS/investment portfolio was valued at $55.4 billion as of 9/30/2021,a ($14) million variance within this account should be considered nearly an exact match. In addition, this very minor underperformance is basically fully offset within AGNC’s unrealized MBS/investment portfolio valuation accounts (discussed later in the article).
Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $160 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain of $188 million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. I would simply look at some of the valuation fluctuation quarter-over-quarter. As such, I believe anything within a $100 million variance is nearly an exact match. Anything within a $50 million variance is basically an exact match.
I would also point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined net notional balance of ($75.4) billion as of 12/31/2021 (excluding TBA MBS; over $100 billion of gross notional balance when including). While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to accurately project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.
AGNC’s TBA MBS were a modest outperformance (beneficial intra-quarter coupon rotation and trading versus my expectations), the company’s interest rate swaps were basically an exact match, and its swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities were a minor underperformance (maintained their swaptions portfolio while basically maintaining their net (short) U.S. Treasury portfolio; I anticipated some more beneficial moves). Again, when considering all derivative activity, a very minor outperformance. Additional discussion regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio will be provided later in the article.
Fifth, let us discuss AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. Continuing to use Table 1 as a reference, regarding AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3”; discussed earlier), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “5b”) accounts, I projected the company would report a combined net realized/unrealized loss of ($565) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net realized/unrealized loss of ($552) million. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 9/30/2021 and 12/31/2021 of $55.4 and $54.4 billion, respectively, I believe a combined $13 million variance is basically an exact match (considering the “rotation” of assets through various specified pools and coupons). A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.
Finally, my projection for AGNC’s compensation expense (formerly management fees) and operating expense accounts was $13 and $9 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported compensation expense and operating expenses of $12 and $8 million, respectively. As such, when combined, a minor outperformance. Now, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.
MBS Portfolio Considerations:
AGNC basically maintained the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while slightly decreasing (proportionately speaking) its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the fourth quarter of 2021. AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage increased from 7.1x as of 9/30/2021 to 7.3x as of 12/31/2021 (both figures slightly higher regarding tangible leverage ratios). This fractionally higher leverage was mainly due to the quarterly decrease in BV/stockholders’ equity. To show the underlying compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2021, Table 2 is provided below.
Table 2 – AGNC Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2021 Versus 9/30/2021)
(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)
Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 12/31/2021 versus 9/30/2021, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 1.5%, 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon of less than ($0.1), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), ($0.1), ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.3) billion. AGNC had a combined net par value decrease in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of ($0.1) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon of ($1.3), $1.0, $1.4, ($0.6), ($1.0), and ($0.5) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($1.0) billion.
As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets any notable rise in borrowing costs. This trend occurred throughout 2018 and most of 2019. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment (generally less extension risk when all other characteristics are held constant). As shown in Table 2, AGNC increased the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency holdings with a 2.5% and 3.0% coupon while decreasing its exposure to 30-year fixed-rate agency holdings with a 2.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon. The decrease in the 2.0% coupon was due to portfolio rotation while the decrease to the 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon was very likely due to portfolio runoff. So, with rotating out of lower coupons (outside the notion of portfolio runoff on higher coupons to keep this discussion simple), in a rising interest rate environment this strategy would generally lead to less severe MBS valuation losses. In a falling interest rate environment, this strategy would generally lead to less enhanced MBS valuation gains. Again, each quarter is “unique” in its own way so these are just general tendencies (more for educational purposes). Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 12/31/2021.
Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:
During the fourth quarter of 2021, AGNC basically maintained the company’s very high hedging coverage ratio. Still, to show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2021, Table 3 is provided below.
Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2021 Versus 9/30/2021)
(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])
Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 98% as of 9/30/2021. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio “inched up” to 101% as of 12/31/2021. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuations within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would basically maintain its hedging coverage ratio in a range of 95%-105% as of 12/31/2021.
As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses (or enhances BV gains) in a rising interest rate environment (when spread/basis risk remains subdued). However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment. The second quarter of 2021 was a great example of this notion.
I anticipate AGNC will continue to maintain an “elevated” hedging coverage ratio over the foreseeable future (90%-110%) as the risk of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields remains, at the least, modest. During January 2022, this strategy paid off via continued derivative net valuation gains which have helped offset MBS/investment portfolio net valuation losses (even through spread/basis risk saw another “spike” higher; something I have continuously highlighted throughout January 2022).
Conclusions Drawn:
Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor/team to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via either subscriber-based or “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request.
