Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest American midstream companies with a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. The company has an almost 8% dividend yield, and as we'll see throughout this article, the company will be able to utilize those assets to generate substantial future shareholder returns.

Enterprise Products Partners' 2021 Cash Flow

Enterprise Products Partners generated strong cash flow and shareholder rewards in 2021, showing its financial potential.

Enterprise Products Partners' 2021 Cash Flow - Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners has a roughly $80 billion enterprise value with just over $50 billion in market capitalization. From this, the company invested $2.1 billion in growth (roughly 4% of its market capitalization). The company spent $4 billion in cash distributions or a roughly 8% dividend yield for shareholders. That cash flow yield alone makes the company a valuable investment.

You can match the S&P 500's (NASDAQ: SPY) long-term returns with the dividend yield alone. The company also spent a modest $0.2 billion on common unit buybacks, a token amount that reduced 0.4% of its outstanding shares and enabled the company to save almost $20 million in annual interest expenditures.

At the end of this, with $0.3 billion in debt repayments (0.6%), the company managed to increase its cash balance by $1.8 billion. That's a ~3.6% increase in cash balance. Putting all of this together, taking the company's CFFO and subtracting cash used in growth, the company has the potential to generate ~13% in shareholder rewards.

Enterprise Products Partners' Capital Allocation

For 2022, Enterprise Products Partners is planning to continue investing in future shareholder growth.

Enterprise Products Partners' 2022 Capital Allocation - Enterprise Products Partners' Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners is planning on 2022 growth capital spending of $1.5 billion for total capital spending in $1.85 billion. The company has substantial liquidity ($7.3 billion) and the company's leverage ratio (3.1x) continues to be well below the company's targets (3.5x). That means the company doesn't need to reduce debt further.

As discussed above, the company comfortably covered its shareholder returns. The 84% FCF ratio came out to ~8.5% shareholder return. The company increased its dividends by 3.3% from 2020 to 2021, and we expect it to continue growing its dividends. For 2022, we expect steady and manageable dividend growth for the company.

Enterprise Products Partners' Returns

Enterprise Products Partners has a unique ability to continue driving substantial shareholder rewards.

The company's debt below its targets means it doesn't need to reduce debt anymore. We'd like to see the company expand its share buybacks, given the almost 8% yield, to drive future shareholder rewards. On top of the dividend, the company is also investing in growth capital, which will pay off especially in 2023-2024.

Putting this together, we expect Enterprise Products Partners to generate substantial shareholder rewards. This makes the company a valuable investment.

Enterprise Products Partners' Thesis Risk

Enterprise Products Partners' largest risk is based on volumes for product movement. The company operates as a toll operator and earns per barrel of product moved. That means if volumes drop significantly, the company's reliable cash flow and shareholder returns could drop. Black swan events such as COVID-19 in early-2020 have historically dropped volumes.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners has one of the strongest financial portfolios among the large midstream companies. The company has an almost 3.0x EBITDA to debt multiple for the proceeding 12 months, showing how manageable its debt portfolio is. Going forward, with the company's debt in ranges, it no longer needs to reduce debt.

Therefore, the company will be able to utilize its cash flow for growth and shareholder returns. For 2022, the company will have a ~4% growth capital spending, with maintenance capital spending. In addition, the company will have an almost 8% dividend yield. Putting this together, we expect the company to generate double-digit shareholder returns.