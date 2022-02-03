stu99/iStock via Getty Images

On 1/31/2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021. AGNC reported a comprehensive (total) loss of ($137) million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2021 of $16.76 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 12/31/2021 of $15.75 per common share. As of 9/30/2021, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.41 and $16.41 per common share, respectively.

In PART 1 of my prior AGNC I/S article and PART 2 of my prior AGNC I/S article, I projected the company would report a comprehensive loss of ($167) million. I also projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 12/31/2021 of $16.65 and $15.65 per common share, respectively. As such, as a whole, AGNC’s reported non-tangible and tangible BV was nearly an exact match (at or within a 1.0% variance) when compared to my expectations. When looking at all of AGNC’s income statement accounts, there was some very minor-minor underperformance/outperformance within several accounts. There were no notable surprises within each individual income statement account (when combining the 2 mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) accounts; more on this later).

This article will take a look at each of AGNC’s income statement accounts and compare them to my previous projections. Regarding my personal performance, I project/provide all my quarter-end BV fluctuations for the entire mREIT sector prior to any company reporting quarterly results. Also, once my quarter-end BV projections are “established,” I do not subsequently go back to revise estimates after sub-sector peers start to report (nor should any analyst to remain creditable; some analysts do this which is unfortunate).

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. Where applicable, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s last five quarters so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

The REIT Forum

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $275 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $262 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a very minor underperformance when compared to my expectations. As discussed within PART 1 of my AGNC I/S projection article (link provided above), there are two secondary sub-accounts that makeup this particular account.

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Mainly due to AGNC’s strategy of basically “rolling off” the company’s existing on-balance sheet agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio and moving up a bit in coupons while slightly decreasing its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position during the quarter, its cash interest income slightly outperformed my expectations. I projected AGNC would generate cash interest income of $380 million (on a slightly smaller on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio). In comparison, AGNC generated cash interest income of $400 million (on a relatively unchanged on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio). When calculated, this was an outperformance of $20 million.

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. There are two sets of percentages that directly impact the amount of expense for this sub-account. During the fourth quarter of 2021, AGNC experienced a weighted average conditional/constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 18.6% versus 22.5% during the third quarter of 2021. This was slightly less favorable when compared to my projection of 18.0% during the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition, as of 9/30/2021, AGNC had a lifetime CPR of 10.7%. With the approximate 10 basis points (“bps”) increase in rates in 30-year fixed-rate mortgages during the fourth quarter of 2021 (including not much change in anticipated mortgage interest rates over the foreseeable future; gradual net increase), most would agree a relatively unchanged adjustment was likely (especially since the lifetime adjustment was approximately (12%) below the actual weighted average percentages as of 9/30/2021). Keeping this in mind, I projected AGNC would estimate a lifetime CPR of 10.5% as of 12/31/2021. A key assumption here is that I believe mortgage rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields will gradually move higher over time. As such, this will “tamp down”, to some extent, lifetime CPR forecasts. In comparison, AGNC actually slightly increased their lifetime CPR to 10.9% as of 12/31/2021. Unlike the prior quarter, I believe this was a slightly cautious lifetime estimate as of 12/31/2021 (especially knowing what has occurred regarding Fed rhetoric in December 2021 - January 2022).

Along with some changes in overall MBS/investment portfolio composition, this ultimately led AGNC to report a combined premium amortization expense of ($138) million for the fourth quarter of 2021 (including a ($44) million “true up” expense adjustment on the lifetime forecasted CPR). In comparison, I projected AGNC would report a combined premium amortization expense of ($105) million for the fourth quarter of 2021 (including a ($14) million true up expense adjustment on the lifetime forecasted CPR). When calculated, this was an underperformance of ($33) million. When both sub-account variances are combined, this calculates to the ($13) million underperformance within AGNC’s interest income account.

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $15 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $15 million. I consider this an exact match. When calculated, this was an increase of $1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Over the trailing twelve-months, AGNC’s quarterly interest expense account has decreased from $52 million to just $15 million with a notably less decrease in portfolio size. When calculated, this was a (71%) reduction in interest expense over the course of only one year (which was previously correctly projected). AGNC continues to benefit from the continued historically low repurchase agreement rates. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above).

For readers mainly focused on net spread metrics, AGNC reported net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $395 million or $0.750 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. When compared to the prior quarter, this was a decrease of ($0.001) per common share. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $372 million or $0.710 per common share. As such, I would classify this as a minor-modest outperformance. I would also point out the institutional analysts’ consensus average for this specific metric was only $0.674 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Simply put, a modest-notable outperformance when compared to the consensus average. For 11 consecutive quarters, my/our projection has been more accurate versus the institutional analysts’ consensus average. A detailed “breakout” of this calculation/metric was provided within PART 1 of my I/S projection article (link provided above).