When all applicable accounts are combined, AGNC reported the following investment/derivative instrument net valuation fluctuation, net funding expense, and comprehensive loss figures versus my projections:
My Projected Quarterly Net Valuation Fluctuation within AGNC’s Combined Investment and Derivative Instrument Portfolios (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1): ($405) Million
AGNC’s Actual Quarterly Net Valuation Fluctuation within the Company’s Combined Investment and Derivative Instrument Portfolios: ($364) Million
My Projected Net Funding Expense (Repurchase Agreement and Other Debt + Net Pay Rate on Interest Rate Swaps) (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1): $35 Million
AGNC’s Actual Net Funding Expense (Repurchase Agreement and Other Debt + Net Pay Rate on Interest Rate Swaps): $31 Million
My Projected Comprehensive Loss (See Red Reference “C” in Table 1 Above): ($167) Million (Comprehensive Loss Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.37) Per Share)
AGNC’s Actual Comprehensive Loss: ($137) Million (Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.31) Per Share)
When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet (which included some share repurchases), this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $16.76 and $15.75 per common share versus my projection of $16.65 and $15.65 per common share, respectively. As such, AGNC’s quarterly BV decrease was nearly an exact match (at or within a 1.0% variance) when compared to my expectations and was well within my projected range.
Moving to the first quarter of 2022 (through 1/28/2022), I am projecting AGNC’s BV has fluctuated (6.0%) – (3.0%) as a continued negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred during October 2021 (also known as spread widening). This excludes the recent accrual of AGNC’s January 2022 dividend of $0.12 per common share.
Moving to dividend metrics, I currently believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends through April 2022:
Dividend for February 2022 – April 2022 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.12 Per Common Share (90% Probability)
When compared to last quarter’s AGNC assessment article, this probability remains unchanged. When it comes to the mREIT sector, when my/our projection is merely an unchanged dividend per share rate, investors should interpret that as a pretty good/bullish outlook. Yes, this even considers the eventual rise in agency repurchase agreement interest rates (a discussion for another time).
My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:
From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 1/28/2022), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 2 of my I/S projection article; linked provided earlier).
Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD.
As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $16.05 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $14.45 per share. Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover on a weekly basis):
$16.05 per share or above = SELL
$14.46 - $16.04 per share = HOLD
$12.86 - $14.45 per share = BUY
$12.85 per share or below = STRONG BUY
Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. These recommendations also consider the 8 Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% in March 2020. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed Reserve’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remained subdued). This also considers the early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of quantitative easing (“QE”) that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which bolstered prices while keeping long-term/mortgage interest rates near historical lows (which lowered spread/basis risk for quite some time when volatility remained subdued). This also includes the recent “taper” of the Fed’s most recent QE program regarding its monthly purchases of $80 billion of U.S. Treasury securities and $40 billion of agency MBS. This taper began in November 2021 and market speculation around this future event has already caused a rise in spread/basis risk this past summer and during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021 (as correctly previously anticipated). This includes the FOMC’s recent announcement of an accelerated taper and the likely eventual rise in the Fed Funds Rate likely beginning in the spring of 2022. This risk will very likely continue to periodically persist during 2022.
Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.
Current Sector/Recent NLY/AGNC Stock Disclosures:
On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/2/2021, I sold my entire AGNC position at a weighted average sales price of $18.692 per share as my price target, at the time, of $18.65 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 162.7% and 188.6%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 14.5 months.
On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/9/2021, I sold my entire NLY position at a weighted average sales price of $9.574 per share as my price target, at the time, of $9.55 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 89.6% and 112.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 15 months.
On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.
On 9/22/2020, I once again initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $7.645 per share. On 1/28/2021, 7/16/2021, and 8/20/2021, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $9.415, $9.525, and $9.485 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $8.918 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2020, 3/16/2020, 9/24/2020, 5/6/2021, 9/2/2021, 9/10/2021, 11/10/2021 and 11/24/2021, I increased my position in AAIC at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59, $3.25, $2.53, $3.875, $3.748, $3.75, $3.752, and $3.75 per share, respectively. When combined, my AAIC position has a weighted average purchase price of $3.464 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 10/19/2020, I initiated a position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.275 per share. On 10/29/2020, 8/12/2021, 8/20/2021, and 11/18/2021, I increased my position in PMT at a weighted average purchase price of $14.90, $18.693, $18.407, and $18.180 per common share, respectively. When combined, my PMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.417 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 8/24/2021-8/25/2021, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s (MITT) Series B (MITT-B) preferred stock at a weighted average purchase price of $25.245 per share. On 11/19/2021, 11/24/2021, 12/1/2021, and 12/22/2021, I increased my position in MITT-B at a weighted average purchase price of $25.100, $25.04, $24.11, and $24.33 per preferred share, respectively. When combined, my MITT-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $24.553 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 9/17/2021, I initiated a position in NRZ’s Series D preferred stock (NRZ-D) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.860 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 12/1/2020, I initiated a position in Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.59 per share. On 12/20/2021, I increased my position in DX at a weighted average purchase price of $15.35 per share. When combined, my DX position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.66 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, 5/28/2020, 8/26/2020, 9/10/2020, and 9/11/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, $5.086, $6.70, $6.19, and $6.045 per share, respectively. My last two purchases made up approximately 50% of my total position (to put things in better perspective). When combined, my GPMT position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.234 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2021, I sold my entire GPMT position at a weighted average sales price of $15.783 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.75 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 153.2% and 168.7%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 11 months.
On 12/10/2021, I once again initiated a position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $11.817 per share. On 12/15/2021, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $11.318 per share. When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.484 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
On 1/24/2022, I initiated a position in Ready Capital Corp. (RC) at a weighted average purchase price of $13.39 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.
Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of December 2021 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.6% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 96.6% out of 58 total past and present mREIT and business development company (“BDC”) positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my prior “main ticker” and current sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).
Table 4 – AGNC + NLY Seeking Alpha Recommendations (~1-Year Time frame)
(Source: Table sourced from Seeking Alpha; “Bearish” indicator included by me directly from the REIT Forum’s weekly subscriber recommendation article series; week of 6/4/2021 for AGNC and week of 6/11/2021 for NLY)
Lastly, I just want to quickly highlight my/our NLY and AGNC Seeking Alpha recommendation ranges over the past year. In my personal opinion, a stock with a BUY recommendation should increase in price over time, a SELL recommendation should decrease in price over time, and a HOLD recommendation should remain relatively unchanged in price over time (pretty logical). Simply put, my/our “valuation methodology” has correctly timed when both NLY and AGNC have been undervalued (a BUY recommendation; bullish), overvalued (a SELL recommendation; bearish), and appropriately valued (a HOLD recommendation; neutral).
I believe I have done a pretty good job in my AGNC and NLY recommendation ratings. Not only do I want to provide guidance that enhances total returns for subscribers, I also want to protect these generated returns by directly minimizing total losses. I personally believe this methodology/strategy is very important. In other words, correctly spotting both positive catalysts/trends and negative factors/trends.
The same general methodology/strategy holds true when going back to 2019 and 2020 (both pre-COVID-19 where I/we had a SELL recommendation on both AGNC and NLY and post the initial onset of COVID-19 where I/we had a STRONG BUY recommendation on both AGNC and NLY). A contributor’s/team’s recommendation track record should “count for something” and should always be considered when it comes to credibility/successful investing.
Understanding My Valuation Methodology Regarding mREIT Common and BDC Stocks:
The basic "premise" around my recommendations in the mREIT common and BDC sectors is value. Regarding operational performance over the long-term, there are above average, average, and below average mREIT and BDC stocks. That said, better-performing mREIT and BDC peers can be expensive to own, as well as being cheap. Just because a well-performing stock outperforms the company’s sector peers over the long-term, this does not mean this stock should be owned at any price. As with any stock, there's a price range where the valuation is cheap, a price where the valuation is expensive, and a price where the valuation is appropriate. The same holds true with all mREIT common and BDC peers. As such, regarding my investing methodology, each mREIT common and BDC peer has their own unique BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range (relative to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV). The better-performing mREITs and BDCs typically have a recommendation range at a premium to BV/NAV (varying percentages based on overall outperformance) and vice versa with the average/underperforming mREITs and BDCs (typically at a discount to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV).
Each company’s recommendation range is "pegged" to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV because this way subscribers/readers can track when each mREIT and BDC peer moves within the assigned recommendation ranges (daily if desired). That said, the underlying reasoning why I/we place each mREIT and BDC recommendation range at a different premium or (discount) to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV is based on roughly 15-20 catalysts which include both macroeconomic catalysts/factors and company-specific catalysts/factors (both positive and negative). This investing strategy is not for all market participants. For instance, not likely a “good fit” for extremely passive investors. For example, investors holding a position in a particular stock, no matter the price, for say a period of five-plus years. However, as shown throughout my articles written here at Seeking Alpha since 2013, in the vast majority of instances I have been able to enhance my personal total returns and/or minimize my personal total losses from specifically implementing this particular investing valuation methodology. I hope this provides some added clarity/understanding for new subscribers/readers regarding my valuation methodology utilized in the mREIT common and BDC sectors. Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.
