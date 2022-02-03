Evaluating Closed-End Funds: BST Is A Good Buy Given The Drop In Tech
Summary
- BST NAV has dropped significantly since late last year.
- I continue my series digging into CEFs beyond the yield with another look at BST.
- The share price has been falling, so the yield is up.
- Long term the distribution is still covered, so this price drop is an opportunity.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
In this article, I will take yet another look at the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST). The current yield is almost 6.5%. While that isn't all that high of a yield for some sectors, it is pretty good in the tech sector. Long term the distribution has been well supported. Looking at the sources for the distributions, particularly over the last year, the special distribution paid out at the end of last year, and the performance of the benchmark index, I conclude that the distribution continues to be well supported. For income investors who also want exposure to the very hot tech sector, especially the FAANG stocks, BST looks very attractive to me. The recent drop in price, driven largely by a drop in share prices in the sector, looks like a good opportunity to get more shares of this very well-managed fund at a very good value.
How I evaluate CEFs is driven by my desire to own funds pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
The first step in determining whether or not a fund like BST is covering its distribution is to look at the returns from its portfolio. How did BST's portfolio do over the last 12 months?
BST has taken a big hit since the end of last year (now just a little over a month ago). Ordinarily, this might mean they aren't supporting the distribution and are having to liquidate some of the holdings to support the distribution. But looking at the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index, we can see that it too had a big drop during the same time period. In fact, BST looks to be tracking the index quite closely. It is easy to determine coverage when NAV and NAV return is positive, it gets more complicated when the tracking index is dropping. What I want to avoid are funds that are having to sell assets at a loss in order to fully fund the distribution.
That said, the TTM (Trailing 12 months) total NAV return of -6.07% is not good. Well below the 42% or so when last I wrote about BST. The questions are whether or not this is temporary, and whether assets are being sold at a loss. Let's look at how NAV did over the last year.
We can see that NAV started declining well before the end of the year. And over the last 12 months, it is down over 13%.
Let's next take a look at distributions. And focus our attention on the sources for those distributions.
Source: CEF Data
One thing that leaps right off the page at me is that none of the last year's distributions are characterized as ROC (Return of Capital). With NAV declining any ROC would likely be destructive and an indication. Second, I notice that in 2021 BST paid a year-end special distribution. That is a strong indicator that the regular distributions last year didn't meet the legal requirements for distributions. In other words, taxable income exceeded the regular distribution enough that they had to pay out more. That is a very good sign that the current regular distribution is well covered. Also, the special distribution of $1.5584 explains some of the NAV decline.
Based on no ROC and special distribution, I judge that the current regular distribution is well covered.
Long-Term Trends
The COVID crash in 2020 certainly shows that a single year can be very atypical. So I like to look at longer timeframes. First, I like to look at the returns generated by a fund's portfolio over the last 3 years.
How did BST's portfolio do over the last 3 years?
Actually, the portfolio did pretty well over the last 3 years, with a total return CAGR (for the portfolio) of just over 27%. That matches well with the technology sector index, even with BST paying out a lot more in distributions. But did BST do a good job of covering its distributions? Let's look at the fund's NAV to get a better idea.
So even with the big hit to NAV at the start of this year, BST has grown its NAV over the last 3 years. NAV is up an average of 17.36% a year over that time period. That is very good considering that it is paying out a pretty generous distribution that is coming almost entirely from long-term capital gains.
The fund has also managed to grow NAV since inception a pretty dramatic 147% or an average of 13.25% a year. While the fund has had some drops in NAV, it has recovered in the past and gone on to even more gains.
Over the last 3 years, distributions have totaled $9.9156. Using the average NAV of $42.03 produces a total yield (not annualized) of 23.6%. The average yearly yield is 7.86%. Both of those numbers are less than the total NAV return of 106.4% (for the whole 3 year period) and 27.28% for the CAGR. That indicates that longer-term the distribution is well covered.
Since its inception, BST has raised its regular distribution multiple times. And it has paid out two (relatively larger) special distributions too. This is a pattern I very much like and look for.
Future Distribution Coverage
Let's take a look at BST's portfolio composition to see if there are any big areas of risk or past outperformance.
As expected, BST's portfolio continues to be concentrated in the US. More importantly, its exposure to China and Taiwan is just 2.6%. More importantly, I see no exposure to Russia or Ukraine (or any part of Eastern Europe). So I see no big risks here.
Looking at industry exposure and top 10 holdings I don't see much for concern. Several of the FAANG stocks are typical. ASML Holdings makes equipment for manufacturing computer chips. One interesting choice (mostly because of the name) is Project Kafka Ordinary. While the name is interesting, from what I can find the company provides support services for running the Kafka software from Apache, so this looks like a company similar to Red Hat.
So generally I don't see any big red flags. I think rising interest rates will be a headwind for the tech sector, but there are so many tailwinds, it might not really matter that much.
Conclusion
I am an income investor and look to own securities that pay me a steady and reliable income. I don't much concern myself with the total return generated by the securities I own as I am not looking to sell the securities I acquire for more than I paid. I hold them to collect the cash flow from distributions.
Some may then ask why I even consider funds that generate their returns primarily from the total returns (and really capital gains) of the securities they hold. My answer is that I see each of my holdings as a business that I want to generate cash payments to me. I don't care how they generate those cash payments. Just that they do so reliably. I don't care that these funds or companies may be in businesses that I myself have no interest in operating myself. So while I own companies that rent out properties to businesses, something that I myself would never do, I am willing to invest in such companies or funds if I think they can generate a reliable stream of income for me.
So even though BST invests in tech stocks and generates the cash it pays me almost exclusively from capital gains, what is important is that it is generating a reliable distribution. I am quite content to farm out the task for generating reliable cash flow from the likes of Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) to the managers of BST.
High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees
We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe income ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.
Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"
This article was written by
Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.
My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.
I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page
I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.