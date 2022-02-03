Compassionate Eye Foundation/Mark Langridge/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Hold rating to Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON). I previously wrote about PTON in an article published on December 27, 2021, where I discussed the company's stock price fall since the start of November 2021.

In this latest article, I focus my attention on why Peloton's share price has continued to drop in 2022 year-to-date and where its stock price is headed next. My view is that PTON's recent stock price weakness is justified by lower-than-expected subscriptions and the need to optimize production. More importantly, I don't expect a major rebound for its shares anytime soon considering my expectations for Q3 management guidance, which explains my Hold investment rating for Peloton.

Why Has Peloton Stock Been Dropping?

In my earlier December 27, 2021 article, I mentioned that "Peloton Interactive's stock price has fallen by -58% in close to two months" for the time period "between November 1, 2021 And December 23, 2021."

Year-to-date in 2022, Peloton's stock has continued to drop as per the chart below. In the first month or so of this new year, PTON's shares fell by -25.3%. Peloton's shares performed badly on both an absolute and relative basis, given that the S&P 500 only decreased by -4.5% during the same time period.

Peloton's recent share price drop can be attributed to market speculation about the company's production plans. A January 20, 2022 Seeking Alpha news article noted that "a Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a 'significant reduction' in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity." PTON's stock price dropped by -24% from $31.84 as of January 19, 2022 to $24.22 as of January 20, 2022 in response to this piece of news.

The company's shares subsequently saw a brief rebound to close at $29.71 as of January 24, 2022, after PTON released a note from its CEO on January 20, 2022.

In the note, Peloton's CEO John Foley clarified that "rumors that we are halting all production of bikes and Treads are false." Separately, PTON released its "preliminary results" for Q2 FY 2022 (YE June 30). Peloton's $1.14 billion top line for the second quarter was in line with the company's earlier guidance as highlighted in its Q1 FY 2022 Shareholder Letter. More significantly, Peloton's Q2 FY 2022 estimated adjusted EBITDA losses amounting to between -$260 million and -$270 million were much better than the management guidance for adjusted EBITDA losses in the -$325 million to -$350 million range in the quarter.

Nevertheless, Peloton's rebound was pretty short-lived, as the company's shares closed at $26.70 as of February 2, 2022, which was still below where its share price was prior to the rumors with regards to its production plans.

I think there are two key reasons for PTON's sustained share price weakness. Firstly, Peloton did acknowledge in the January 20, 2022 CEO note that "as we evolve to more seasonal demand curves, we are resetting our production levels for sustainable growth." In other words, concerns about PTON's product demand in a post-pandemic environment are not completely unfounded. Secondly, Peloton is estimating 2.77 million of Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions as of Q2 FY 2022 (as per Q2 preliminary results), which is lower than the company's earlier expectations of between 2.8 million and 2.85 million subscriptions (guided in Q1 FY 2022 Shareholder Letter).

I review PTON's current valuations following its share price drop in the next section.

Is Peloton Stock Undervalued?

Wall Street's analysts' consensus price target suggests that Peloton's shares are undervalued, but I disagree.

The average sell-side analyst target price for PTON is $47.65, which implies a capital appreciation potential of +78% as compared with the company's last traded share price of $26.70 as of February 2, 2022. Furthermore, the lowest price target set by the most bearish analyst covering Peloton's shares is just $24.00 as per S&P Capital IQ data, which is only -10% below the company's stock price.

However, Peloton's valuations tell a different story. PTON is currently valued by the market at demanding consensus forward fiscal 2023 and 2024 EV/EBITDA multiples of 125 times and 29 times, respectively, according to financial estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Market consensus sees Peloton staying loss-making at the EBITDA level in FY 2022, and there is no guarantee that PTON can turn around and be EBITDA positive by fiscal 2023. Specifically, there is already significant uncertainty over the company's growth outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as I will highlight in the subsequent section.

In a nutshell, I think Peloton is at best fairly valued based on its forward EV/EBITDA multiples.

Where Is PTON Stock Heading?

I expect PTON's shares to be range bound in the near term, unless Peloton guides for much better-than-expected Q3 FY 2022 results or there are significant value-unlocking corporate actions.

As I noted in an earlier section of this article, Peloton's Q2 FY 2022 Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions came in below expectations, despite the fact that the company's second-quarter revenue met its earlier management guidance. This could potentially imply that while Peloton sold an increasing number of products to its existing subscriber base, it failed to add that many new subscribers. Going forward, if net new subscriber additions slow, it would eventually have a negative impact on the company's top line expansion in the near term.

Also, referring back to the January 20, 2022 Peloton CEO note, the company mentioned that "we also need to review our cost structure to ensure we set ourselves up for continued success." This raises concerns whether PTON's EBITDA losses will possibly widen in the coming quarters.

Peloton will formally release the company's Q2 FY 2022 financial results on February 8, 2022, after it announced its preliminary second-quarter results earlier on January 20, 2022. PTON is most probably going to provide guidance for its third-quarter financial performance on February 8 as well as part of the results release. Given below-expectations Q2 FY 2022 subscriptions and the need to optimize expenses in the short term, I don't expect Peloton's Q3 FY 2022 guidance to surprise on the upside in a big way.

As per the chart below, Wall Street analysts have been reducing Peloton's top line and bottom line estimates for Q3 FY 2022 and Q4 FY 2022 in the last few months. In other words, expectations for PTON's near-term financial performance have already been lowered substantially. As such, PTON's share price should only see a major swing, if the company's Q3 FY 2022 guidance turns out to be either significantly better or worse than what the market is expecting.

A wildcard for Peloton will be a potential sale of the company or other similar corporate actions. A Seeking Alpha news article published on January 23, 2022 highlighted that "activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC" has "accumulated a 'significant' stake of less than 5%" in PTON, and stressed that Peloton "could be a good target for a larger technology company of a fitness-oriented firm."

At this point in time, the acquisition of Peloton by other strategic buyers is only a potential catalyst. There is no indication that PTON is exploring such an option, and there have been no news of Peloton being approached by any potential acquirers.

In summary, in the absence of significant corporate actions or third-quarter guidance that deviates significantly from market expectations, Peloton's stock price should remain range bound in the near term

Is PTON Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I see PTON stock as a Hold. Peloton's forward EV/EBITDA valuations are still unattractive, and I think that the likelihood of better-than-expected Q3 FY 2022 management guidance is low.