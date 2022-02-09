onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) dividend yield is currently 1.34%, so, for an investor looking for total return of 7.5% per year, most of that return will need to come from share price growth. Share price growth is driven by EPS growth and/or multiple expansion. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates, AIT EPS growth rate for the three years 2019 to 2023 is expected to average 11.78% per year. Additionally, AIT's current P/E ratio is below historical levels, so the share price could benefit from multiple expansion. For shares purchased at current price levels, a return of multiples closer to historical levels, together with achievement of SA Premium analysts' consensus EPS estimates, would likely result in double digit returns for an investor prepared to hold through end of 2023. Market sentiment appears to be strongly on the side of AIT, which is not surprising as the company has beaten EPS estimates for the last 10 quarters. This strong sentiment is reflected in SA Premium ratings summary per Fig. 1 below.

Seeking Alpha Premium

AIT is definitely a hold for existing share owners and a buy for those looking for exposure to the industrial sector, with an emphasis on advanced products and automation. My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for Share Market Mispricing of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. Where available, the table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates may be shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Feb. 01, 2022 closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. In this case, I have input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from 13 analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Feb. 02, 2022, through December 31, 2023, is 6.1% (line 50). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 2 provides comparative data for AIT, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Feb. 02, 2022, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 Are as Follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $11.88 from the present $99.41 to $111.29 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For AIT, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 2.0% through end of 2023 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Requiring a decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price on Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For AIT, the share price needs to increase by $44.60 from $66.69 on Dec. 31, 2019 to $111.29 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $111.29, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For AIT, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $66.69*(1+11.78%)^4 = $104.10 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $104.10*(1+6.9%) = $111.29 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $37.41 ($104.10 minus $66.69) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the EPS growth rate continues. The increase of $7.19 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($111.29 minus $104.10) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

AIT's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections AIT

Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Feb. 02, 2022 and holding through the end of 2023. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. AIT's P/E ratio is presently 17.44 which is below historical average per Table 3 above. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as AIT. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratio at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for September 30, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 22 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q4 2021 plus current P/E ratio. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of AIT, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 17.44, based on the current multiple, in place of Expeditor's historical median of 18.91. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns if the multiple remained at current level through the end of 2023. The actual P/E ratio at February 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at February 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 13 analysts covering AIT through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 0.9 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is quite small, suggesting a reasonable degree of certainty, and thus a measure of reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, AIT is conservatively indicated to return between 3.4% and 5.0% average per year through the end of 2023. The 3.4% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 5.0% on their high EPS estimates, with a 4.3% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for AIT, the indicative returns range from 10.7% to 12.5%, with consensus 11.7%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For AIT

AIT: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for AIT shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Seeking Alpha Premium

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for AIT were double digit returns, ranging from 111.0% to 32.6%, for all eight of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Feb. 02, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking AIT's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 AIT Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Table 5.1 shows an increase in net operating assets of $657 million funded by an increase of $380 million in net debt, and an increase of $276 million in shareholders' equity, over the 4.75 years July 1, 2017, to December 31, 2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 0.5 million from 39.0 million to 38.5 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $276 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 AIT Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with AIT.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021: