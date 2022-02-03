Nikolay Tsuguliev/iStock via Getty Images

Consensus continues to head downward not only on margins but also on volumes

We have been monitoring SEA Limited (NYSE:SE) consensus since April 2021, when SE was skyrocketing. Consensus is key to us as we can derive the discount rate embedded in share prices. It is pretty easy to see that from April 2021, analysts have gradually cut short-term Ebitda while inflating revenues. They have increased terminal years (2029 and 2030) Ebitda to justify high valuations. In other words, the bulk of equity valuation has been shifted towards terminal value, which implies higher risk.

From January 2022, we see that consensus is cutting both revenues and EBITDA (see table 1), although there was no new guidance from the company. The shift of value toward terminal years ended. This is part of the reality check, which started in Q3 2021. Despite the cut in estimates in the future, 97% of analysts continue to have a BUY rating, and the average target price is still $360 per share, which is 140% higher than the current share price (see table 2).

How is this possible? This happens when analysts are followers, and to justify insane valuations, they assign insane ratings using an insane discount rate. When market sentiment, for whatever reason, changes, they must reverse the process and gradually cut estimates and target prices. We are currently in this process, and nobody knows how long it could last.

Table 1:

Bloomberg data as of February 1st, 2022

Table 2:

Moat Investing

Valuation evidence (SEA - USD 150 per share as of February 1st, 2022)

We continue to value SE running a DCF relying on consensus estimates from 2022 to 2030. As mentioned above, we try to check the discount rate (Ke equal to WACC as SE is cash positive), which delivers an equity value in line with the current USD 85bn market cap.

We are using a 2,7% terminal growth rate which we consider reasonable given the current 23% terminal ROI and 12% reinvestment rate. The discount rate that delivers around USD 85bn market cap is around 11%, as shown in table 3.

Moat Investing

We might even consider 11% a fair discount rate for SE. At least, this is the discount rate we were using in our previous valuations. But, there are two main concerns we should take into consideration:

Current consensus might prove to be overoptimistic, as happened in the past. So, a further cut in consensus estimates must not be ruled out (we believe it's highly likely). This is what has happened over the last ten months and might continue to happen; CPI in the US is increasing (November 2021 marked the fastest growth pace on record). Interest rates are expected to move upward as inflation is revamping. Equity markets are expected to crash when interest rates go up and the "cheap money flow" stops. Insiders sell shares, and buy-back programs contain.

All are things being equal, what happens if we increase by 2% our 12% discount rate? SE share price would go down to $115 per share (see sensitivity on table 4).

Moat Investing

And what happens if, on top of the increase in interest rates, we factor a 10% cut in 2022 and 2023 estimates with a rollover effect? SE share price would go down to around $90 per share!

Conclusion - SE price correction might not be over

The recent share price decline has led to a more reasonable market-implied discount rate. However, we believe that it might be too early to call for the bottom of the stocks. Two main factors might lead share price down, rising interest rates and a further cut in consensus estimates.