A similar theme to past quarters, AGNC heavily utilized the company’s off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the quarter. As a direct result of this strategy, AGNC had another strong quarter of net dollar roll income. This matched my expectations. Last quarter, AGNC reported already very elevated net dollar roll income of $175 million. Price drops (forward discounts) on TBA MBS remained attractive across most lower coupons during the quarter. That said, valuations on generic TBA MBS modestly-notably decreased within these coupons (as previously shown in a past AGNC income statement projection article). I projected net dollar roll income of $165 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 which exactly matched what AGNC reported.

The $0.040 per common share outperformance was basically solely from AGNC’s estimated lifetime CPR catch-up figure (which is highly subject to “managerial judgment,” as noted in previous AGNC articles). As discussed above, I projected a very minor adjustment of $14 million while, in actuality, AGNC reported a minor $44 million adjustment. Not a “notable” difference but a difference nonetheless.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a net realized loss of ($50) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net realized loss of ($64) million. Considering AGNC’s agency MBS/investment portfolio was valued at $55.4 billion as of 9/30/2021,a ($14) million variance within this account should be considered nearly an exact match. In addition, this very minor underperformance is basically fully offset within AGNC’s unrealized MBS/investment portfolio valuation accounts (discussed later in the article).

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $160 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain of $188 million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. I would simply look at some of the valuation fluctuation quarter-over-quarter. As such, I believe anything within a $100 million variance is nearly an exact match. Anything within a $50 million variance is basically an exact match.

I would also point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined net notional balance of ($75.4) billion as of 12/31/2021 (excluding TBA MBS; over $100 billion of gross notional balance when including). While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to accurately project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

AGNC’s TBA MBS were a modest outperformance (beneficial intra-quarter coupon rotation and trading versus my expectations), the company’s interest rate swaps were basically an exact match, and its swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities were a minor underperformance (maintained their swaptions portfolio while basically maintaining their net (short) U.S. Treasury portfolio; I anticipated some more beneficial moves). Again, when considering all derivative activity, a very minor outperformance. Additional discussion regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio will be provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. Continuing to use Table 1 as a reference, regarding AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3”; discussed earlier), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “5b”) accounts, I projected the company would report a combined net realized/unrealized loss of ($565) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net realized/unrealized loss of ($552) million. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 9/30/2021 and 12/31/2021 of $55.4 and $54.4 billion, respectively, I believe a combined $13 million variance is basically an exact match (considering the “rotation” of assets through various specified pools and coupons). A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s compensation expense (formerly management fees) and operating expense accounts was $13 and $9 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported compensation expense and operating expenses of $12 and $8 million, respectively. As such, when combined, a minor outperformance. Now, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

AGNC basically maintained the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while slightly decreasing (proportionately speaking) its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the fourth quarter of 2021. AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage increased from 7.1x as of 9/30/2021 to 7.3x as of 12/31/2021 (both figures slightly higher regarding tangible leverage ratios). This fractionally higher leverage was mainly due to the quarterly decrease in BV/stockholders’ equity. To show the underlying compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2021, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2021 Versus 9/30/2021)

The REIT Forum

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 12/31/2021 versus 9/30/2021, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 1.5%, 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon of less than ($0.1), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), ($0.1), ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.3) billion. AGNC had a combined net par value decrease in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of ($0.1) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon of ($1.3), $1.0, $1.4, ($0.6), ($1.0), and ($0.5) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($1.0) billion.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets any notable rise in borrowing costs. This trend occurred throughout 2018 and most of 2019. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment (generally less extension risk when all other characteristics are held constant). As shown in Table 2, AGNC increased the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency holdings with a 2.5% and 3.0% coupon while decreasing its exposure to 30-year fixed-rate agency holdings with a 2.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon. The decrease in the 2.0% coupon was due to portfolio rotation while the decrease to the 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon was very likely due to portfolio runoff. So, with rotating out of lower coupons (outside the notion of portfolio runoff on higher coupons to keep this discussion simple), in a rising interest rate environment this strategy would generally lead to less severe MBS valuation losses. In a falling interest rate environment, this strategy would generally lead to less enhanced MBS valuation gains. Again, each quarter is “unique” in its own way so these are just general tendencies (more for educational purposes). Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 12/31/2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, AGNC basically maintained the company’s very high hedging coverage ratio. Still, to show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2021, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2021 Versus 9/30/2021)

The REIT Forum

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 98% as of 9/30/2021. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio “inched up” to 101% as of 12/31/2021. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuations within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would basically maintain its hedging coverage ratio in a range of 95%-105% as of 12/31/2021.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses (or enhances BV gains) in a rising interest rate environment (when spread/basis risk remains subdued). However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment. The second quarter of 2021 was a great example of this notion.

I anticipate AGNC will continue to maintain an “elevated” hedging coverage ratio over the foreseeable future (90%-110%) as the risk of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields remains, at the least, modest. During January 2022, this strategy paid off via continued derivative net valuation gains which have helped offset MBS/investment portfolio net valuation losses (even through spread/basis risk saw another “spike” higher; something I have continuously highlighted throughout January 2022).

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor/team to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via either subscriber-based or “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request.

When all applicable accounts are combined, AGNC reported the following investment/derivative instrument net valuation fluctuation, net funding expense, and comprehensive loss figures versus my projections:

My Projected Quarterly Net Valuation Fluctuation within AGNC’s Combined Investment and Derivative Instrument Portfolios (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1): ($405) Million

AGNC’s Actual Quarterly Net Valuation Fluctuation within the Company’s Combined Investment and Derivative Instrument Portfolios: ($364) Million

My Projected Net Funding Expense (Repurchase Agreement and Other Debt + Net Pay Rate on Interest Rate Swaps) (Shown in Bottom Part of Table 1): $35 Million

AGNC’s Actual Net Funding Expense (Repurchase Agreement and Other Debt + Net Pay Rate on Interest Rate Swaps): $31 Million

My Projected Comprehensive Loss (See Red Reference “C” in Table 1 Above): ($167) Million (Comprehensive Loss Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.37) Per Share)

AGNC’s Actual Comprehensive Loss: ($137) Million (Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.31) Per Share)

When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet (which included some share repurchases), this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $16.76 and $15.75 per common share versus my projection of $16.65 and $15.65 per common share, respectively. As such, AGNC’s quarterly BV decrease was nearly an exact match (at or within a 1.0% variance) when compared to my expectations and was well within my projected range.

Moving to the first quarter of 2022 (through 1/28/2022), I am projecting AGNC’s BV has fluctuated (6.0%) – (3.0%) as a continued negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred during October 2021 (also known as spread widening). This excludes the recent accrual of AGNC’s January 2022 dividend of $0.12 per common share.

Moving to dividend metrics, I currently believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends through April 2022:

Dividend for February 2022 – April 2022 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.12 Per Common Share (90% Probability)

When compared to last quarter’s AGNC assessment article, this probability remains unchanged. When it comes to the mREIT sector, when my/our projection is merely an unchanged dividend per share rate, investors should interpret that as a pretty good/bullish outlook. Yes, this even considers the eventual rise in agency repurchase agreement interest rates (a discussion for another time).

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 1/28/2022), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 2 of my I/S projection article; linked provided earlier).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $16.05 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $14.45 per share. Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover on a weekly basis):

$16.05 per share or above = SELL

$14.46 - $16.04 per share = HOLD

$12.86 - $14.45 per share = BUY

$12.85 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. These recommendations also consider the 8 Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% in March 2020. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed Reserve’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remained subdued). This also considers the early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of quantitative easing (“QE”) that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which bolstered prices while keeping long-term/mortgage interest rates near historical lows (which lowered spread/basis risk for quite some time when volatility remained subdued). This also includes the recent “taper” of the Fed’s most recent QE program regarding its monthly purchases of $80 billion of U.S. Treasury securities and $40 billion of agency MBS. This taper began in November 2021 and market speculation around this future event has already caused a rise in spread/basis risk this past summer and during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021 (as correctly previously anticipated). This includes the FOMC’s recent announcement of an accelerated taper and the likely eventual rise in the Fed Funds Rate likely beginning in the spring of 2022. This risk will very likely continue to periodically persist during 2022.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/2/2021, I sold my entire AGNC position at a weighted average sales price of $18.692 per share as my price target, at the time, of $18.65 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 162.7% and 188.6%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 14.5 months.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/9/2021, I sold my entire NLY position at a weighted average sales price of $9.574 per share as my price target, at the time, of $9.55 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 89.6% and 112.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 15 months.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 9/22/2020, I once again initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $7.645 per share. On 1/28/2021, 7/16/2021, and 8/20/2021, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $9.415, $9.525, and $9.485 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $8.918 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2020, 3/16/2020, 9/24/2020, 5/6/2021, 9/2/2021, 9/10/2021, 11/10/2021 and 11/24/2021, I increased my position in AAIC at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59, $3.25, $2.53, $3.875, $3.748, $3.75, $3.752, and $3.75 per share, respectively. When combined, my AAIC position has a weighted average purchase price of $3.464 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/19/2020, I initiated a position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.275 per share. On 10/29/2020, 8/12/2021, 8/20/2021, and 11/18/2021, I increased my position in PMT at a weighted average purchase price of $14.90, $18.693, $18.407, and $18.180 per common share, respectively. When combined, my PMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.417 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/24/2021-8/25/2021, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s (MITT) Series B (MITT-B) preferred stock at a weighted average purchase price of $25.245 per share. On 11/19/2021, 11/24/2021, 12/1/2021, and 12/22/2021, I increased my position in MITT-B at a weighted average purchase price of $25.100, $25.04, $24.11, and $24.33 per preferred share, respectively. When combined, my MITT-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $24.553 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 9/17/2021, I initiated a position in NRZ’s Series D preferred stock (NRZ-D) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.860 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 12/1/2020, I initiated a position in Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.59 per share. On 12/20/2021, I increased my position in DX at a weighted average purchase price of $15.35 per share. When combined, my DX position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.66 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, 5/28/2020, 8/26/2020, 9/10/2020, and 9/11/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, $5.086, $6.70, $6.19, and $6.045 per share, respectively. My last two purchases made up approximately 50% of my total position (to put things in better perspective). When combined, my GPMT position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.234 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2021, I sold my entire GPMT position at a weighted average sales price of $15.783 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.75 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 153.2% and 168.7%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 11 months.

