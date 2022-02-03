JARAMA/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) looks cheap at first glance but looking at it closer brings to the surface several risk factors priced in at the current market price. The company has a declining book value and the management has to constantly issue new stocks to be able to cover the monthly dividend payments. Based on the valuation metrics and NAV the company trades 0.71x its NAV but due to the risk factors, it is rather fairly valued. I am neutral at the moment on ARR because the fundamentals slightly improved in the last year but not enough to consider a position yet. At 0.6x its NAV with the current risks ARR could be a good opportunity for risk-seeking investors.

Business Model

Armour is a Maryland corporation incorporated in 2008 and ARMOUR and its subsidiaries are managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. They invest exclusively in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored entity which makes ARR a mortgage REIT company. From time to time the management also invests in interest-only securities, U.S. treasury securities, and money market instruments. As of September 30, 2021, the company's investment portfolio consists of Agency-backed MBS approximately 92% and U.S. Treasury securities approximately 4%, and the rest is cash and cash collateral.

Quarterly report

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

The company announces monthly updates in addition to its quarterly results. They will announce their Q4 results on February 15, 2022. ARR has reported relatively bad third-quarter earnings results with a book value per common share of $11.09. Comparing this to its Q2 results in the second quarter the company reported a book value per common share of $11.28 per share. In its monthly updates, we already know the unaudited and not reviewed results as of December 31, 2021, which was $10.33 per share. This trend shows a declining book value per share. On one hand that is because of mismanagement but on the other hand, it is mainly due to the constant new stock issues.

In 6 months the company issued more than 10 million common shares which are equal to more than 10% of the company's total shares outstanding. At the end of the second quarter, ARR had common stock outstanding of 83,098,691 shares. By the end of the third quarter, the company had common stock outstanding of 87,708,731 shares and by the end of the year, this number was even higher, 94,153,188 common shares outstanding. This is a necessary process because otherwise, the management would not be able to pay the monthly dividend but as a potential long-term investor of the company, I am not very fond of it. December 31, 2021, ARR's liquidity was $848 million, consisting of $338 million cash and $511 million unlevered Agency and U.S. Treasury securities. The only positive part is the growing NII and the declining CPR rate. In Q2 the company had a net interest income of $16.7 million while in Q3 the net interest income grew to $20.4 million. In addition, the prepayment risk has been declining since March 2021 and this trend continued in the last months of the year as well.

Company Update 1/14/2022

Valuation

At first look and only based on number metrics the company looks undervalued. ARR is trading below its NAV by a huge discount of 29%. In addition, looking at the dividend yield we could buy ARR with its best dividend yield in more than a year. But the main question: is the current valuation fair compared to ARR's risk factors?

I would not say the company is undervalued but rather fairly valued with the numerous risks calculated into the current stock price. But some figures are indicating this theory. The company's Return on equity is 10% but the sector average is 15% so that means ARR's ROE is 50% below the industry average. The company missed its EPS estimates by an average of 15.83% in the last 4 quarters. Taking a look at ARR's closest peers based on their market cap we can see that ARR is in between the two. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has a forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 6.57 and TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) has a forward P/E ratio of 10.68 while ARR has a forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This further supports our fair valuation theory. Let's look at the risk factors that need to be calculated into the valuation.

Company-specific Risks

ARR mREIT is externally managed by Armour Capital Management LP which is a potential risk factor. ACM may terminate the management agreement for any reason. If ACM ceases to be the company's investment manager, financial institutions providing any financing arrangements to them may not provide future financing to ARR. The management agreement allows ACM to terminate its service to ARR for any reason upon 180 days prior written notice. In addition, the company is dependent on Armour Capital Management on its fees. ACM needed to waive part of the management fee to offset operating expenses but this cannot continue for long. They already adjusted the fee waiver from the rate of $0.70 million per month to $0.65 million per month, from November 2021.

The company invests predominately in MBS backed by loans with fixed interest rates. Their MBS have maturities ranging from 10 to 30 years while their repurchase agreement borrowings generally have maturities ranging from one to 90 days. This mismatch in the interest rate terms between their assets and their liabilities is the primary source of the company's ability to generate positive net interest income because long-term interest rates tend to be higher than short-term rates. If short-term rates increase faster than long-term rates, the difference between the two could become zero, and ARR may not have the ability to generate positive net interest income. The upcoming FED interest rate decision in March and the phase-out of LIBOR can and very likely will have an impact on ARR.

The only risk factor that has been lowered is the prepayment risk. Prepayment risk rates generally increase when interest rates fall and decrease when interest rates rise. Since many RMBS, especially fixed-rate RMBS, will be discount securities when interest rates are high and will be premium securities when interest rates are low, these RMBS may be adversely affected by changes in prepayments in any interest rate environment. This means the current prepayment levels will very likely further diminish as the FED raises the interest rate. Despite the stock price seeming undervalued I calculate the risk factors into my decision-making process and based on these risks I can confidently say the stock is fairly valued.

My take on ARR's dividend

Current dividend

ARR is yielding 12.88% and has been paying consecutive dividends for 11 years. In the REIT sector, the median is 13 years. The management made several cuts in these eleven years. Since 2011 the management cut the dividend 10 times. The only raise was a year ago after the pandemic when they had to cut the dividend massively by almost 50% from $0.17 per share to $0.09 per share and then raised it back to $0.10 per share. The only positive fact I can tell about ARR's dividend is the monthly payout but I think an income-seeking investor can easily find a better company as an alternative solution.

Future sustainability

ARR has an overstretched payout ratio of well above 100% and there are no signs it will change in the future which can lead to an inevitable dividend cut again. "ARMOUR's Board of Directors will determine future common dividend rates based on an evaluation of the Company's results, financial position, real estate investment trust ("REIT") tax requirements, and overall market conditions as the quarter progresses." Press release September 30, 2021.

In plain English, this means they can announce a dividend cut at any time. In addition to the above 100% payout ratio, the company has been constantly underperforming its estimated EPS. This puts more pressure on the payout ratio and that is why they have been issuing new shares every quarter to maintain the cash flow for dividend payments. It is not difficult to see that based on these factors it is unsustainable in the long term. So if you are an income investor looking for stable and secure long-term dividends ARR is not the company you are looking for.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Summary

The declining book value and the regular cuts make ARR suitable for only short-term investment. I cannot see the long-term value underneath the surface and there are too many risks on the horizon. For income investors, ARR is not the company they should put money into but if the current fundamentals stay the same at the company will trade 0.6x at its NAV I might consider a small position for the short term.