Writing about Huntington Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBAN) last March, I wasn’t all that excited about the stock. Although I did (and do) like the company’s decision to invest in long-term growth (including meaningful IT spending, product development, lending expansion, and the TCF deal), I had concerns about how the Street would treat a bank stock with less clear-cut operating leverage in the near term, particularly one operating in a region (the Midwest) that the Street isn’t all that excited about.

Since then the shares have chopped around between $13 and $18, but are now almost exactly where they were at the time of that last article – in the meantime, larger regional banks have done considerably better (a 15% gain in the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index), and individual names I preferred, including Keycorp (KEY) and Citizens (CFG), have done even better.

Although I do have concerns about specific points like deposit betas and loan growth acceleration/loan share gains, I’m getting more bullish on these shares, as I think the stock valuation is undervaluing the prospect of strong pre-provision profit growth over the next few years. This is now a borderline buy call with double-digit return potential, and a name I’d definitely watch more closely from here.

A Nice Beat On Expenses Offset By Weaker Revenue

Once a bank gets to a certain size you can typically assume that every quarter will be “messy” or noisy, as there will be various charges and items that various analysts and investors do or do not include in their core results. Specific to Huntington, this large Midwest bank either slightly beat expectations at the pre-provision profit line (by around a penny) or missed by a penny depending upon how you treat a couple of fee income and expense line items.

Call it a wash, then – not a bad quarter, but not meaningfully better than expected, and with weakness on revenue lines that will likely dog the company at least until the Fed moves on rates.

Revenue fell 3% sequentially this quarter, and year-over-year comparisons are pointless given the dislocation caused by the TCF acquisition last year. That revenue figure was about 3% below expectations and modestly against a trend toward slightly better than expected revenue numbers this quarter.

Net interest income declined almost 3% sequentially, missing by about 3%, as the bank missed on both net interest margin (down 6bp to 2.84%, missing by 6bp), which was common for the period, and on balance sheet growth (average earning assets down slightly), which was not so common. Fee income declined about 4%, missing by around 3% as well.

Operating expenses declined 2% in the quarter, and although expenses came in around 6% better than expected (around $0.04/share), the negative operating leverage still didn’t go over well. Pre-provision profits declined 4%, and as mentioned above that was slightly better or worse than expected depending on the assumptions used (and the third-party reporting source for average estimates).

Mixed Guidance And Some Noise Around Loans

Guidance certainly didn’t help matters, as analysts really didn’t like the implication that pre-provision profits could come in about 5% lower than previously expected for 2022. Also not helping matters is that Huntington’s guidance assumes three 25bp rate hikes – while the expectation is for around two to four hikes this year, I think the Street would have preferred a better growth outlook on slightly less aggressive rate assumptions.

In any case, I don’t really think that high single-digit to low double-digit net interest income growth is a problem. Likewise, if Huntington hits its target of high single-digit loan growth for 2022 it will likely be one of the better performers in its peer group, and the improvements in the loan pipeline and line utilization to support some bullishness.

The “but” is that fourth quarter results weren’t that exceptional. Huntington’s fourth quarter loan growth performance (up 2% qoq) was below average for its peer group (which did closer to 3.5%), and while C&I lending was stronger (up 6%), that was just inline with its peer group. I do believe there are sound arguments for how and why Huntington’s growth will accelerate from here – particularly as the company begins more actively cross-selling to former TCF business customers and intensifies its middle-market efforts in markets like Chicago, Denver, and Minneapolis – but I can also understand why the Street may be treating this as a “show me” story where loan growth is concerned.

I’d also note that Huntington isn’t particularly asset-sensitive, which is contrary to what you typically want going into a tightening cycle. With net interest income estimated to increase less than 5% with a 100bp move in rates, Huntington has below-average sensitivity going into this cycle. Huntington does have a quality deposit base, though, and higher retention could help drive lower deposit betas than I expect from other banks – in other words, Huntington’s rivals may not get the leverage to higher rates that they’re expecting/estimating, and so Huntington’s relative position may not be quite as weak as it seems.

The Outlook

I do expect meaningful acceleration in the business over the next few years, not only from recovering loan demand and higher rates, but also from the synergies from the TCF deal and the company’s other efforts to drive more middle-market commercial lending growth. There are a lot of cross-selling opportunities across commercial and consumer lending, as well as wealth management and other fee-based services. On top of that, the next two years should also see the bank wringing more cost synergies from the deal.

Higher provisioning will take away some of the benefits of the pre-provision profit growth I expect, but I’m still expecting Huntington to be a long-term mid-single-digit grower on a core earnings basis. There will be intensifying competition in many of its major commercial loan markets (from the likes of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), and others), but I think Huntington’s service focus will help, and I think Huntington is poised to benefit from a long-term squeeze-out of smaller banks that simply don’t have the resources to compete.

The Bottom Line

I use primarily three approaches to value bank stocks – a long-term core earnings/excess returns model, a ROTCE-P/TBV approach, and a P/E approach. Huntington looks undervalued by all three, though not to a “can’t miss” degree. I see near-term appreciation potential in the low double-digits and high single-digit longer-term total return potential.

I’d also note, though, that sentiment is a headwind here – this is a stock where you have a lot of “Neutral” ratings but price targets equal (and sometimes higher) to those of analysts with buy ratings. If Huntington can deliver a few clean beat-and-raise quarters, and particularly solidify the loan growth and operating leverage stories, there could be more upside here than my model currently shows.