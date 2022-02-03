Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a multinational consumer products company and in the past few years, I covered several companies from this industry like Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY), The Clorox Company (CLX) or Procter & Gamble (PG). However, I did not take a closer look on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) yet, which seems to be standing in the shadows of Procter & Gamble. But we are also dealing with one of the oldest US companies and a dividend king and it certainly would make sense to take a closer look at the company and the stock. And as I did not cover Colgate-Palmolive yet, this is also contributing to my goal to expand my watchlist.

Business Description

Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 by William Colgate, an immigrant soap and candle maker under the name William Colgate & Company. Today the company is selling its consumer products in over 200 countries around the world with more than 34,000 employees working for the business (and about 86% of employees are located outside of the United States).

Colgate-Palmolive Annual Report 2020

A few days ago, Colgate-Palmolive reported fourth quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2021 and generated $17,421 million in net sales for the year. Compared to $16,471 million in fiscal 2020, this is an increase of 5.8% year-over-year with organic sales growth being 4.5%. However, operating profit declined from $3,885 million in fiscal 2020 to $3,332 million in fiscal 2021 - a decline of 14.2% YoY. And diluted earnings per share also declined from $3.14 last year to $2.55 right now - a decline of 18.8%. The reason for the declining operating income and declining net income can be found in $571 million in "goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible impairment charges".

Colgate-Palmolive is reporting in two different segments:

Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care : In fiscal 2021, this segment generated $14,110 million in revenue and $3,495 million in operating income. In this segment, Colgate-Palmolive is reporting in five sub-segments according to the five geographic regions. This segment includes products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, soaps, shower gels, deodorants, dishwashing detergents, household cleaners and many other everyday items.

: In fiscal 2021, this segment generated $14,110 million in revenue and $3,495 million in operating income. In this segment, Colgate-Palmolive is reporting in five sub-segments according to the five geographic regions. This segment includes products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, soaps, shower gels, deodorants, dishwashing detergents, household cleaners and many other everyday items. Pet Nutrition: In fiscal 2021, this segment generated $3,311 million in revenue and $901 million in operating income. This segment offers not only pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, but also a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats.

Wide Economic Moat

As we are searching for companies and stocks, that can be a good long-term investment, the existence of a wide economic moat around the business is extremely important as we must be certain the company can defend itself against competitors.

CL Presentation

In case of Colgate-Palmolive, the wide economic moat is based on a range of brand names - including Colgate, Palmolive, Elmex, Meridol or Sanex. And these brand names are leading to a competitive advantage for the business as Colgate-Palmolive can charge slightly higher prices than competitors as well as increase the prices a bit every year without losing customers. And customers might also choose the products without giving it much thought as the brand names are equivalent with trust into these products. The customer knows what to expect and will rather pick familiar brand names instead of no-name brands.

Author's work

And when looking at the gross margin and operating margin during the last ten years, we see not only margins that are extremely stable (without any major fluctuations) but also margins that could improve a bit during that time - especially the gross margin. And we can also look at return on invested capital and when excluding the years 2016 till 2018, the average RoIC was 31%, which is a high number and strong hint for a wide economic moat around the business.

We can also look at the stock performance over the last few decades and a constant outperformance might also indicate a wide economic moat. When looking at the performance of the stock since the 1970s (not including dividends), we see an outperformance of Colgate-Palmolive over the S&P 500 (SPY), however it is not so impressive as we used to (other wide economic moat companies outperform the S&P 500 in a much more impressive manner). While the S&P 500 could increase 4,020%, Colgate-Palmolive could increase 5,650% - making it the better investment, but it's not the impressive outperformance I would like to see. And of course, investing in a single stock is much riskier than investing in the S&P 500 - and that risk has to be compensated.

Data by YCharts

However, a wide economic moat is not based on high growth potential - and growth has been an issue in the last few years.

Growth

When looking at analysts' estimates for the next decade, the assumption is that Colgate-Palmolive can grow with a pretty stable pace. And until 2030, analysts are expecting earnings per share to grow with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates

However, when looking at the performance in the last few decades, we can see that Colgate-Palmolive can certainly grow with a high pace and between 1985 and 2021, earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 8.40%. However, we can also see the 10-year EPS CAGR constantly declining since 2005 and in the last few years we only saw earnings per share growing in the low-to-mid single digits on average and when keeping that in mind, 6% growth seems quite optimistic.

Author's work

Of course, we should never underestimate companies with a wide economic moat around the business and Colgate-Palmolive could be able to turn around and grow with a higher pace again. However, the last decade is making us rather question a potential turnaround as revenue could only grow with a CAGR of 0.57% and earnings per share only with a CAGR of 3.84%.

