Enterprise Products Partners Will Continue Double-Digit Shareholder Returns
Summary
- Enterprise Products Partners has one of the strongest debt profiles among large midstream companies.
- The company has a high dividend yield of almost 8% that we expect the company to be able to continue growing.
- Overall, the company has a continued ability to generate double-digit shareholder rewards.
- Putting all of this together makes Enterprise Products Partners a valuable long-term investment at current prices.
- I do much more than just articles at The Energy Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest American midstream companies with a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. The company has an almost 8% dividend yield, and as we'll see throughout this article, the company will be able to utilize those assets to generate substantial future shareholder returns.
Enterprise Products Partners' 2021 Cash Flow
Enterprise Products Partners generated strong cash flow and shareholder rewards in 2021, showing its financial potential.
Enterprise Products Partners' 2021 Cash Flow - Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation
Enterprise Products Partners has a roughly $80 billion enterprise value with just over $50 billion in market capitalization. From this, the company invested $2.1 billion in growth (roughly 4% of its market capitalization). The company spent $4 billion in cash distributions or a roughly 8% dividend yield for shareholders. That cash flow yield alone makes the company a valuable investment.
You can match the S&P 500's (NASDAQ: SPY) long-term returns with the dividend yield alone. The company also spent a modest $0.2 billion on common unit buybacks, a token amount that reduced 0.4% of its outstanding shares and enabled the company to save almost $20 million in annual interest expenditures.
At the end of this, with $0.3 billion in debt repayments (0.6%), the company managed to increase its cash balance by $1.8 billion. That's a ~3.6% increase in cash balance. Putting all of this together, taking the company's CFFO and subtracting cash used in growth, the company has the potential to generate ~13% in shareholder rewards.
Enterprise Products Partners' Capital Allocation
For 2022, Enterprise Products Partners is planning to continue investing in future shareholder growth.
Enterprise Products Partners' 2022 Capital Allocation - Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation
Enterprise Products Partners is planning on 2022 growth capital spending of $1.5 billion for total capital spending in $1.85 billion. The company has substantial liquidity ($7.3 billion) and the company's leverage ratio (3.1x) continues to be well below the company's targets (3.5x). That means the company doesn't need to reduce debt further.
As discussed above, the company comfortably covered its shareholder returns. The 84% FCF ratio came out to ~8.5% shareholder return. The company increased its dividends by 3.3% from 2020 to 2021, and we expect it to continue growing its dividends. For 2022, we expect steady and manageable dividend growth for the company.
Enterprise Products Partners' Returns
Enterprise Products Partners has a unique ability to continue driving substantial shareholder rewards.
The company's debt below its targets means it doesn't need to reduce debt anymore. We'd like to see the company expand its share buybacks, given the almost 8% yield, to drive future shareholder rewards. On top of the dividend, the company is also investing in growth capital, which will pay off especially in 2023-2024.
Putting this together, we expect Enterprise Products Partners to generate substantial shareholder rewards. This makes the company a valuable investment.
Enterprise Products Partners' Thesis Risk
Enterprise Products Partners' largest risk is based on volumes for product movement. The company operates as a toll operator and earns per barrel of product moved. That means if volumes drop significantly, the company's reliable cash flow and shareholder returns could drop. Black swan events such as COVID-19 in early-2020 have historically dropped volumes.
Conclusion
Enterprise Products Partners has one of the strongest financial portfolios among the large midstream companies. The company has an almost 3.0x EBITDA to debt multiple for the proceeding 12 months, showing how manageable its debt portfolio is. Going forward, with the company's debt in ranges, it no longer needs to reduce debt.
Therefore, the company will be able to utilize its cash flow for growth and shareholder returns. For 2022, the company will have a ~4% growth capital spending, with maintenance capital spending. In addition, the company will have an almost 8% dividend yield. Putting this together, we expect the company to generate double-digit shareholder returns.
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.