I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV and NAV per share projections on all 20 mREIT and 16 BDC stocks I currently cover. These very informative (and “premium”) projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. In addition, this includes additional data/analytics, weekly sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive "rapid fire" mREIT and BDC chat notes/articles after earnings. For a full list of benefits I provide to the REIT Forum subscribers, please see my profile page.
This article was written by
Below are the stocks I currently cover (as of Fall 2021):
Stocks Covered (20 mREITs; 16 BDCs): AGNC, AINV, AAIC, ARCC, ARR, BXMT, CHMI, CIM, CMO, DX, EFC, FSK (formerly FSIC), GAIN, GBDC, GPMT, IVR, MAIN, MFA, MITT, NEWT, NLY, NRZ, NYMT, OCSL (formerly FSC), ORC, ORCC, PFLT, PMT, PSEC, SLRC, SUNS (NEW), TCPC, TSLX, TWO, TPVG (NEW), and WMC.
I cannot cover ABR or STWD in the mREIT sector due to indirect conflicts of interest.
Note: So, readers have continued to reach out and ask what I provide within Colorado Wealth Management’s Marketplace Service, the REIT Forum. I provide the following benefits vs. what I provide to the public:
1) Quarterly earning assessments of all 36 mREIT + BDC peers I cover. This includes rapid-fire "chat notes" the same day of earnings for each covered stock; followed by a detailed assessment article.
2) Subscribers can ask questions / engage in discussions with me daily via the REIT Forum chat feature (each weeknight and during the day on weekends). I answer all questions on the two sectors I cover. The REIT Forum’s chat feature takes precedence over my public responses and personal messages from non-subscribers.
3) Each week, I provide a “weekly recommendation” article (with tables for illustrative purposes) so readers can quickly find out which mREIT and BDC stocks have moved “in and out” of my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range. I believe this is highly valuable information that can lead to enhanced total returns or minimize an investor’s total losses.
4) For my mREIT articles, subscribers get “early looks” for all public articles I provide. This typically ranges from 2-3 days prior to public publication. For investors looking to “jump on” some of my ideas, prior to the general public being aware of such ideas, this is valuable.
5) Within the REIT Forum mREIT articles, subscribers are provided with one, or a combination of, the following benefits: a) additional tables; b) additional topics; and/or c) sector recommendation tables which are updated weekly using my CURRENT projected BVs for all 20 sector peers I cover. This includes access to sector “risk ratings”.
6) For my BDC articles, subscribers get “early looks” at all public articles I provide. This typically ranges from 2-3 days prior to public publication. For investors looking to “jump on” my ideas, prior to the general public being aware of such ideas, this is also valuable.
7) Within the REIT Forum BDC articles, subscribers are provided with one, or a combination of, the following benefits: a) additional tables; b) additional topics; and/or c) sector recommendation tables which are updated weekly using my CURRENT projected NAVs for all 15 sector peers I cover. This includes access to sector “risk ratings”.
8) In the future, I will be providing, for each BDC I cover, specific investment portfolio risk ratings, grouped on a scale of 1-5. This includes risk ratings on over 1000+ underlying portfolio companies. In addition, I will be providing monthly credit upgrades / downgrades on specific underlying portfolio companies. By having access to this valuable information, subscribers are provided “an edge” when it comes to assessing future BDC performance (which directly impacts stock price valuations).
9) I provide “real-time” chat messages regarding all purchase and sale decisions I make within my personal portfolio for the two sectors I cover. Over the past several years, I have provided such disclosures, for free, via the StockTalks feature of S.A. (for transparency and credibility). However, since this provides additional value for subscribers, I “transitioned” these real-time disclosures to subscribers of the REIT Forum. I will continue to disclose publicly all stock purchase and sale decisions. However, they will only be within each applicable sector article which won’t be in real-time (could be a few days later or could be a few weeks until readers see what moves I made outside the REIT Forum).
I hope this provides some additional clarity on what I specifically provide to Colorado’s the REIT Forum Marketplace service.