Author's work

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Colgate-Palmolive is also one of the so-called dividend kings: A stock, that is listed in the S&P 500 and increased its dividend for more than 50 years in a row. Colgate-Palmolive has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1895 and for 59 years, it has increased the dividend every single year. Of course, we must admit that dividend increases in the last few years were rather small (one cent in most years) and the 5-year dividend CAGR was only 2.9%. This is not only a disappointment for dividend growth investors, a dividend yield of $2.18 right now is also not enough to get dividend investors excited. Right now, Colgate-Palmolive is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.45 and although we can expect a dividend increase in the next quarter, I don't know if we should expect a huge dividend raise.

CL Presentation

When comparing annual dividends of $1.80 to $2.55 earnings per share in fiscal 2021 (GAAP numbers), we get a payout ratio of 71%, which is rather high. However, when comparing the dividend to the base-business EPS of $3.21 (adjusted numbers), we get a payout ratio of 56%, which seems rather acceptable. But I don't think we should bet on huge dividend increases.

Data by YCharts

Aside from paying a quarterly dividend and increasing the dividend for 59 consecutive years, Colgate-Palmolive is also decreasing the number of outstanding shares at least since 2000. The number of outstanding shares was decreased from 1,264 million in 2000 to 845 million right now. This is resulting in a CAGR of 1.9% and as stated once again during the last earnings call, Colgate-Palmolive will continue to repurchase shares:

Our need to build capacity across the business, mostly in Pet Nutrition, shows that the rebound in organic sales growth is real and when we expect to continue. This investment won't preclude us from continuing to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Balance Sheet

When analyzing a company, we cannot only focus on the "positive" aspects like growth rates, the economic moat, dividends or share buybacks. We also must look at potential risks and the "health" of the business. And looking at the balance sheet is certainly one important aspect as we can draw conclusions about solvency and liquidity.

On December 31, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive had a total debt of $7,425 million on its balance sheet. And when comparing that amount to the shareholder's equity of $609 million we get a horrible D/E ratio of 12.19. Additionally, we can compare the total debt to the operating income the business can generate annually ($3,926 million in the last four quarters) and it would take less than two years to repay the outstanding debt on the balance sheet. Aside from the debt levels we also must mention $3,284 million in goodwill (22% of $15,040 million in total assets). Finally, we can also mention $832 million in cash and cash equivalents. But while debt and goodwill are not great, we don't have to worry about Colgate-Palmolive as neither liquidity nor solvency should be a problem.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And finally, as always, we must determine an intrinsic value for the stock and compare it to the current share price as it is not enough to identify a great business. For a stock to also be a great investment, we need to know a price for which we can buy the stock.

Data by YCharts

We can once again start by looking at simple valuation metrics, which will help us to get a feeling how the stock is trading now compared to its history. And while Colgate-Palmolive was trading for an average P/E ratio of 27.77 in the last ten years, it is currently trading for 31.99 times earnings. And aside from 2016, when Colgate-Palmolive was trading for more than 40 times earnings, we are seeing one of the highest P/E ratios in the last ten years right now. When looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, the picture is a little different. First, Colgate-Palmolive is trading only for 25.18 times free cash flow (compared to 32 times earnings). Second, the average P/FCF ratio was 23.49 in the last ten years and the stock is therefore trading only slightly above the 10-year average. When looking at the P/FCF ratio, Colgate-Palmolive seems to be trading in-line with the last 10 years.

Aside from looking at simple valuation metrics, we can also determine an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. As basis for this calculation, we will once again use the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($2,647 million). And while I would be a bit cautious if 6% growth is realistic, we will use it as growth rate for the next few years and also till perpetuity. When calculating with these assumptions (10% discount rate, 845 million outstanding shares), we get an intrinsic value of $78.31 for the stock.

We could also use the free cash flow of fiscal 2020 ($3,309 million) and with all other assumptions being similar, we get an intrinsic value of even $97.90. It seems like, Colgate-Palmolive is at least fairly valued at this point. However, I pointed out above, that 6% growth is certainly achievable for Colgate-Palmolive, but the company clearly struggled to achieve that growth rate in the last decade. And as we should always include some margin of safety, I don't think Colgate-Palmolive is the best investment right now. It is not overvalued like many other stocks, but I think we can find better picks - the German competitor Henkel would come to mind. Henkel is trading at least 20% below its intrinsic value right now (in my opinion).

Conclusion

I am certainly not saying that Colgate-Palmolive is not a great business. It has a wide economic moat around its business, it is a dividend king and will most likely continue to increase its dividend in the years to come. We can also assume, that Colgate-Palmolive will be able to grow its top and bottom line, but I am not quite sure if Colgate-Palmolive will achieve the necessary growth rates for the stock to be a great investment and - as I mentioned above - I would prefer investing in competitor Henkel instead, which is trading close to its 52-week low.