In this article we tee up Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) as we begin the new month of February. January was a rough one for tech concerns and most of the overall market. The NASDAQ saw a late rally to close out the opening month of the new year, but still ended down some 9% for the month. This is one of the worst starts to a year for the tech index in history. Thursday, Meta Platforms (FB) sold off some 25% due to a disappointing earnings report taking a lot of tech names down with that slide.

Given that, the shares of Marvell held up decently even as the shares have seen frequent insider selling over the past few months. So, is it time to buy the dip in the stock or are insiders signaling the equity is still fully valued? We attempt to answer that question in the analysis below.

Company Overview

Marvell Technology is a semiconductor manufacturer based just outside of Philadelphia. The company produces and offers a variety of products including switches, controllers, network adapters and other data processing items. It is particularly active in the networking as well as the data infrastructure and storage space. The stock currently trades just above $70.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $60 billion.

Third Quarter Highlights

The company posted third quarter numbers in early December. Results easily beat expectations. Marvell delivered 43 cents a share in non-GAAP earnings while posting a small loss (8 cents a share) on a GAAP basis. Both numbers beat the consensus by a nickel a share. Revenues surged more than 60% on a year-over-year basis to just over $1.2 billion, $60 million over the median analyst estimate. Sales were up 13% sequentially from the second quarter and management provided guidance projecting sales would grow nine percent sequentially in the fourth quarter to $1.32 billion. This includes the company's recent purchase of Innovium for the full quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to come in at 48 cents a share in the final fiscal quarter of 2021.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company has received some favorable coverage from analysts over the past six weeks or so. Since December 21st, four analyst firms including Barclays have reiterated Buy ratings. Price targets proffered ranged from $97 to $120 a share. On January 4th, Needham bumped its price target up $15 a share to $115 and made it a 'Top Pick'. Needham's analyst believes the company is 'likely to grow revenue by more than 30% in 2022 and more than 20% in 2023' justifying a price target of 40 times his estimate for FY2023's earnings. Sales growth is set to be aided 'by design wins for its 5 nanometer platform, market share gains and increased supply from its major wafer foundry, substrate and assembly and test partners'.

The company also got a brief 'shout out' by famed tech analyst Dan Ives on January 21st. Wells Fargo seems the lone pessimist on the stock currently, last reissuing its Hold rating and $80 price target on the shares on December 22nd.

The CFO and CEO have sold just north of $4 million worth of shares in aggregate so far in 2022. It should be noted both officers retain the vast majority of their stake in Marvell. Insiders have been consistent and frequent sellers of the stock throughout 2021. However, insiders were particularly active late last year as numerous insiders sold tens of millions of dollars worth of stock in the last six weeks of 2021. Sales range from the low $70s to $90.00 a share. The last significant insider purchase in this stock occurred at the end of 2018, when the stock sold just under the $15 level.

Marvell produced $265 million in operational cash flow during the third quarter. $50 million of that was paid out to shareholders as dividends while $151 million went to paying down debt which stood at $4.5 billion at end of the quarter. The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.7 times at the end of September as well.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus calls for the company to earn an average of $2.20 a share in FY2022 (The analyst range is quite wide at $1.55 to $2.40 a share) on just over a 30% jump in revenues. With the over 15% decline in the stock this year, this leaves MRVL selling at just north of 30 times FY2022's projected earnings. That puts its Price/Earnings-to-Growth rate or PEG near 1. This appears to be a reasonable valuation. However, the stock sells for near ten times forward revenues. Based on last quarter's operational cash flow, MRVL also is priced at north of 50 times annual cash flow as well.

Now if we were about to enter a period of accelerating economic growth, it would be easier to build a more optimistic case for buying the recent dip in the stock of Marvell. However, the opposite is the case. First quarter economic growth in the United States is set to slow dramatically in the first quarter. After an initial read of 6.9% GDP growth in the fourth quarter in the United States, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model is currently predicting just .1% growth in the first quarter of this year.

Based on Wednesday's disappointing ADP Jobs Report read, we may also see a negative month jobs number for December when the BLS monthly jobs report comes out before the bell tomorrow, thanks to the impacts of the Omicron variant.

2022 Global Growth Forecast (IMF) In addition, the IMF also recently ratcheted down its global growth forecast for 2022. Given the current valuation heading into a period of growth uncertainty, that leads me to shy away from any investment recommendation on a highly valued stock. Even one that is currently seeing high growth rates as value stocks are likely to perform better right now, especially in an environment of rising interest rates. Therefore, our recommendation is to behave like company insiders and stay on the sidelines for now. If the stock slides towards the $60 level, we may revisit this name at that time.

