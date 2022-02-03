Akanda Readies $20 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Akanda Corp. has filed proposed terms for a $20 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm is seeking to begin commercial sales in the UK of cannabis cultivated in the Kingdom of Lesotho, in Southern Africa.
- The UK market is competitive and recreational legalization of cannabis hasn't occurred yet, so I'm on Hold for this IPO.
A Quick Take On Akanda Corp.
Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm is seeking to produce cannabis in the Kingdom of Lesotho, a country in Southern Africa.
Given the very early stage of company development, no revenue, and uncertain market dynamics in the UK, so I'm on Hold on Akanda's IPO.
Company
New Romney, UK-based Akanda was founded to cultivate and process cannabis products in Lesotho for distribution to wholesalers in international markets.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Tejinder Virk, who has been with the firm since July 2021 and was previously President and Managing Director (Europe) of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF).
The company's primary offerings include:
Cannabis biomass
Cannabis flower
Cannabis concentrates
Akanda has received investment from investors, including Halo Collective, 1306077 B.C. Ltd. and Raj Beri.
The firm's ESG initiatives include the formation of a Nominating and ESG committee at the company level.
The firm seeks to sell its products to international distributors as well as to medical cannabis customers in the UK.
In the UK, the company sells its products through its subsidiary Canmart Ltd. to dispensing pharmacists, clinicals, and other wholesale distributors.
The firm intends 'to establish direct sales channels to patients through Canmart owned and operated clinics and pharmacies.'
Akanda's Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Prohibition Partners, the UK market for legal cannabis is expected to reach GBP2.3 billion by 2024.
However, this report assumed the legalization of cannabis in the UK for recreational use, which has not yet occurred.
The main driver for expected growth is an increase in the acceptance of cannabis use for medical purposes.
Also, the legalization process has been delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made political activities volatile and complicated the legislative process.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Medigrow
Spectrum Cannabis
Bedrocan
Verve Dynamics
The Lyphe Group
Grow Pharma
IPS Pharma
Akanda Corp. Financial Performance
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Akanda had $250,001 in cash and $96,281 in total liabilities.
Akanda IPO Details
Akanda intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, offering 4 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $125.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 14%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for property, plant and equipment, operations, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Property, plant and equipment include the construction of greenhouses estimated at $3.5 million, an EU GMP post-harvest drying facility estimated at $1.5 million, and an EU GMP extraction facility estimated at $2 million.
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Commentary About Akanda's IPO
AKAN is seeking U.S. public investment to fund additional plant and equipment capital expenditure and for general working capital as it seeks to begin commercial operations in Lesotho.
The company's financials show no revenue and material operating expenses.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest in the company's growth plans.
The market opportunity for selling cannabis products in the UK is substantial but subject to significant restrictions and is not yet legalized for recreational use.
Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 47.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company's outlook are that the firm faces significant competition in the UK market from entrenched firms in the medical cannabis space and an uncertain timeframe for recreational legalization.
Given the very early stage of company development, no revenue and uncertain market dynamics in the UK, my opinion on Akanda's IPO is a Hold.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
