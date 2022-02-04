Brent_1/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for attractive dividend income from the private sector? You could investigate business development companies, which offer retail investors exposure to the private sector. They invest in non-publicly traded companies in a variety of ways, either through debt or equity, or both.

Profile:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is an internally-managed business development company, BDC, specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in lower and middle-market companies, with EBITDA between $3M and $20M; and leverage of 2X to 4X Debt/EBITDA through CSWC's debt position.

It doesn't invest in startups, publicly-traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

CSWC's fiscal year 2021 ended on 3/31/21, so the period ending 12/31/21 was its 3rd quarter for fiscal 2022.

Holdings:

As of 12/31/21, CSWC's portfolio had 78% in 1st Lien investments, (up 1% vs. 9/30/21), 8% in Equity, 6% in 2nd Liens, and 7% in its I-45 JV:

Management added a net seven company investments in Q4 '21, with fair value rising ~7%. The average yield was 9.5%, down slightly, vs. 9.5% in Q3 '21, while the average Issuer EBITDA rose to $19.6M, vs. $17.4M in Q3 '21. 1st Liens comprised 82.9% of the CSWC portfolio, up slightly, vs. 82.4% in Q3 '21:

Business Services is now the biggest industry investment, rising to 14% in Q4 '21, vs. 10% in Q3 '21, with Healthcare moving from 11% to 10%. Consumer Products & Retail rose 1%, to 9% in Q4 '21, whereas Media & Entertainment dropped from 9% to 6% in Q4 '21. Overall, CSWC's industry exposure looks diverse.

JV:

The I-45 JV with Main Street Capital is a senior loan fund that invests primarily in syndicated senior secured loans in the upper middle market. The I-45 JV comprises 7% of CSWC's total portfolio. As of 12/31/21, this portfolio had 95% in 1st Liens, 5% in non-1st Lien loans.

Its biggest industry exposure is in Healthcare Products, both at 13%, followed by Business Services, at 12%, Consumer Products & Retail, at 11%, (down from 14% in Q3 '21), and Telecommunications, at 10%.

The I-45 fund's fair value rose leverage rose 11% in Q4 '21, with fund leverage also rising from 1.3X to 1.52X in Q4 '21. Its LIBOR spread rose from 5.9% in Q3 '21 to 6.2% in Q4 '21:

Portfolio Ratings:

Most of the price losses that BDCs took in Q1-Q3 2020 stemmed from uncertainty about how their portfolio companies would perform in the pandemic shutdowns.

As with other BDCs that we've covered in our articles, CSWC's management reports on the status of the portfolio companies each quarter.

CSWC's management uses a 4-tier system to grade its holdings: 1 is the highest rating, 4 is the lowest. There were 4 investment upgrades in Q4 '21, totaling $53.6M in fair value, and no downgrades. The lowest 2 tiers, 3 and 4, shrank by $26.5M in Q4 '21, while the 1 &2 top tiers increased to ~$710M, vs. ~$628M in Q3 '21.

The overall investment rating was 1.9X as of 12/31/21:

Earnings:

Other than realized gains, CSWC had good growth in its fiscal year ending 3/31/21, with NII up 15%, total investment income up 9.8%, NII/share up 9%, and NAV/share up 5.8%.

Fiscal Q1-3 '22 has also seen good growth, with total Investment Income up 20%; NII up over 29%; and NII/Share up ~8%. The share count rose ~20%. CSWC has an ATM program, via which it raised $30.3M in gross proceeds during the quarter. With its price/share up over 45% in the past year, the ATM makes sense for CSWC - it's commanding a big premium to its NAV/share.

New Fundings and Commitments:

Management made $268.3M in total new committed investments to 14 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies in Q4 '21, with $213.5M funded, and ~$54.7M unfunded at the close of the quarter.

Unfunded Commitments consist of $32.2M in delayed draw term loans, $22.1M in revolvers, and $0.5 MM in unfunded equity. The weighted average yield to maturity was 8.97%.

