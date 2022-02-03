akova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produces about one-third of all silver made in the US. The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on January 13, 2021.

1 - Q4 and full-year 2021 results snapshot

Hecla Mining announced that the company achieved its 2021 guidance with an annual production of 12.887 million ounces of silver, 201,326 ounces of gold, 43,011 tons of lead, and 63,617 tons of zinc.

At Greens Creek, mine silver grades improved after resolving the third quarter mine sequencing issues. Production was 2.3 million ounces of silver and over 9 million ounces for the year.

The Nevada operations mine and mill facilities have been placed on care and maintenance while exploration continues.

The company said that all three mines reported strong production with significant growth at Lucky Friday (silver production up 75%) and Casa Berardi (gold production up 11%).

Zinc production was up 1% on the metals base front while lead production was up 26%.

Hecla's President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., said in the press release:

All three mines reported strong production with significant production growth at Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi. Lucky Friday increased production by 75% over the prior year primarily because in 2021 the mine was in full production for the entire year. In the fourth quarter, the expected higher silver grades and benefits of the new mining method delivered a 15% increase over the third quarter. The 2020 and 2021 investments helped Casa Berardi produce 11% more gold ounces than in 2020 and 25% more than in the third quarter. At Greens Creek, silver grades improved after resolving the third quarter mine sequencing issues, as a result fourth quarter production was 2.3 million ounces of silver and over 9 million ounces for the year.

2 - Stock performance

We can see that HL still underperforms significantly the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) based on a one-year basis. However, Hecla Mining dropped drastically since June and is now down 32%.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment thesis

The investment thesis remains the same. HL is a possible long-term investment in gold and silver with a dividend and a great balance sheet.

However, it is quite a small company and is subject to technical weaknesses that seem to recur regularly and hurt the bottom line quickly. We all remember the issues with Lucky Friday mine and the Greens Creek issues recently.

Thus, my recommendation is to trade short-term LIFO the gold/silver price volatility and keep a medium/long-term core position.

The gold price is trading around $1,800 per ounce, and silver bottoms out from $22. Still, we are now in an uncertain status quo between threatening high inflation and an unpredictable Fed position between a dovish and hawkish side.

Hecla Mining - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 188.89 210.85 217.98 193.56 - Net Income in $ million 0.80 18.97 0.79 -0.98 - EBITDA $ million 47.50 83.90 54.79 46.64 - EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 - Cash from operating activities in $ million 64.90 37.94 86.30 42.74 - Capital Expenditure in $ million 36.63 21.41 31.90 26.90 - Free Cash Flow In $ million 28.27 16.52 54.41 15.84 - Total cash $ million 129.83 139.75 181.49 190.90 210** LT Debt in $ million 507.24 507.99 508.61 507.71 - Dividend per share in $ 0.00875 0.011 0.011 0.00625 - Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 531.02 540.53 542.26 536.97 - Silver and Gold Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,352 3,459 3,525 2,676 3,227 Gold production K Ag Oz 49.01 52.00 59.14 42.21 47.98 Silver realized $/oz 25.16 25.66 27.14 23.97 23.51* Gold price realized $/oz 1,873 1,770 1,825 1,792 1,798* AISC by-product 15.35 7.21 7.54 12.82 -

Data Source: Company material

* Estimated by Fun Trading

** Hecla's President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., said in the press release:

Even with doubling our exploration expenditures from 2020 and further enhancing our silver-linked dividend, our strong operational performance in 2021 delivered an increase of $80 million to our cash balance.

I concluded that the cash position was up $80 million from the cash on hand in 4Q20 or $129.83 million. Hence, total cash of approximately $210 million in 4Q21.

Note: Silver and gold equivalent calculation based on the respective average annual LME metal prices as follows: $25.17 for Ag, $1,799.58 for Au, $1.00 for Pb, and $1.36 for Zn.

Analysis: Silver And Gold Production Details For The Fourth quarter Of 2021

1 - Total Silver/Gold production.

HL Chart Production history (Fun Trading)

This quarter, gold and silver production was better sequentially, with silver production of 3.23 Moz up 20.5% QoQ and gold production of 47,977 Oz up 13% QoQ.

As I said earlier, Lucky Friday and Case Berardi mines did well this quarter while Greens Creek is recovering. Below is the production history at Greens Creek:

HL Greens Creek production history (Fun Trading)

Details per mine below:

HL Production per mine history (Fun Trading)

Note: The silver production indicated by the company per mine is not matching the total silver production shown by the company. I contacted Hecla Mining for more information about the discrepancy but did not answer yet.

Metal price in 4Q21 estimated Price $ Gold per ounce 1,798 Silver per ounce 23.51 Lead per Lb 1.02 Zinc per Lb 1.36

2 - 2021-2023 Outlook

The company started to indicate multi-year guidance starting the 2Q21.

HL Guidance 2021-2023 (Hecla Mining)

Financial Details

The company has indicated that the cash on hand increased by $80 million YoY, with an estimated $210 million at the end of December 31, 2021.

As a simple indication and based on $1,798 per ounce for gold, $23.51 per ounce for silver, I am estimating the 4Q21 revenues at around $230 million.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

TA Chart short term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend

HL forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $5.70 and support at $4.60.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $5.60 and $5.80 and accumulate below $4.6, with a possible low at $4. I recommend using about 50% of your long position to trade LIFO the high volatility of the sector.

The weakness experienced by the silver price is hurting the stock at the moment.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!