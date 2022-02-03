Marvell Technology: Mulling Over Insider Selling
Summary
- Today, we take an in-depth look at Marvell Technology, a large tech firm that has seen some favorable analyst commentary recently.
- Like most tech stocks, the shares have gotten off to somewhat of a rough start to begin 2022. The equity is also seeing considerable selling by insiders recently.
- Time to buy the dip or are lower entry points on the horizon? A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
People are supposed to fear the unknown, but ignorance is bliss when knowledge is so damn frightening.”― Laurell K. Hamilton
In this article we tee up Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) as we begin the new month of February. January was a rough one for tech concerns and most of the overall market. The NASDAQ saw a late rally to close out the opening month of the new year, but still ended down some 9% for the month. This is one of the worst starts to a year for the tech index in history. Thursday, Meta Platforms (FB) sold off some 25% due to a disappointing earnings report taking a lot of tech names down with that slide.
Given that, the shares of Marvell held up decently even as the shares have seen frequent insider selling over the past few months. So, is it time to buy the dip in the stock or are insiders signaling the equity is still fully valued? We attempt to answer that question in the analysis below.
Company Overview
Marvell Technology is a semiconductor manufacturer based just outside of Philadelphia. The company produces and offers a variety of products including switches, controllers, network adapters and other data processing items. It is particularly active in the networking as well as the data infrastructure and storage space. The stock currently trades just above $70.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $60 billion.
Third Quarter Highlights
The company posted third quarter numbers in early December. Results easily beat expectations. Marvell delivered 43 cents a share in non-GAAP earnings while posting a small loss (8 cents a share) on a GAAP basis. Both numbers beat the consensus by a nickel a share. Revenues surged more than 60% on a year-over-year basis to just over $1.2 billion, $60 million over the median analyst estimate. Sales were up 13% sequentially from the second quarter and management provided guidance projecting sales would grow nine percent sequentially in the fourth quarter to $1.32 billion. This includes the company's recent purchase of Innovium for the full quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to come in at 48 cents a share in the final fiscal quarter of 2021.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
The company has received some favorable coverage from analysts over the past six weeks or so. Since December 21st, four analyst firms including Barclays have reiterated Buy ratings. Price targets proffered ranged from $97 to $120 a share. On January 4th, Needham bumped its price target up $15 a share to $115 and made it a 'Top Pick'. Needham's analyst believes the company is 'likely to grow revenue by more than 30% in 2022 and more than 20% in 2023' justifying a price target of 40 times his estimate for FY2023's earnings. Sales growth is set to be aided 'by design wins for its 5 nanometer platform, market share gains and increased supply from its major wafer foundry, substrate and assembly and test partners'.
The company also got a brief 'shout out' by famed tech analyst Dan Ives on January 21st. Wells Fargo seems the lone pessimist on the stock currently, last reissuing its Hold rating and $80 price target on the shares on December 22nd.
The CFO and CEO have sold just north of $4 million worth of shares in aggregate so far in 2022. It should be noted both officers retain the vast majority of their stake in Marvell. Insiders have been consistent and frequent sellers of the stock throughout 2021. However, insiders were particularly active late last year as numerous insiders sold tens of millions of dollars worth of stock in the last six weeks of 2021. Sales range from the low $70s to $90.00 a share. The last significant insider purchase in this stock occurred at the end of 2018, when the stock sold just under the $15 level.
Marvell produced $265 million in operational cash flow during the third quarter. $50 million of that was paid out to shareholders as dividends while $151 million went to paying down debt which stood at $4.5 billion at end of the quarter. The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.7 times at the end of September as well.
Verdict
The current analyst consensus calls for the company to earn an average of $2.20 a share in FY2022 (The analyst range is quite wide at $1.55 to $2.40 a share) on just over a 30% jump in revenues. With the over 15% decline in the stock this year, this leaves MRVL selling at just north of 30 times FY2022's projected earnings. That puts its Price/Earnings-to-Growth rate or PEG near 1. This appears to be a reasonable valuation. However, the stock sells for near ten times forward revenues. Based on last quarter's operational cash flow, MRVL also is priced at north of 50 times annual cash flow as well.
Now if we were about to enter a period of accelerating economic growth, it would be easier to build a more optimistic case for buying the recent dip in the stock of Marvell. However, the opposite is the case. First quarter economic growth in the United States is set to slow dramatically in the first quarter. After an initial read of 6.9% GDP growth in the fourth quarter in the United States, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model is currently predicting just .1% growth in the first quarter of this year.
Based on Wednesday's disappointing ADP Jobs Report read, we may also see a negative month jobs number for December when the BLS monthly jobs report comes out before the bell tomorrow, thanks to the impacts of the Omicron variant.
The unseen enemy is always the most fearsome.”― George R.R. Martin
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum
Author's note: I present and update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch. To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.
This article was written by
Our Model portfolio's return has more than DOUBLED the return of our benchmark since launch!
The Insiders Forum's focus is on small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. Some studies have shown that equities with heavy insider purchases outperform the overall market over time. The portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 15-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that not only are attractively valued but have had some significant insider purchases in recent months. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time. Since its launch in the summer of 2016, the Insiders Forum's model portfolio has generated an overall return of 145.81% as of 03/18/2022. This is more double the 71.95% return from the Russell 2000 over that time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:
The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.