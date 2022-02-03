damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, I will take yet another look at the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST). The current yield is almost 6.5%. While that isn't all that high of a yield for some sectors, it is pretty good in the tech sector. Long term the distribution has been well supported. Looking at the sources for the distributions, particularly over the last year, the special distribution paid out at the end of last year, and the performance of the benchmark index, I conclude that the distribution continues to be well supported. For income investors who also want exposure to the very hot tech sector, especially the FAANG stocks, BST looks very attractive to me. The recent drop in price, driven largely by a drop in share prices in the sector, looks like a good opportunity to get more shares of this very well-managed fund at a very good value.

How I evaluate CEFs is driven by my desire to own funds pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The first step in determining whether or not a fund like BST is covering its distribution is to look at the returns from its portfolio. How did BST's portfolio do over the last 12 months?

Data by YCharts

BST has taken a big hit since the end of last year (now just a little over a month ago). Ordinarily, this might mean they aren't supporting the distribution and are having to liquidate some of the holdings to support the distribution. But looking at the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index, we can see that it too had a big drop during the same time period. In fact, BST looks to be tracking the index quite closely. It is easy to determine coverage when NAV and NAV return is positive, it gets more complicated when the tracking index is dropping. What I want to avoid are funds that are having to sell assets at a loss in order to fully fund the distribution.

That said, the TTM (Trailing 12 months) total NAV return of -6.07% is not good. Well below the 42% or so when last I wrote about BST. The questions are whether or not this is temporary, and whether assets are being sold at a loss. Let's look at how NAV did over the last year.

Data by YCharts

We can see that NAV started declining well before the end of the year. And over the last 12 months, it is down over 13%.

Let's next take a look at distributions. And focus our attention on the sources for those distributions.

BST Distributions (CEF Data)

Source: CEF Data

One thing that leaps right off the page at me is that none of the last year's distributions are characterized as ROC (Return of Capital). With NAV declining any ROC would likely be destructive and an indication. Second, I notice that in 2021 BST paid a year-end special distribution. That is a strong indicator that the regular distributions last year didn't meet the legal requirements for distributions. In other words, taxable income exceeded the regular distribution enough that they had to pay out more. That is a very good sign that the current regular distribution is well covered. Also, the special distribution of $1.5584 explains some of the NAV decline.

Based on no ROC and special distribution, I judge that the current regular distribution is well covered.

Long-Term Trends

The COVID crash in 2020 certainly shows that a single year can be very atypical. So I like to look at longer timeframes. First, I like to look at the returns generated by a fund's portfolio over the last 3 years.

How did BST's portfolio do over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

Actually, the portfolio did pretty well over the last 3 years, with a total return CAGR (for the portfolio) of just over 27%. That matches well with the technology sector index, even with BST paying out a lot more in distributions. But did BST do a good job of covering its distributions? Let's look at the fund's NAV to get a better idea.

Data by YCharts

So even with the big hit to NAV at the start of this year, BST has grown its NAV over the last 3 years. NAV is up an average of 17.36% a year over that time period. That is very good considering that it is paying out a pretty generous distribution that is coming almost entirely from long-term capital gains.

Data by YCharts

The fund has also managed to grow NAV since inception a pretty dramatic 147% or an average of 13.25% a year. While the fund has had some drops in NAV, it has recovered in the past and gone on to even more gains.

Over the last 3 years, distributions have totaled $9.9156. Using the average NAV of $42.03 produces a total yield (not annualized) of 23.6%. The average yearly yield is 7.86%. Both of those numbers are less than the total NAV return of 106.4% (for the whole 3 year period) and 27.28% for the CAGR. That indicates that longer-term the distribution is well covered.

BST Distributions (CEF Data)

Since its inception, BST has raised its regular distribution multiple times. And it has paid out two (relatively larger) special distributions too. This is a pattern I very much like and look for.

Future Distribution Coverage

Let's take a look at BST's portfolio composition to see if there are any big areas of risk or past outperformance.

BST Geographic Exposure (CEF Data)

As expected, BST's portfolio continues to be concentrated in the US. More importantly, its exposure to China and Taiwan is just 2.6%. More importantly, I see no exposure to Russia or Ukraine (or any part of Eastern Europe). So I see no big risks here.

Top Holdings and Industry Exposure (CEF Data)

Looking at industry exposure and top 10 holdings I don't see much for concern. Several of the FAANG stocks are typical. ASML Holdings makes equipment for manufacturing computer chips. One interesting choice (mostly because of the name) is Project Kafka Ordinary. While the name is interesting, from what I can find the company provides support services for running the Kafka software from Apache, so this looks like a company similar to Red Hat.

So generally I don't see any big red flags. I think rising interest rates will be a headwind for the tech sector, but there are so many tailwinds, it might not really matter that much.

Conclusion

I am an income investor and look to own securities that pay me a steady and reliable income. I don't much concern myself with the total return generated by the securities I own as I am not looking to sell the securities I acquire for more than I paid. I hold them to collect the cash flow from distributions.

Some may then ask why I even consider funds that generate their returns primarily from the total returns (and really capital gains) of the securities they hold. My answer is that I see each of my holdings as a business that I want to generate cash payments to me. I don't care how they generate those cash payments. Just that they do so reliably. I don't care that these funds or companies may be in businesses that I myself have no interest in operating myself. So while I own companies that rent out properties to businesses, something that I myself would never do, I am willing to invest in such companies or funds if I think they can generate a reliable stream of income for me.

So even though BST invests in tech stocks and generates the cash it pays me almost exclusively from capital gains, what is important is that it is generating a reliable distribution. I am quite content to farm out the task for generating reliable cash flow from the likes of Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) to the managers of BST.