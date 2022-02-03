Giving The Price Of Oil Perspective: It Can Go Much Higher

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Everything is relative. I live in upstate NY and recently, we've had some mornings when it was -10 degrees to 0 outside. If the temperature rose to 25 degrees during the day, it didn't feel so cold anymore, yet it was still below freezing!

Prices of just about everything always have the same effect, be it the price of a gallon of milk to the price of shares of stock.

A good and honest measure of relativity in economics is the price in relation to wages or earnings. Another way of looking at it is the percent of expenditures that goes toward certain sectors of the economy be it food, housing, medical care or energy goods and services.

I'm going to focus on energy prices and specifically the price of oil. Energy is a major input cost in our lives. We're very fortunate to have abundant and cheap energy from that of oil, natural gas and coal. These finite resources will eventually be gone.

Gasoline Price Relative To Wages

Below is a chart of the average price of gasoline going back to 1990:

Gasoline Price (St. Louis Fed FRED)

To better give this chart and price of gasoline perspective, it's important to look at it from a view point of how many gallons of gas can we buy with our wages earned.

Here is a chart using the average hourly earnings of non-supervisory production workers to see how many gallons of gas they can buy with their hourly wage:

Gasoline To Wages (ST. Louis Fed FRED)

As the price of gas goes up over time, so do wages. The trick is for wages to go up faster than the increase in the price of gasoline for our cars. Regardless, there is that sense of relativity.

This past December, the average hourly earnings got about eight gallons of gasoline. That is more gas than what could be bought between 2004 - 2014 with the exception of the brief collapse in prices in the last great recession.

As we stand today roughly, gas is still pretty cheap relative to that time period. Although it's more expensive Vs the 1990's before the whole war on terror period.

The issue at hand however is that the price of gasoline today is more than it's been in recent memory. We're now at some of the highest gas prices relative to wages in the past seven years. This is what makes it feel like gasoline prices are so high today.

Energy Goods and Services

I use gasoline to drive my car and my lawn mower. I burn wood and propane gas to heat my home. I use electricity from my power company that uses natural gas and a mix of other sources to keep my lights on. These are all energy goods and services that most all of us consume.

Below is a chart that shows both the price of a barrel of oil overlapping the percent of personal consumption expenditures that goes toward energy goods and services going back to 1959:

Oil Price Relative To Energy Goods Expenditures (St. Louis Fed FRED)

The Red line is the price of a barrel of oil. The Blue line represents the percent of personal consumption expenditures that go toward our energy goods and services.

What this chart suggests is that the current cost of energy is actually very low relative to what we've been paying for energy going back to at least 1959.

Energy prices peaked in 1980/1981. I remember my parents burning wood for heat. There was a huge boom in wood burning stoves in that era. Wood is one of the cheapest sources of energy for heat, but is labor intensive.

Energy goods and services were eating up a little over 9% of total personal consumption expenditures in those years.

From that point on, energy prices would prove to be in a long term bearish trend that would also be a deflationary force keeping a lid on monetary inflation. Inflation is not just a monetary phenomenon, it's also an input cost phenomenon.

The recent bottom in the percent of personal consumption expenditures going toward our energy goods and services in 2020 may well prove to be a major bottom for a long time if not forever. Energy goods and services only made up a little over 3% of total personal consumption expenditures in 2020. Now, in early 2022, they are taking a little over 4% and rising.

Peak Oil

Eventually, all the oil left in the ground will be burned up. Whether that takes 40 years or 100 years, it won't make a difference as I trust what can be extracted from the ground will be extracted.

Oil continues to be the largest contributor to US energy consumption making up 35% of our total BTU in 2020.

Oil supply will become a bigger and bigger factor in the price of oil. The question will become at what price will we pay for oil before saying: "No, I can't afford it."

Economics will win the day as for supply and demand, but consider that we once paid 9% of our personal consumption expenditures on energy goods and services, there is no good reason we would not do the same again in the future.

That would be double the current price of energy and thus, oil prices, as an input into the end cost of energy goods and services, would easily double from here over the coming years to the $150 - $200 per barrel range.

Conclusion

Energy today is still very cheap and abundant in the US relative to historical price trends. One key factor that lies ahead is the supply of energy, particularly oil as it plays such a large role in US energy needs. Global demand for energy and oil will also always be in high demand as well.

I do believe we are in the last leg of the oil age and during this time, there will be supply issues that will contribute to higher oil prices.

Consider planning both your investments and home energy needs accordingly to higher energy prices.