Dividends:

Management raised the next quarterly dividend again for the next payout; this time by $.01, to $.48. The previous two quarters saw increases from $.42 to $.43, and $.43 to $.44 for regular dividends. CSWC's NII covered its regular dividends by 1.03X in calendar year 2021 via Net Investment Income, NII.

Its forward dividend yield is 7.36%, based upon the March '22 $.48 dividend.

However, CSWC also paid supplemental quarterly dividends of $.10 in Q1 - Q3 '21, and a $.50 one in December 2021, so we could see the supplemental payouts or more dividend increases return later in 2022.

Management said on this week's earnings call:

"We do anticipate increasing the dividend. I would say as LIBOR/SOFR increases with the Fed announcing 3 to 4 price hikes, or rate hikes is in the next year, that also will be some level of compression, still NII and the dividend should grow. I think once we get beyond those - the next 75 basis points of hikes, then you'll see significant expansion. So maybe - from here, maybe as much as 2 dividend increases potentially for the year."

Management uses pre-tax NII/Share and also Realized Earnings its total dividend coverage, which was 1.16X for calendar year 2021, with a balance of $.41/share in undistributed earnings:

Management has a history of paying supplemental $.10 quarterly dividends going back to 6/30/18.

CSWC's five-year dividend growth rate is an impressive 12.62%, including supplemental and special dividends, which is exceptional for a BDC, many of whom have negative dividend growth rates.

Taxes:

Capital Southwest paid dividends totaling $2.56/share that are attributable to the tax year ended December 31, 2021, with 100.00% of those dividends comprised of ordinary income.

Profitability and Leverage:

CSWC's ROA was stable, while its ROE rose a bit, and its EBIT Margin fell vs. its pre-pandemic ratios. Management increased debt leverage in order to ramp up the portfolio, a common practice in the BDC industry. CSWC's profitability ratios are lower than BDC averages. Its EBIT margin is higher than average, as is its debt leverage.

Interest Coverage:

CSWC's Assets/Debt ratio fell to 1.61X as of 12/31/21 1.93X as of 3/31/21, while its Interest coverage ratio improved a bit, at 3.98X.

Debt:

Here's another plus - CSWC's earliest debt maturity isn't until 2026, when its two credit facilities and two Notes all mature, leaving management plenty of time to refinance. Beyond that, there's an SBA debenture maturing in 2031.

CSWC raised $100M in new institutional unsecured bonds with a coupon of 3.375% and utilized the net proceeds to repay existing institutional unsecured bonds with a coupon of 5.375%.

The debt refinancing pushed CSWC's maturities out to 2026.CSWC amended its Credit Facility, decreasing the interest rate to LIBOR + 2.15% from LIBOR + 2.50%.

Its SBIC subsidiary also drew $17.5M of its initial $40M leverage commitment from the Small Business Administration, (the SBA) during the quarter, $15M of which was pooled in September 2021 at an all-in 10-year fixed rate of 1.58%.

CSWC has a $335M on-balance sheet revolving line of credit with 10 syndicate banks maturing in August 2026, in addition to its I-45 $150M credit facility, and $240M in Notes maturing in 2026:

Valuations:

While CWCS's profitability ratios are lower than industry averages, the market could care less - it's receiving a 61% premium to NAV, vs. the 7% BDC industry average. Its Price/NII is a bit more inline, at 14.4X vs. the 13.7X average, while its dividend yield is lower than the 8.47% average.

The answer lies in the value creation that management has achieved since the 2015 spinoff, rising from $17.68 to $27.12 in NAV and cumulative dividends paid:

Performance:

Backed up by the market's thirst for quality yield and good financial execution, CSWC has outperformed the BDC industry, the broad Financial sector and the S&P 500 over the past quarter, year and so far in 2022. It has lagged the Financial sector over the past 6 months, but outperformed the BDC industry and the S&P:

Parting Thoughts:

We'll continue to hold CSWC for its strong dividend growth - we were lucky enough to have bought it at lower prices during the 2020 pullback. For new investors, we suggest adding CSWC to your watch list, and waiting for a future pullback.