On 12/10/2021, I once again initiated a position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $11.817 per share. On 12/15/2021, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $11.318 per share. When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.484 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/24/2022, I initiated a position in Ready Capital Corp. (RC) at a weighted average purchase price of $13.39 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of December 2021 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.6% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 96.6% out of 58 total past and present mREIT and business development company (“BDC”) positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my prior “main ticker” and current sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).

Table 4 – AGNC + NLY Seeking Alpha Recommendations (~1-Year Time frame)

(Source: Table sourced from Seeking Alpha; “Bearish” indicator included by me directly from the REIT Forum’s weekly subscriber recommendation article series; week of 6/4/2021 for AGNC and week of 6/11/2021 for NLY)

Lastly, I just want to quickly highlight my/our NLY and AGNC Seeking Alpha recommendation ranges over the past year. In my personal opinion, a stock with a BUY recommendation should increase in price over time, a SELL recommendation should decrease in price over time, and a HOLD recommendation should remain relatively unchanged in price over time (pretty logical). Simply put, my/our “valuation methodology” has correctly timed when both NLY and AGNC have been undervalued (a BUY recommendation; bullish), overvalued (a SELL recommendation; bearish), and appropriately valued (a HOLD recommendation; neutral).

I believe I have done a pretty good job in my AGNC and NLY recommendation ratings. Not only do I want to provide guidance that enhances total returns for subscribers, I also want to protect these generated returns by directly minimizing total losses. I personally believe this methodology/strategy is very important. In other words, correctly spotting both positive catalysts/trends and negative factors/trends.

The same general methodology/strategy holds true when going back to 2019 and 2020 (both pre-COVID-19 where I/we had a SELL recommendation on both AGNC and NLY and post the initial onset of COVID-19 where I/we had a STRONG BUY recommendation on both AGNC and NLY). A contributor’s/team’s recommendation track record should “count for something” and should always be considered when it comes to credibility/successful investing.

Understanding My Valuation Methodology Regarding mREIT Common and BDC Stocks:

The basic "premise" around my recommendations in the mREIT common and BDC sectors is value. Regarding operational performance over the long-term, there are above average, average, and below average mREIT and BDC stocks. That said, better-performing mREIT and BDC peers can be expensive to own, as well as being cheap. Just because a well-performing stock outperforms the company’s sector peers over the long-term, this does not mean this stock should be owned at any price. As with any stock, there's a price range where the valuation is cheap, a price where the valuation is expensive, and a price where the valuation is appropriate. The same holds true with all mREIT common and BDC peers. As such, regarding my investing methodology, each mREIT common and BDC peer has their own unique BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range (relative to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV). The better-performing mREITs and BDCs typically have a recommendation range at a premium to BV/NAV (varying percentages based on overall outperformance) and vice versa with the average/underperforming mREITs and BDCs (typically at a discount to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV).

Each company’s recommendation range is "pegged" to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV because this way subscribers/readers can track when each mREIT and BDC peer moves within the assigned recommendation ranges (daily if desired). That said, the underlying reasoning why I/we place each mREIT and BDC recommendation range at a different premium or (discount) to estimated CURRENT BV/NAV is based on roughly 15-20 catalysts which include both macroeconomic catalysts/factors and company-specific catalysts/factors (both positive and negative). This investing strategy is not for all market participants. For instance, not likely a “good fit” for extremely passive investors. For example, investors holding a position in a particular stock, no matter the price, for say a period of five-plus years. However, as shown throughout my articles written here at Seeking Alpha since 2013, in the vast majority of instances I have been able to enhance my personal total returns and/or minimize my personal total losses from specifically implementing this particular investing valuation methodology. I hope this provides some added clarity/understanding for new subscribers/readers regarding my valuation methodology utilized in the mREIT common and BDC sectors. Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.