Summer 2017 PRO Promotion Recipient
StockTalk Unrealized/Realized Gain "Success Rate" as of 12/31/2021 (58 Past and Present mREIT + BDC Positions): 96.6%
StockTalk Total Return "Success Rate" as of 12/31/2021: 96.6%
I am a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF). I have also been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for 23 years. My current title is partner at a national accounting firm. I have audit, tax, and consulting experience with entities in the following sectors: closed-end funds, energy, financials, healthcare, homebuilders, pharmaceuticals, private equity, REITs, and telecoms. I also have experience with C-corps., estates, high net worth individuals, LLCs, LLPs, S-corps., and trusts. I am an active investor. My investing fundamentals are based on both qualitative and quantitative information. By using my financial / analytical skills, I create specific investing ideas / strategies based on valuations and total returns. The two main sectors I currently provide articles on are mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) and business development companies (BDCs).Disclaimer: I cannot own and will not give an opinion on any investments my current employer has any direct or indirect professional services with (accounting, audit, tax, consulting, etc.). As such, most large-cap stocks are "off the table" regarding my articles. All accounting insight, analysis, and opinions stated within any articles I write (in regards to a specified stock) are entirely from my own personal research and analysis. I believe my articles are both informative and in some cases educational.
Note: A growing number of readers/investors, analysts, and representatives of firms have requested to be provided with my "spreadsheets/models" to help better understand certain companies/sectors. My researched data is several files of 100+ spreadsheets/models containing both stocks I write about on S.A. and stocks I choose to not write about on S.A. To reduce the repeated requests to provide such data, these spreadsheets/models are ALL linked together. As such, all current and future requests to "share" my data/models will be politely declined. Thanks for your understanding regarding this matter.
I appreciate my loyal readers and I’ll continue to try to provide high quality, in-depth articles.
Commonly Asked Questions:Question 1): If you are only paid per article, why make your articles so long / detailed?
- I like to provide the “nuts and bolts” of a company. As such, I strive for my articles to have some sort of “hard to obtain” facts / figures. From this data, I like to fully discuss / analyze specific topics within a particular stock. This mainly consists of a quarterly projection article and a series of articles on a company’s dividend sustainability. In certain instances, I also write articles in regards to specific, material events that occur during a quarter.
- I believe a company’s quarterly results and upcoming dividend declarations are two of the most important topics readers are requesting information on. My analysis takes the “average” article several steps further to allow readers to have access to information that is rare to public viewership.
Question 2): How come you only write 1-2 articles a week (would like to see more)?
- As stated in my profile above, I have a full-time professional career. I write / analyze stocks in my free time. To provide these types of high quality / in-depth articles, I can’t see writing more than 2 articles a week. I believe “quality” should always be a higher priority versus “quantity”.
- As many readers should know by now (if you’ve followed me for a while), I'm not here for the monetary rewards. If that was the case, I’d write 5+ weekly articles and provide little to no engagement in each article’s comment section. I believe the comments section is as important as the article themselves b/c readers have a wide range of questions in relation to each article or the sector in general.
Question 3): What do you personally gain from writing these articles?
- I am not here trying to promote a company, book, or website. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s just not what I’m about. I’m here for the “average Joe”.
- When I decided to write these articles, I based it on the notion I am filling a “special niche” per se. Using skills that have been built up over my professional career, my articles usually provide unique information that most writers either a) don’t have the technical expertise to provide or b) don’t bother providing due to the time it takes to compile such data. As such, I believe the S.A. community benefits from my articles. I solely do this b/c it’s a passion of mine and I like helping readers have accurate, reliable data that is not readily available. Yes, I understand this may seem “hard to believe” in this day and age.
Question 4): How come you do not write about more stocks?
- To give readers the level of detail that I provide in my articles, I amass large amounts of data every quarter (or even weekly). As a direct result, a large amount of time is consumed by obtaining / analyzing this data.
- If I expanded the stocks I research, it would most likely take away the quality of other articles I currently am writing about. Again, this gets back to the “quality vs. quantity” metric.
- There is a fairly large range of stocks / investment vehicles I cannot write about / provide an opinion on due to various conflicts of interests (regarding my professional career). This is a topic I take VERY seriously.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAIC, DX, GPMT, MITT.PB, NRZ, NRZ.PD, PMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ARR, BXMT, CHMI, CIM, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, NLY, NYMT, ORC, TWO, or WMC.
CO Wealth Management is currently long AAIC, AGNCO, AGNCP, ARR-C, CIM-A, DX-C, NRZ, NRZ-D, NYMTM, PMT, and RC.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Me, along with the Marketplace Service where I am currently a contributor, will not provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.